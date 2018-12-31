|By PR Newswire
|
|December 31, 2018 12:40 PM EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing need to protect cardholders' data by following PCI DSS guidelines is expected to drive the tokenization market
The tokenization market size is estimated to grow from USD 983 million in 2018 to USD 2,670 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.1% during the forecast period.
The factors expected to drive the tokenization market are the growing need to protect cardholders' data by following PCI DSS guidelines and increasing payment frauds that need to be prevented.However, the lack of knowledge about security tokens among end users is still a concern for organizations.
Furthermore, organizations' inability to afford the robust tokenization solution is expected to restrain the market growth.
The service segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The tokenization market by service includes professional and managed services.Furthermore, the professional services include consulting, training and education, and support and maintenance.
These services help clients understand their solutions and related processes.The solution segment is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period.
The tokenization solution is being deployed by a large number of SMEs to secure their organizations from the increasing payment frauds and identity thefts.
Increasing strict regulatory compliances and payment frauds in SMEs are expected to drive the growth of the SMEs segment during the forecast period
The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, owing to the rising deployment of the tokenization solution by SMEs to proactively protect their payment transactions.SMEs are small in terms of their size, but cater to a large number of customers globally.
The Robust and comprehensive tokenization solution is not implemented in SMEs, due to financial constraints in these organizations.Weak cybersecurity and low budget make the SMEs more susceptible to data breaches and identity thefts.
However, the large enterprises segment to hold a higher market share in 2018.
Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period
APAC includes major economies, such as India, China, Australia, Hong Kong, and Japan, which are rapidly deploying the tokenization solution.APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The APAC tokenization market is gaining traction, as it provides proactive security measures for securing the account information.SMEs as well as large organizations in the APAC region have become more aware of tokenization services and started adopting them to combat cyber frauds and data thefts.
Furthermore, North America is expected to have the largest market size in 2018.
In-depth interviews were conducted with CEOs, marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the tokenization market.
• By Company Type: Tier 1: 20%, Tier 2: 35%, and Tier 3: 45%
• By Designation: C-Level: 35%, Director Level: 25%, and Others: 40%
• By Region: North America: 45%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 30%, and Others: 5%
The report includes the study of key players, such as First Data (US), Gemalto (Netherlands), Fiserv (US), Micro Focus (UK), Symantec (US), Thales e-Security (US), Visa (US), Wex (US), Worldpay (US), Dell Technologies (US), CipherCloud (US), Futurex (US), Liaison Technologies (US), Protegrity (US), TokenEx (US), Bluefin (US), Sequent Software (US), Discover Financial Services (US), Carta Worldwide (Canada), Merchant Link (US), Ingenico ePayments (US), Rambus (US), Mastercard (US), Verifone (US), and IP Solution International (Australia).
Research Coverage:
The report covers the tokenization solution and services across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and growth potential of this market across segments, such as components, application areas, tokenization techniques, deployment modes, organization size, verticals, and regions.
Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information about the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall tokenization market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better their positions and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.
It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information about key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-tokenization-market-size-is-estimated-to-grow-from-usd-983-million-in-2018-to-usd-2-670-million-by-2023--at-a-compound-annual-growth-rate-cagr-of-22-1-300771490.html
SOURCE Reportlinker
