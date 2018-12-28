uBiome Receives Patent for Diagnostics and Therapeutics for Endocrine System Conditions

|By PR Newswire
|
|December 28, 2018 09:00 AM EST
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- uBiome, the leader in microbial genomics, announced the issue of patent number 9,760,676 entitled "Method and System for Microbiome-Derived Diagnostics and Therapeutics for Endocrine System Conditions" by the US Patent and Trademark Office on September 12, 2017 with a priority date of October 21, 2014. The patent is an invention by uBiome collaborators Dr. Zachary Apte, Dr. Daniel Almonacid, Dr. Jessica Richman, and Dr. Siavosh Rezvan Behbahani, and expands upon its current intellectual property portfolio.
The patented technology involves diagnosing an endocrine system condition such as chronic fatigue syndrome, Graves' disease, Hashimoto's thyroiditis, metabolic disease, obesity, and Type I and II diabetes, and generating a therapy model using biological samples from uBiome's proprietary database.
This issuance will lead to further development in predicting the likelihood of occurrence of endocrine system conditions in individuals and in designing therapies for these endocrine system conditions, which may include the modification of the microbiota using prebiotics and probiotics. Together, these potential impacts could improve the treatment and management of endocrine system conditions in individuals.
"This patent allows uBiome to continue its mission of advancing the science of the microbiome and making it useful to people, especially those affected by chronic endocrine conditions, which in some cases are difficult to diagnose and manage," Jessica Richman, PhD, co-founder and CEO of uBiome, said. "The expansion of our patent portfolio and intellectual property demonstrates our dedication to achieving this mission."
For more information about our science and patents, visit http://www.ubiome.com/science/#patents.
About uBiome
Founded in 2012, uBiome is the leader in microbial genomics. The Company's mission is to advance the science of the microbiome and make it useful to people. uBiome combines its patented proprietary precision sequencing™ with machine learning and artificial intelligence to develop wellness products, clinical tests, and therapeutic targets. uBiome has filed for over 250 patents on its technology, which includes sample preparation, computational analysis, molecular techniques, as well as diagnostic and therapeutic applications.
uBiome's commercial products include SmartGut™, the world's first sequencing-based clinical microbiome test, which identifies microbes in the gut for patients with chronic gut conditions such as IBD, IBS, Crohn's Disease, and ulcerative colitis; SmartJane™, the first sequencing-based women's health screening test, which genotypes all 19 clinically relevant strains of HPV, identifies four common STDs, and surveys more than 20 vaginal microbes associated with bacterial vaginosis and other conditions; and Explorer™, a health and wellness product to understand the role that food and lifestyle can play in wellness.
uBiome's platform has been used by hundreds of thousands of consumers, patients, and doctors and more than 200 research institutions around the world, including the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), US National Institutes of Health (NIH), Harvard University, Stanford University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), University of California, San Francisco, Oxford University, and the University of Sydney.
Since its launch, the company has received widespread recognition including CNN 10: Startups to Watch, the IVY Technology Award, CNN Future 30, and was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in Healthcare in 2016 and in Data Science in 2018, as well as a Technology Pioneer from the World Economic Forum in 2018. For more information, visit http://www.uBiome.com.
SOURCE Ubiome
