CMG President delivers New Year message to overseas audiences

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 1, 2019 09:46 PM EST
BEIJING, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 1, 2019, President of China Media Group, Shen Haixiong, delivers a New Year message to overseas audiences via radio and online and extends his warmest greetings.
Shen said that China Media Group will stay true to its mission of reporting news of China to the world, reporting news of the world to China, and enhancing understanding and friendship among people of different countries.
He noted that the New Year will usher in the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and that China Media Group will strive to present to the world a vivid, realistic and comprehensive view of China in the new era.
Here is his message in full:
Dear friends,
As the first rays of sunshine brighten the earth in the new year, on behalf of China Media Group and my colleagues, I would like to extend my warmest greetings to our overseas audiences. Happy New Year!
More than 1,300 years ago, when Wang Bo, a great poet of China's Tang Dynasty, gave a send-off to his good friend Du Fu, he wrote the famous verse "A bosom friend from afar brings a distant land near". This is, I feel, an appropriate verse to use to describe my feelings towards all our friends at this moment.
For you, this may be a brand new voice. Indeed, in March last year, in line with the trend towards global media integration, China Media Group was born. It combines China Radio International, China Central Television, and China National Radio. At the time, an Argentinian netizen, Ricardo Huerta, congratulated us on the establishment of CMG and said "She made me feel that China is as close and beautiful as ever, and helped deepen my understanding of the power of friendship."
Thanks to the sincere encouragement of friends old and new, we are motivated to remain true to our mission. The newly formed China Media Group shoulders the same mission of reporting news of China to the world, reporting news of the world to China, and enhancing understanding and friendship among people of different countries. We hope to do better and to better serve you all!
President Xi Jinping has said that "China's development cannot be separated from the world, and the prosperity of the world also needs China." In the past year, we have been working hard to strengthen communication between China and the world using our lenses, our microphones, and our pens. We've done this through our coverage of events such as the celebration of the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening up, the first China International Import Expo, and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. Our coverage received a great deal of attention from around the world. We spoke with a voice of fairness and justice that showed our clear-cut attitude towards maintaining free trade and promoting economic integration. We reported frequently on China's voice at the APEC Summit and G20 Summit and gained universal recognition for it. We have strived to connect China and the world by improving the user experience of our multilingual mobile apps including "Chinese and Russian headlines", "CINITALIA", "China Japan Communication", and "CMG Español". Our interactive online events such as "Upvote the Shanghai Cooperation Organization," and "Meet the Shanghai Import Expo" attracted the attention of our fans worldwide. Our coverage of the "Asia Media Summit at the Boao Forum for Asia" and the "Hongqiao International Financial Media and Think Tank Forum" sparked global media attention. And events such as our "China Film Africa Tour," "Chinese Theatre," and "'I am a fan of China" have enabled more friends to become fascinated with China and to fall in love with it.
The New Year will usher in the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. China Media Group will present to our friends a vivid, realistic and comprehensive view of China in the new era. Also in the new year, we will offer you a large number of eye-opening, inspiring, and enticing programs that showcase China as "a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of the international order." We will work hard to be innovative in how we communicate and make full use of new technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud computing. And we will leap-frog towards high-quality development and strive to create a new type of world-class mainstream media so that we can serve you better.
Let me quote an old friend of ours, Yuri Tavrovsky, who is a famous Russian Sinologist and author of the book Xi Jinping: Fulfilling the Chinese Dream. He once called us to say that he firmly believed China's proposal to build a community with a shared future for mankind is the guiding light on the road of world development. Needless to say that humankind has only one earth and that there is only one world for all countries to share. Let us work together to build a community of shared future for mankind and a world that has lasting peace, universal security, common prosperity, openness and inclusiveness, and one that is clean and beautiful!
Thank you and best wishes!
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/803244/CCTV_Video_News_Agency.mp4
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST