Coming in 2019 to Discovery Park of America

|December 28, 2018 11:07 AM EST
UNION CITY, Tenn., Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Park of America (DPA) in Union City, Tenn. is kicking off 2019 with a new president and CEO and exciting plans for the future. Scott Williams joined the DPA team in November 2018 and begins his leadership role on Jan. 1, 2019. Williams has spent his initial weeks with the organization working closely with retiring president, Jim Rippy, the DPA staff, board and community stakeholders to identify ways to continue to grow DPA's established position as a premiere museum and heritage park.
Williams and his wife, Michelle, are returning home to West Tennessee from Washington, D.C. where he served as president and COO of the Newseum, a 250,000-square-foot museum on Pennsylvania Ave., for six years. This position followed 12 years in leadership positions with Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc. in Memphis. His prior experience executing the mission of a nonprofit museum with exhibits, programs and education and his appreciation for the reputation DPA has established in just five years has him anxious to contribute to the bright future of DPA.
"Robert Kirkland's vision was to create a unique, state-of-the-art experience where the desire to learn more would be sparked in both children and adults," Williams said. "It's been thrilling to see how the community in this region and the DPA staff have built upon that vision and created a place that does that so well while at the same time celebrates our region's unique cultural heritage and natural history. I'm honored to get to lead the team as we make plans for an exciting future together."
DPA's 2019 calendar will be filled with events and programs targeting regional students, lifelong learners and teachers with focus on science, technology, engineering, fine art, math and history. The calendar will also include special events for DPA members, annual fundraisers to support the mission of DPA and opportunities to spotlight West Tennessee history and culture that will include fine artists, craftspeople and musicians. Also new for 2019 will be a weekend celebrating spiritual music, a teacher appreciation day and discounted admission for educators and college students with school identification. Guests at DPA this year will find a new VIP admission ticket option packed with great benefits, a "Behind-the-scenes Tram and Tour" that will take them through the back of park, the "Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO Bricks" and the "Hot Wheels: Race to Win" temporary exhibits and lots more.
Added to the DPA membership program in 2019 will be an all new family membership package along with new benefits for members including unlimited access to the "Behind-the-scenes Tram and Tour," and the observation tower and even more events and programs just for members.
Another new event held at DPA this spring will be the 2019 Northwest Tennessee Weddings, Meetings & Events Expo. During this two-day event, meeting and event planners, brides and grooms-to-be, wedding planners and event coordinators will be able to explore the event spaces offered at DPA, while vendors from the region will be set up throughout the museum and park.
"DPA has become the premiere venue for weddings, meetings and events in this region," said DPA event manager, Lauren Jones. "We look forward to this fun opportunity to share our venue and the talented vendors in this area with businesses, organizations and individuals looking for resources to make their events a success."
Partial Calendar of 2019 DPA Events
- Jan. 17 - Members only sneak peek of "Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO Bricks," a temporary exhibit which will be on display Jan. 18 - May 4
- Jan. 25 - Cork and Fork to Benefit Discovery Park of America
- Feb. 14 - Valentine's Dinner to Benefit Discovery Park of America
- Feb. 17 - Feb 18- Wedding, Meeting and Event Expo
- March 22 - Sip and Savor to Benefit Discovery Park of America
- April 20 - Dino Egg Hunt
- Thurs. evenings, May to June - Libation Station to Benefit Discovery Park of America
- May 4 - Cardboard Boat Regatta
- May 16 - Singer Songwriter Night
- June 22 - Discovery Park of America Car Show
- June 28 - Member's Only Park after Dark
- July 4 - Independence Day Celebration
- Aug. 2 and 3 - Tractor Show at Discover Park of America
- Aug. 29 - Members only sneak peek of "Hot Wheels: Race to Win," a temporary exhibit which will be on display Aug. 30 - Jan 5, 2020
- Oct. 5 - Beer, Blues and Brats to Benefit Discovery Park of America
- Nov. 29 to Dec. 30 - The 5th Annual Let it Glow Light Show
More information on the museum, park and a complete listing of all confirmed 2019 programs and events can be found at DiscoveryParkofAmerica.com and by following DPA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Discovery Park of America is located at 830 Everett Blvd. in Union City, Tenn. and is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
About Discovery Park of America
The mission of Discovery Park of America, a premier world-class museum and heritage park located in Union City, Tennessee, is to inspire children and adults see beyond. Included is a 100,000-square-foot museum featuring 10 interactive exhibit galleries with additional space for temporary exhibits from around the world and a 50-acre heritage park. Discovery Park of America is a 501(c)(3) public charity funded by generous individuals, corporations and foundations including its principal funder, the Robert E. and Jenny D. Kirkland Foundation. For more information, visit DiscoveryParkofAmerica.com or follow DPA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
