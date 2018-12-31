Committed to Serve the Global Mobile Users - 3C EASY's First International Showcase at CES 2019

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 International Consumer Electronic Show (CES) will be held on January 8, 2019 with 4,700+ participating enterprises from over 150 countries. China, as the second largest economy in the world, has already become the most prominent player in the field along with its continuously growing e-commerce industry. Chinese domestic giants in the related field - Alibaba, JD, Huawei and Pisen - will appear in the show to present the idea 'made in China' during the period of CES 2019.

The leading Chinese mobile maintenance service provider 3C EASY will also be attending CES 2019. Its brand new business model of 'repair sharing' has attracted different types of mobile users to join 3C EASY's live repair sharing services. 3C EASY will showcase its advanced capability of service provision and product supply chain. The new idea of 'repair sharing' will refresh the old view on mobile maintenance services for visitors at CES 2019 where they can enjoy 3C EASY's fast services.

Most repair service providers ask for higher prices while the service quality is not guaranteed. Lacking in the numbers, service providers are not always available - common knowledge for most mobile users. Without regulated industrial standards and strong market supervision, the huge numbers of branded mobile phones has made the mobile maintenance market chaotic. As a result, consumers pay more than required, mobile brands lose credit for unqualified aftermarket services and people don't believe that mobile maintenance is reliable. This is not just a situation for Chinese but also happens in developed economies. The only trusted official after-sales maintenance services have limited authorized stores with unbelievably high prices and long waiting period for bookings which don't meet the ever-increasing demand for these services.

Official mobile maintenance providers are incapable of providing a sufficient amount of services for the market. This is an opportunity for third-party unauthorized 'roadside' repair stores. These local micro businesses use unqualified mobile compartments, and their technicians are not professionally trained. Some providers give 'lemon' services with low quality mobile parts used by uncertified technicians, resulting in bad service for the consumers.

Along with development of the Internet, online mobile phone maintenance platforms are also expanding globally. In China, there are 3C EASY, JIKE, Shanxiuxia and other companies that have sprung up; there are also popular and reputable brands in western markets, like iCracked, uBreakiFix and iFixit. The reasons behind their success is dynamic, but professional technicians, high quality products, and well-developed customer service systems are essential.

3C EASY has more than 7,000 offline service stores, covering the majority of cities in mainland China and Hong Kong. There are stores in rural areas with a steady flow of customers. In terms of overseas market, 3C EASY shows great potential. Authorized stores in Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia and other southeast Asian countries, now supports door-to-door services, which means technicians can come to customers wherever they wish. There are more stores to be launched in Russia and America in the following year. 3C EASY's website and app will be soon available in these two countries, with localized designs. There is more to expect from 3C EASY.

The reason for this young company to expand so quickly is its business logic. 'Shared maintenance' is firstly developed by combining online and offline characteristics, product and service. For instance, when a customer purchases PISEN battery for an iPhone, this order will be allocated to a nearby 3C EASY store. Technicians in this store will install the battery for the customer wherever the customer is located as well as offering screen replacement and similar services.

3C EASY also has a world-leading quality control system. The supplier of its screen and batteries is the top Chinese digital accessory company PISEN. 3C EASY is now the official partner of PISEN. Every product is examined, tested, and packed through standardized procedures. In order to provide better customer service, 3C EASY also supports a 1 year warranty for each user. Each spare part 3C EASY provides will have a unique ID to trace its history. Furthermore, 3C EASY's technicians are trained and examined before they provide services, a certification will be given to them once they complete the training. 3C EASY's strict quality control system monitors not only products, but also services. To manage quality from the source is 3C EASY's goal. Such determination has also equipped 3C EASY with more potential and capability in this competitive market. It is expanding not only locally but also internationally.

This market is competitive, changing quickly, and still expanding. Companies like 3C EASY will fill the market with more advanced products, services, and experiences. 3C EASY believes smart phone users in every corner of the world will not worry about the life span of their phones anymore.

