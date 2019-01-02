Green Hills Software and INTEGRITY Security Services to Present and Exhibit at CES 2019 and Consumer Telematics Show in Las Vegas

|By PR Newswire
|
January 2, 2019
SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Hills Software and INTEGRITY Security Services (ISS), a Green Hills Software company, will showcase their industry-leading technology for automotive electronics and secure IoT devices at CES® 2019 and the Consumer Telematics Show (CTS), January 7-11 in Las Vegas.
Key demonstrations and presentations will focus on the safe and secure consolidation of open-source environments with critical automotive domains, securing connected car communications, ensuring trusted electronic component supply chains, and enabling autonomous vehicle projects to safely take the next step to production-quality reality.
CTS, January 7 — Planet Hollywood
- 11:55am - 12:25pm, Panel: "The Autonomous Vehicle—Are We Nearly There Yet?"
- 12:40pm - 1:00pm, Presentation: "A Risky Ride? Cybersecurity for Connected Cars" by Joe Fabbre, Director, Platform Solutions at Green Hills Software
- Live demonstrations of safe and secure automotive demonstrations on the newest processors and an opportunity to meet with Green Hills experts
CES, January 8-11 — Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), North Hall, Booths #3515 & 3715
- Integrated Cockpit Vehicle - Sit in the Renesas and Green Hills vehicle and immerse yourself in a connected and media-rich Android environment that's safely consolidated with safety-critical vehicle functions.
- BlueBox Autonomous Racer - Watch an AI-controlled racecar calculate tens of thousands of paths per second as it competes against human and other game-driven cars.
- Consolidated Cockpits - On the latest automotive processors, see how to safely and securely combine open source Linux and Android environments with safety-critical vehicle software domains such as Consolidated Cockpit, ADAS, and Secure Gateway.
- Automated Vehicle Development Platform - See how to rapidly develop, verify and deploy ASIL D-critical autonomous driving applications on automotive-grade processors.
- Driver Monitoring - See the most safe and the only secure platform for Driver Monitoring applications, featuring Drowsiness Detection and Face ID.
- V2X / C2X Certificate Management Service - The ISS CMS is the defacto standard for V2X/C2X credentials and the world's first turnkey managed service in production today to securely generate and distribute vehicle-to-vehicle, vehicle-to-infrastructure, car-to-car and car-to-infrastructure certificates direct to vehicle and roadside communication devices.
- Secure Over-the-Air Service - The DLM OTA Service securely manages and deploys updates for any digital asset including software, keys, cal files, licenses, and credentials to authenticated devices via standards-based Open Mobile Alliance Device Management (OMA-DM) 2.0.
- Secure Code Signing – See the DLM Code Signing Service (DCSS) provides secure cryptographic signing services to ensure software and firmware is authentic and not tampered from the origin source. Extending rights management, the DCSS is also used for secure feature enablement and in-app purchases.
- Vehicle Network Security Controller - Watch how to add intrusion detection to critical vehicle networks without a dedicated security processor.
- Safety-Certified HMI Ecosystem Wall - See four of our key graphics partners showing off their OpenGL graphics on the newest powerful automotive multicore processors.
Locations for Green Hills Software and ISS:
Consumer Telematics Show (CTS) — Planet Hollywood, January 7
CES - January 8-11 - Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) North Hall, Booths #3515 & 3715
- Qualcomm booth - LVCC North Hall, Booth #5609
- ANSYS booth - LVCC North Hall Booth #3131
- DiSTI Suite - Luxor Tower Suites
- GENIVI Showcase - Bellagio Hotel, Ballroom 2 & 5, January 8, 6:00 - 9:00pm
- Qt Suite - Westgate Hotel
- Rightware Suite - MGM Grand Skylofts
For more details, go to the Green Hills website at https://www.ghs.com/events/CES_2019.html.
About Green Hills Software
Founded in 1982, Green Hills Software is the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security. In 2008, the Green Hills INTEGRITY-178 RTOS was the first and only operating system to be certified by NIAP (National Information Assurance Partnership comprised of NSA & NIST) to EAL 6+, High Robustness, the highest level of security ever achieved for any software product. Our open architecture integrated development solutions address deeply embedded, absolute security and high-reliability applications for the military/avionics, medical, industrial, automotive, networking, consumer and other markets that demand industry-certified solutions. Green Hills Software is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, with European headquarters in the United Kingdom. Visit Green Hills Software at www.ghs.com.
About INTEGRITY Security Services
INTEGRITY Security Services (ISS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Green Hills Software, established to provide best practice embedded security products and infrastructure solutions for protecting smart devices from cyber security attacks. End-to-end automotive solutions range from ECU cryptographic platforms to large-scale public key management systems.
Green Hills, the Green Hills logo, MULTI, INTEGRITY and INTEGRITY Multivisor are trademarks or registered trademarks of Green Hills Software in the U.S. and/or internationally. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-hills-software-and-integrity-security-services-to-present-and-exhibit-at-ces-2019-and-consumer-telematics-show-in-las-vegas-300771584.html
SOURCE Green Hills Software
