SAFETY LASER SCANNER MARKET TO GROW AT A HIGHER CAGR of 5.99% DURING 2018–2023
The overall safety laser scanner market is expected to grow from USD 304 million in 2018 to USD 406 million by 2023, at a high CAGR during the forecast period.Safety laser scanners offer long-term cost-effective solutions for use with new machine installations or for retrofitting machines, plants, or even vehicles.
Therefore, small form factor, high user-friendliness, seamless integration, and high on power efficiency collectively are responsible for the growth of the market.The healthcare & pharmaceutical end-user industry is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Additionally, the mobile safety laser scanner market is expected to witness increased adoption across automotive, consumer goods & electronics, and healthcare & pharmaceutical end-user industry in future.
GROWTH OF AGVS AND AGCS ACROSS VARIOUS INDUSTRIES IS DRIVING THE MARKET FOR MOBILE SAFETY LASER SCANNER
A wide range of safety laser scanners is available in the market with a protective field range of less than 3 m, and they have been categorized within the short-range segment.In general, safety laser scanners, within a short range, offer 1 m, 2 m, and 3 m of protective field.
Key players offering short-range safety laser scanners include SICK, Leuze, OMRON, and Reer.For instance, SICK offers S300 Professional safety laser scanners that offer a protective field of just about 2 m or 3 m coupled with a scanning angle of 270° proving it to be an ideal solution for applications such as protection of automatic guided vehicles with direction and speed-based protective field switching and for protection and navigation support on automatic guided vehicles.
Similarly, OMRON offers OS32C, a safety laser scanner with a safety zone starting from 1.75 m to 3 m and has a detection or scanning angle of 270° and a response time ranging between 80 ms and 680 ms.
AUTOMOTIVE END-USER INDUSTRY TO GROW AT THE HIGHEST CAGR DURING THE FORECAST PERIOD
Safety laser scanners are used widely in the automotive manufacturing industry.Laser-based safety scanners are an ideal choice to ensure safety of the machine and the operator or the user while on the production floor.
Safety laser scanners are used in the automotive industry to safeguard hazardous areas.Many players offer safety laser scanners for use in the automotive industry.
For instance, Leuze offers the ROTOSCAN RS4 safety laser scanner, which is out to use for danger area safeguarding during the final vehicle assembly in the automotive industry.
INCREASING MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN APAC BOOST THE MARKET GROWTH
APAC is one the major industrial markets in the world.APAC comprises China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of APAC (RoAPAC).
China is among the fastest-growing economies in APAC and is also one of the biggest manufacturing hubs in the region.India and China specialize in the mass production of almost every product catering to industries such as automotive, consumer goods & electronics, food & beverages, and healthcare & pharmaceuticals.
Japan is a small country in terms of land size but is responsible for huge production output and energy consumption.Safety standards practiced in Japan are strict and focused on the safety of machinery and workers in various industries.
Moreover, South Korea has vast automotive and semiconductor manufacturing industries. These factors are driving the growth of the safety laser scanner market in APAC.
Key players profiled in this study include Leuze Electronics GmbH (Germany), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Rockwell Automation (US), SICK AG (Germany), Banner Engineering (US), Hans Turck (US), Hokuyo Automatic Co., Ltd. (Japan), IDEC Corporation (Japan), Keyence Corporation (Japan), Pilz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Datalogiv SpA (Italy), Arcus Automation Private Limited(India), and ReeR SpA (Italy).
Breakdown of profile of primary participants:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 18%, Tier 2 = 22%, and Tier 3 = 60%
• By Designation: C-Level Executives = 21%, Directors = 35%, and Others = 44%
• By Region: North America = 22%, Europe = 26%, APAC = 39%, and RoW = 13%
Research Coverage:
• The market by product type covers Mobile Safety Laser Scanner, Stationary Safety Laser Scanner
• The market by product range covers Short Range (less than 3 m), Medium Range ( 4 to 6 m) and Long Range (more than 7 m).
• The market by application covers Stationary Hazardous Area Protection, Access Protection, Mobile Hazardous Area Protection.
• The market by end-user industry covers Automotive, Food Processing, Warehousing, Logistics, Packaging
• The geographic analysis is based on 4 major regions—North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. (RoW includes South America, and the Middle East & Africa).
Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the Safety Laser Scanner market and subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.
The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
