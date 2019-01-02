We The People and Allocacoc to Provide Resources to Support Creators in Bringing Crowdfunded Ideas to Market

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 2, 2019 07:53 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We The People (WTP), the world's only multichannel crowdfunding retail chain and community, today announced that it is partnering with Allocacoc, a one-of-a-kind industrial design company, to provide entrepreneurs and creators with a full range of support to bring their ideas and products to consumers. This partnership will enable innovators to access the combined expertise of the two companies to design, fund, manufacture, market, and distribute products directly to consumers worldwide.
"We are thrilled to launch this partnership with Allocacoc to help creators find sustainable pathways to bring their products to international retail channels," said Jay Kang, Founder, WTP. "Our mission and values align perfectly with those of Allocacoc, and the combination of our strength in retail, and their knowledge of design and manufacturing will help some exciting startups get off the ground."
WTP will work with DesignNest, Allocacoc's end-to-end crowdfunding channel to offer funding, manufacturing, patent registration, and worldwide retail distribution. Many DesignNest products such as DAX wallets, Earbeans, and Levit8 portable standing desk are already featured at WTP stores, and the partnership should result in many more.
Executives from WTP will be on hand at Allocacoc's CES booth, #40620, to discuss this first-of-its-kind partnership. CES will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada from January 8-11, 2019.
"We look forward to our partnership with We The People and working with them to make a creator's vision a reality," said Arthur Limpens, Co-founder, Allocacoc. "The combined expertise of our two companies will not only assist creators with optimizing their crowdfunded project for mass manufacturing but also with getting their products onto the shelves of stores worldwide."
Flipstik founder Akeem Shannon, who already has a product distributed through WTP, will have a booth at CES (#52903), and he can talk about how the WTP/Allocacoc partnership can help makers like him achieve their dreams.
"WTP has helped Flipstik connect with consumers who are looking for innovative ideas like ours," said Shannon. "The collective talents of WTP and Allocacoc will help so many entrepreneurs like me navigate every step in the process of bringing an idea to consumers."
WTP is also hosting a CES 2019 "For Creators, By Creators" crowdfunding event on January 7, 2019 and Shannon will be one of the speakers. More information is available here - https://bit.ly/CES-2019-creators.
For more information about WTP, visit https://wtpstore.co/.
ABOUT WE THE PEOPLE
Established in 2016, We The People (WTP) is the world's only multichannel crowdfunding retail chain and community. Since its inception, WTP has gone from 14 brands to more than 160 brands with multiple product lines. WTP has five brick-and-mortar stores in Singapore, a store in Malaysia, an online store available worldwide at wtpstore.co, and is expanding its reach with new stores in 2018-2019. Its first U.S.-based, pop-up store opened in St. Louis, MO in November 2018, with a permanent location opening in Q1 2019. With the goal of bringing together the global creator community, WTP continues to expand internationally in the United States, Australia, Korea, Spain, China, and Indonesia.
Founded for creators by creators Ryan Sim, Joel Liew, Nison Chan, and CEO Jay Kang, the company achieved an 800 percent growth in revenue by the end of 2017. Providing education, e-commerce, and brick-and-mortar retail space for entrepreneurs, WTP is quickly becoming the hub of innovation in Asia and around the world.
Media Contacts
- Joshua Milne, PR Specialist, TribalVision, 617-501-1620, [email protected]
- Ryan Sim, Managing Director, Marketing & Business Development, We The People, [email protected]
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/we-the-people-and-allocacoc-to-provide-resources-to-support-creators-in-bringing-crowdfunded-ideas-to-market-300771769.html
SOURCE We The People
