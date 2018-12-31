HyperBlock Signs USD$2.65M Project Financing Agreement to Fund First Phase of US Datacenter Expansion from 20MW to 60MW

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2018 /CNW/ - HyperBlock Inc. (CSE: HYPR) — one of North America's largest publicly traded diversified crypto asset enterprises — announced today that it has signed a five-year USD$2.65M financing agreement to fund the first phase of its US cryptocurrency datacenter expansion.

HyperBlock CEO Sean Walsh noted: "The funds will be used to fund an expansion which will allow the company to triple our operating capacity — from 20MW to up to 60MW — at our Project Northwest datacenter." Work on the substation expansion is already underway and the company will provide further market updates as expansion milestones are achieved.

Under the terms of the financing, HyperBlock obtained USD$2.65M in low-cost project financing from one of its banking partners to complete electrical infrastructure upgrades on the property at an attractive interest rate of prime + 2.99% — and a 5-year repayment term among other terms.

HyperBlock Focuses on Building Long-Term Value

"As so many abandon cryptocurrency mining, HyperBlock continues to reduce costs, invest and build for the future," says Walsh. "We have built a strong, mutually beneficial working relationship with our various business partners, and this project financing announcement is one example of their confidence in our vision," explains Walsh, a veteran cryptocurrency operator, investor, and thought leader. "Historically, it is during tough market periods like this, that true value is created, and market leaders emerge," he says.

Options and Shares Granted

HyperBlock also announced that it has granted, effective December 28, 2018, 5,625,000 incentive stock options ("Options") and 5,375,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to key officers, employees, and consultants covering a total of 11,000,000 HyperBlock common shares. All of the Options have an exercise price of CAD$0.05 per common share and expire on December 28, 2022. Options and RSUs vest immediately for key directors of HyperBlock. For employees and consultants, the Options and RSUs vest over a period of one to two years, with a portion (ranging from 1/4th to 1/8th) vesting immediately. The awards were approved by the company's board of directors. All of the Options, RSUs (and any common shares issuable thereunder) will be subject to applicable securities law hold periods. The grant of Options and RSUs are made under HyperBlock's equity incentive plans, which are posted on SEDAR. On August 13, 2018, HyperBlock erroneously filed a Form 11 – Notice of Proposed Stock Option Grant or Amendment disclosing that it had granted 10,244,000 stock options to certain directors, officers and employees. HyperBlock did not issue any stock options in connection with such notice. The grant of 5,625,000 Options and 5,375,000 RSUs disclosed today represent the first grants of equity compensation since the listing of the company on the Canadian Securities Exchange on July 11, 2018. This press release is intended, in part, to correct HyperBlock's public disclosure in this regard. In addition, pursuant to the original advisory agreement related to HyperBlock's acquisition transaction — which closed on July 10, 2018 — 2,285,714 common shares of the company have been issued to the company's financial advisor Canaccord Genuity Corp.

