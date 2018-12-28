SpyHunter, Anti-Malware Remediation App, Earns AppEsteem Certification

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|December 28, 2018 08:00 AM EST
SpyHunter has earned AppEsteem's Certification satisfying a rigorous multi-level technical review of over 100+ App Certification Requirements (ACRs).
EnigmaSoft earns the highly respected AppEsteem Certification for its SpyHunter anti-malware solution – further demonstrating EnigmaSoft's commitment to protecting the rights of consumers and users.
DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EnigmaSoft Limited was extremely honored to learn that AppEsteem has bestowed its highly respected App Certification on EnigmaSoft's SpyHunter, an anti-malware software solution designed to detect and remove on-going and emerging malware threats. AppEsteem's Certification process requires companies to undergo a rigorous and demanding review that entails detailed substantive analyses for both consumer-protection criteria and multiple levels of technical review. The Certification required SpyHunter to satisfy over 100+ different App Certification Requirements (ACRs) to earn the AppEsteem Certification and comply with AppEsteem's high standards for demonstrating a commitment to protecting the rights of consumers and users. The app certification report was posted on December 14, 2018 and is available at https://customer.appesteem.com/certified?vendor=ENIGM.
Patrick Morganelli, CEO of EnigmaSoft Limited, said of the certification, "We could not be more delighted about receiving the AppEsteem Certification. Earning this prestigious award further shows consumers and users our unwavering commitment to serve and protect our customers and demonstrates the high quality and effectiveness of our SpyHunter software in filling an essential role in the areas of cybersecurity and privacy protection. The AppEsteem Certification is consistent with the praise received from our customers across the globe and our continuing efforts to keep them protected with advanced levels of cybersecurity software for their computers at a great value."
AppEsteem is a software review organization whose mission is to review and analyze software programs to provide consumers and users with technical information and expert reviews on the safety and trustworthiness of apps. By earning the AppEsteem Certification, SpyHunter will be part of a group of programs from developers that are committed to a practice of employing consumer-protection design criteria that are believed to help consumers and, at the same time, demonstrate the true value of their apps.
"At AppEsteem, we recognized a need to provide guidelines and oversight in a thriving software industry that should always be forthcoming to consumers in all of their services," said Dennis Batchelder, AppEsteem's President. "EnigmaSoft has demonstrated a clear approach to embrace our efforts to help define the benefits of clean software distribution and we're delighted to certify SpyHunter."
EnigmaSoft is – and has always been – committed to providing transparency for its clean, advanced apps and to keeping consumers' confidence as one of its top priorities.
About EnigmaSoft Limited
EnigmaSoft Limited is a privately held Irish company with offices and global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. EnigmaSoft is best known for developing and distributing SpyHunter, a dynamic and advanced anti-malware software with blocking and remediation capabilities. SpyHunter has been certified by TRUSTe's Trusted Download Program and has achieved a 100% score in independent testing by AV-Test. SpyHunter detects and removes malware, enhances Internet privacy, and helps to eliminate security threats – addressing issues such as malware, ransomware, trojans, rogue anti-spyware, and other objects or malicious security threats affecting millions of PC users daily on the web.
Connect with EnigmaSoft on Twitter | Facebook | Google+ | YouTube
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spyhunter-anti-malware-remediation-app-earns-appesteem-certification-300771186.html
SOURCE EnigmaSoft Limited
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST