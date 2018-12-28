Global Threat Intelligence Security Market 2018-2022 | 19% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

The global threat intelligence security market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 19% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is ransomware attacks targeting enterprises. Ransomware attacks such as Locky and WannaCry started with cybercriminals luring unsuspecting individuals into traps, taking control of the files (locking) on their systems, and demanding a ransom to release the locked files. The next level of ransomware attacks involved the leak of classified government documents using more sophisticated tools and automation techniques. Now, these ransomware attackers have shifted their focus to businesses as the financial gains from gaining access to critical enterprise data is high as compared to consumer data. This could result in the entire company shutting down until they pay up or risk losing all their sensitive data. For instance, in August 2018, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company was forced to shut down its fabrication factories after its systems were infected with a variant of WannaCry ransomware. Hence, to stay abreast with all the recent attack techniques and exploits, enterprises are using threat intelligence services.

This market research report on the global threat intelligence security market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the machine learning providing actionable threat intelligence as one of the key emerging trends in the global threat intelligence security market:

Global threat intelligence security market: Machine learning providing actionable threat intelligence

Threat intelligence is relevant if it can help enterprises implement timely actions. Intelligence comes from data, and in this era of big data and exponential increase in the number of threats, the efficiency of human security analysts cannot scale up to produce actionable threat intelligence. Hence, the sheer diversity and volume of threat data requires the use of machine learning to read the data set, analyze it, and help enterprises reinforce their defenses against cyberthreats. However, machine learning can only work if the data is operational and in a structured format. Threat intelligence solution providers process threat data by categorizing data and events using natural language processing methods. Machine learning techniques are then applied to the processed threat data which can help security experts prioritize alerts and even forecast the possibility of a security incident through predictive modeling. Thus, machine learning-enabled threat intelligence solutions are helping security experts to analyze huge volumes of threat data quickly.

“Threat intelligence gathered from diverse sources, when processed and validated, becomes valuable and actionable for enterprises. However, accessing this huge volume of threat information is costly. Only large organizations with large security teams can pool information on such a large scale, while smaller companies remain unprotected. However, threat intelligence data sharing can overcome this issue,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on IT security.

Global threat intelligence security market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global threat intelligence security market by end-user (FSI, IT and telecom, healthcare, transportation and logistics) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth of over 8%.

