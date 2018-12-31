WC SACD Extends Tender Offer For All Outstanding Shares Of Intersections Inc.

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|December 31, 2018 08:00 AM EST
BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WC SACD One, Inc. ("WC SACD"), a newly formed joint venture entity of iSubscribed Inc. ("iSubscribed"), WndrCo Holdings, LLC ("WndrCo"), General Catalyst Group IX, L.P., and GC Entrepreneurs Fund IX, L.P. (together with General Catalyst Group IX, L.P., the "GC Funds"), today announced that in light of the year-end holidays, its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, WC SACD Merger Sub One, Inc. ("WC SACD Merger Sub"), with the consent of Intersections Inc. (NASDAQ: INTX) ("Intersections" or "Company"), has extended the expiration date of its previously announced cash tender offer to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of the Company, for $3.68 per share, in cash (the "Offer"), until 5:00 P.M., New York City time, on Friday, January 4, 2019, to give Intersections stockholders additional time to tender their shares. The Offer was previously scheduled to expire at 5:00 P.M., New York City time, on Friday, December 28, 2018. WC SACD expects the Offer will be consummated promptly following the expiration date (as extended), subject to the satisfaction of the remaining Offer conditions. As previously disclosed, early termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, has already been granted.
Based on information provided by American Stock Transfer & Trust Co., LLC, the depositary for the Offer, as of 5:00 P.M., New York City time, on December 28, 2018, approximately 12,632,061 shares were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn from the Offer (not including 403,231 shares tendered pursuant to the notice of guaranteed delivery procedures) (the "Tendered Shares"), of which approximately 9,955,965 shares were tendered by stockholders who are not rollover participants or directors or executive officers who are not rollover participants (the "Minority Tendered Shares"). For clarity, the Tendered Shares do not include the approximately 9.5 million shares that certain rollover participants are obligated to roll over in the Offer.
Together with the approximately 9.5 million shares that certain rollover participants are obligated to roll over in the Offer, the Tendered Shares represent approximately 90% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares, or approximately 73% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares on a fully diluted basis (disregarding any shares issuable upon conversion of Intersections' senior convertible notes). The Minority Tendered Shares represent approximately 82% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares owned by stockholders who are not rollover participants or directors or executive officers who are not rollover participants. Based on this information, the minimum tender condition with respect to the Offer would have been satisfied as of the originally scheduled expiration date of the Offer (not including shares tendered pursuant to the notice of guaranteed delivery procedures).
Stockholders of the Company who have previously validly tendered and not withdrawn their shares do not need to re-tender their shares or take any other action in response to the extension of the Offer.
Stockholders who have questions or would like additional information about the Offer and process may contact the information agent for the Offer, D.F. King & Co., Inc., by telephone, (212) 269-5550, or by email, [email protected] American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC is acting as depositary for the Offer.
The terms and conditions of the Offer, prior to the extension described in this release, were set forth in WC SACD Merger Sub's "Offer to Purchase" and "Letter of Transmittal", each dated November 29, 2018, and as amended to date, and the other related materials that WC SACD Merger Sub distributed to the Company's stockholders, which were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as exhibits to WC SACD's Schedule TO on November 29, 2018. Copies of the Offer to Purchase, as amended, Letter of Transmittal, and other related materials are available free of charge from D.F. King & Co., Inc., or on the SEC's website, at www.sec.gov. The Company's other public filings with the SEC, including annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, are also available for free on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements in addition to historical information. When used in this press release, the words "can," "will," "intends," "expects," "believes," and similar expressions and any other statements that are not historical facts are intended to identify those assertions as forward-looking statements. All statements that address activities, events or developments that may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements relate to such matters as goals and expectations concerning the tender offer. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, including: (i) uncertainties as to the timing of the closing of the Offer and the subsequent merger; (ii) the risk that the tender offer may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; (iii) uncertainties as to the percentage of Intersections stockholders tendering their shares of Company stock in the tender offer or withdrawing shares they have previously tendered; (iv) the possibility that competing offers or acquisition proposals for Intersections will be made; and (v) the possibility that any or all of the various conditions to the consummation of the tender offer or the subsequent merger may not be satisfied or waived, including the failure to receive a majority of the shares of Company common stock held by unaffiliated stockholders of Intersections in the tender offer. These factors, risks and uncertainties, as well as other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, projected, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements are described in greater detail in the tender offer documents filed with the SEC by WC SACD Merger Sub and the solicitation and recommendation statement on Schedule 14D-9 filed by Intersections and other filings made by the parties from time to time with the SEC or materials incorporated herein or therein. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that affect the transactions may occur from time to time, and it is not possible for WC SACD, WC SACD One Parent, Inc., WC SACD Merger Sub, iSubscribed, WndrCo or the GC Funds to predict all of them. None of WC SACD, WC SACD One Parent, Inc., WC SACD Merger Sub, iSubscribed, WndrCo or the GC Funds undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Lark-Marie Antón
Samantha Stark
Intrusta/iSubscribed
Ketchum
(781) 552-3259
(202) 835-9424
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wc-sacd-extends-tender-offer-for-all-outstanding-shares-of-intersections-inc-300771413.html
SOURCE iSubscribed
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST