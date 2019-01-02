Global Telecoms Market: Trends & Forecasts 2018-2023 - Mobile Handset Revenue Will Account for 45.3% of the Total Service Revenue in 2023 Due to the Mobile-Centric Nature of Most Regions - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
January 2, 2019 06:26 AM EST
The "Global Telecoms Market: Trends and Forecasts 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Telecoms service revenue will continue to grow worldwide, primarily due to the continuous demand for mobile data services.
Mobile handset revenue will account for 45.3% of the total service revenue in 2023 due to the mobile-centric nature of most regions. Regions with significant populations are also still exhibiting growth in this segment. This report examines telecoms trends on a global and regional level and provides key insights into the future of these markets.
This report and data annex provide:
- a 5-year forecast of more than 180 mobile and fixed KPIs for the worldwide telecoms markets and for eight regions
- an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile and fixed service in each geographical region, and a worldwide summary
- an overview of operator strategies and region-specific topics, in order to highlight similarities and differences by means of a cross-regional comparison
- a summary of results, key implications and recommendations for mobile and fixed operators.
Worldwide totals are refreshed every time any of the regional results are updated.
Topic Coverage
Geographical Coverage
- Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)
- Developed Asia-Pacific (DVAP)
- Emerging Asia-Pacific (EMAP)
- Latin America (LATAM)
- Middle East and North Africa (MENA)
- North America (NA)
- Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA)
- Western Europe (WE)
Key Performance Indicators
Connections
Mobile
- Handset, mobile broadband, IoT
- Prepaid, contract
- 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G
- Smartphone,
- non-smartphone
Fixed
- Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up
- Narrowband voice, VoBB
- DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other
Fixed & Mobile Voice Traffic
Outgoing Minutes, MoU
Revenue
Mobile
- Service, retail
- Prepaid, contract
- Handset, mobile broadband, IoT
- Handset voice, messaging, data
Fixed
- Service, retail
- Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, BNS
- DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other
Mobile ARPU
- SIMs, handset
- Prepaid, contract
- Handset voice, data
Chapters
9. Executive summary and recommendations
10. The global telecoms service revenue will grow to USD1699 billion by 2023, primarily due to growth in the number of mobile handsets in developing markets
11. Retail revenue will continue to grow in all regions even though only three consist of countries that all have positive CAGRs
12. Geographical coverage: there will be significant infrastructure developments in NGA fixed broadband and mobile networks in all regions except for SSA and MENA
13. Key trends, drivers and assumptions for the mobile and fixed markets
14. Key recommendations for telecoms operators
15. Global forecasts and regional comparison
16. Market context: telecoms share of GDP ranges from 1.5% in CEE to 2.1% in MENA and SSA
17. Key mergers, acquisitions, and market entries
18. Key drivers at a glance for each region
19. Market overview: mobile handset revenue will continue to account for nearly 57% of total telecoms retail revenue in 2023
20. Mobile: 4G will be the dominant mobile generation during the forecast period; the contract share of connections will have limited growth
21. Mobile: increased data consumption combined with migration from prepaid to postpaid plans will reduce the rate of ARPU decline
22. Mobile: 5G roll-outs and IoT applications will be key areas for operator investment during the forecast period
23. Fixed: the increased momentum in the roll out of fibre will result in a competitive NGA environment in most regions, thereby driving fixed revenue growth
24. Fixed: fixed broadband ASPU will decrease in most regions during the forecast period, apart from in North America where competition is limited
25. Fixed: EMAP will overtake NA in terms of the NGA share of connections, but DVAP will lead by 2023
26. Business services: the operator share of business services revenue will decrease as services from specialised IT players become more popular
27. IoT: the automotive and smart building sectors will be the key drivers for IoT revenue
28. Pay TV: growth in pay-TV revenue will be primarily driven by OTT video services as revenue from traditional pay-TV will begin to decline after 2019
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5xjd8l/global_telecoms?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005250/en/
