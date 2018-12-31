GoodFirms Research Unveils Trustworthy Technical Software Providers for Diverse Industries

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|December 31, 2018 10:30 AM EST
WASHINGTON, Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Currently, GoodFirms has exposed the report that shows the most excellent software providers for wide range of industries. It includes inventory management, ERP, project management, website builders, app development, live chat, help desk, business intelligence, applicant tracking, HR software and many more. These software providers are indexed in the GoodFirms top performers list based on n number of research metrics.
Here you can take a sneak peek of technical software providers for an assortment of industries listed on GoodFirms:
Best Inventory Management Software:
Multiorders, Orderhive, EMERGE App, Zoho Inventory, inFlow Inventory, EZoffice Inventory, Cin7, Fishbowl, Tradegecko, Ship Monk
https://www.goodfirms.co/inventory-management-software/
Best ERP Software System:
NetSuite ERP, Odoo, Dolibaar, SAP ERP, SAP Business One, Infor Visual, IQMS Manufacturing ERP, Abas ERP, Epicor ERP, aACE ERP
https://www.goodfirms.co/erp-software/
Best Project Management Software:
Celoxis, Trello, Asana, Microsoft Project, Jira, Zoho Project, Agilean, Airtable, Basecamp, ProWorkflow
https://www.goodfirms.co/project-management/
Best Website Builder Software:
Wordpress, Wix, SITE123, Weebly, Zoho Sites, Squarespace, WebStarts, Typepad, Simbla, Vyper
https://www.goodfirms.co/website-builder-software/
Top App Development Software:
Alpha Anywhere, Meteor, Webix JS Framework, Zoho Creator, VisionX, Bobile, Shoutem, Skuid, Caspio, AppMachine
https://www.goodfirms.co/app-development-software/
Best Live Chat Software:
LiveAgent, Olark, Freshchat, Velaro, Proprofs Chat, Tagove, Giosg, Chatra, Tawk.to, Snapengage
https://www.goodfirms.co/live-chat-software/
Best Help Desk Software:
Freshdesk, Happyfox, Zoho Desk, Freshservice, Vision Helpdesk, TeamSupport, ManageEngine ServiceDesk, Wix Answers, Livechat, Cayzu
https://www.goodfirms.co/help-desk-software/
Best Business Intelligence (BI) Software:
datapine, Dynamic 365, QlikView, Tableau, Zoho Analytics, BOARD, Sisense, Looker, ReportPlus, Grow.com
https://www.goodfirms.co/business-intelligence-software/
Top Applicant Tracking Software:
Zenefits, Freshteam, BambooHR, Zoho Recruit, ClearCompany, iCIMS Recruit, Workable, Greenhouse, UltiPro, Sage People
https://www.goodfirms.co/applicant-tracking-software/
Best Human Resource (HR) Software:
PeopleHR, Zoho People, Paycom, monday.com, Paycor, Workday, gusto, Namely, Kronos Workforce, Sage HRMS
https://www.goodfirms.co/hr-software/
Best CRM Software Systems:
Field Force Connect, HubSpot CRM, Zoho CRM, Salesforce CRM, Odoo, Pipedrive, Funnel CRM, Sugar CRM, Base CRM, Infusionsoft
https://www.goodfirms.co/crm-software/
Best Animation Software:
Crazy Talk, Cinema 4D, Blender, Keyshot, Lightwave 3D, Cheetah 3D, Mari, Animaker, Houdini, Adobe Animate
https://www.goodfirms.co/animation-software/
Best Speech Recognition Software:
Dictation, Dragon NaturallySpeaking, Braina Pro, Sonix, SpeechTexter, Speechlogger, Winscribe Speech Recognition, iSpeech Translator, Speechmatics, Automatic Speech Recognition
https://www.goodfirms.co/speech-recognition-software/
Best Document Management Software:
DocuWare, PandaDoc, eFileCabinet, SutiDMS, OpenDocMan, OpenKM, Zoho DOcs, LogicalDOC, RicohDocs, Dokmee
https://www.goodfirms.co/document-management-software/
Best E-Learning Software:
Docebo, Lynda, Quizlet, Codecademy, Coursera, Chamilo, Udemy, Elucidat, Adobe elearning, Dokeos
https://www.goodfirms.co/elearning-software/
GoodFirms is an internationally well-renowned B2B research, ratings and reviews platform. It assists the service seekers to find the right partner for their project needs. GoodFirms covers service providers from variety of industries such as top development companies, best software vendors, brilliant advertising & marketing firms as well as many other various agencies.
The research team of GoodFirms performs an in-depth assessment which follows three main criteria's that are Quality, Reliability and Ability to determine each company. These key factors also include the measures to verify the past and present portfolio, years of experience in domain areas, market presence and client feedbacks.
After analyzing every company they are compared with each other and indexed in the list of top firms. Furthermore, GoodFirms invites the service providers to come forward and take part in the research process and prove their credibility to deliver successful projects. With this you can Get Listed at GoodFirms as per your proficiency and enhance the chance to meet targeted customers globally.
About GoodFirms:
GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C. based research firm that aligns its efforts in identifying the most prominent and efficient various service providers that deliver results to their clients. GoodFirms research is a confluence of new age consumer reference processes and conventional industry-wide review & rankings that help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.
Rachael Ray
(360) 326-2243
Related Links
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodfirms-research-unveils-trustworthy-technical-software-providers-for-diverse-industries-300771426.html
SOURCE GoodFirms
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST