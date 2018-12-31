Markethive makes bold move to acquire Bitcoins

|By PR Newswire
|
|December 31, 2018 04:41 PM EST
SHELL, Wyo., Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO of Markethive, Thomas Prendergast announces:
"We are offering you a value for your Bitcoin of $15000 in regards to acquiring our ILPs. Regardless what the market value of Bitcoin and there are many experts predicting Bitcoin will bottom out at $2500 and even a few antagonists claiming Bitcoin is going to hit zero and disappear. We are ready to take that risk. Primarily because we have high confidence in both Bitcoin and Markethive.
This offer is by way of Bitcoin. To take us up on this offer you must send us Bitcoin. Yes, this is a limited offer, so you know what to do.
In other words, beginning now in the last of 2018 and into 2019 until we have traded 100 ILPs the offer for 1 Bitcoin as payment in full for 1 ILP valued at $15,000 stands."
Not sure what an ILP is? It has been illustrated in great detail here
BITCOIN: STOP Focusing Only On Price. What is Fair Value?
Thomas Lee, head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors, "User adoption and Bitcoin's acceptance as an asset class are key factors that will push it higher in the future." Lee's explanation for the digression is due to last year's meteoric rally, a meltdown in the macroeconomic climate and treasury sales during initial coin offerings.
Thomas Prendergast, CEO, of the world's first Market Network on Blockchain, Markethive, adopts the same sentiments as he has noted. "Interesting parallel with Tom Lee Fundstrat co-founder and myself, we are two men with vastly different backgrounds, but both strong advocates of crypto both recognizing the damages caused by the huge expansions of the ICO crowdfunding campaigns of 2017 and particularly 2018 by people of questionable character."
Thomas Prendergast and Douglas Yates, CTO, and Co-founder agree with Tom Lee's assessment regarding the actual fair value price of Bitcoin is around $14,000, hence the announcement stated above.
Thomas Prendergast Markethive CEO is often quoted saying,
"Market networks have been defined as the logical evolution of aging social networks. The SaaS and commerce platforms are integrated with the social network in Market Networks such as Markethive. Techcrunch is quoted in an article, 'Market networks will produce a new class of unicorn companies and impact how millions of service professionals will work and earn their living."
CTO and Co-founder of Markethive Douglas Yates quoted:
"In order to fund the Universal Income for entrepreneur's aspects within the realm, Markethive also adds additional revenue-producing systems. Markethive is now in its final stages of implementing the blockchain and about to deliver the first of many Infinity Airdrops of the consumer coin, to the associates of this ingenious platform. There is also the strategic partnership with the GreenHouseHives which are self-generating powerhouses, These facilities also become a decentralized data storage system for various hybrid advanced blockchains, forked from Markethive's blockchain system.Markethive is fully operational as a beta platform, the coins have been created, the blockchain is in place, and every milestone in the white paper to date has been met on time."
To learn more about Markethive, please visit our blog.
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12746145
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/markethive-makes-bold-move-to-acquire-bitcoins-300771576.html
SOURCE Markethive Inc.
