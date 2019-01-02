FlexJobs Identifies 14 of the Most Common Remote Jobs and Their Pay

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Securing a new job is often cited as a common New Year's resolution, and with historically low unemployment rates in the U.S., job seekers are in excellent positions to find a job with flexibility that helps them better achieve work-life balance, such as those that offer work-from-home options. In fact, 77% of workers said they'd be more likely to accept a job offer if they knew they could work remotely at least some of the time. To showcase the remote jobs that typically hire in high volume, FlexJobs has identified fourteen of the most common remote job titles and their respective annual pay.

"With many more job openings than workers to fill them, job seekers can better leverage the current tight labor market to land a job that offers the opportunity to work remotely, which has become a high priority for today's workforce," said Sara Sutton, founder and CEO of FlexJobs. "As leaders in the remote work industry, we want job seekers to be aware that the remote job marketplace covers more than one or two industries, and remote jobs are available across different career levels as well," Sutton concluded.

According to FlexJobs' 7th annual survey, 97% said a job with flexibility would have either a huge improvement or positive impact on their overall quality of life. Twenty-eight percent even said they would take a pay cut in exchange for the option to telecommute.

Based on data in the FlexJobs' database, below are fourteen of the most common remote jobs seen in the FlexJobs database and their average annual pay, according to salary data from PayScale.

Account Manager

Average pay $52,263/year

Account managers can be found at a variety of companies. Their tasks typically involve managing client accounts and relationships. Account managers may ensure client deliverables are met by running status meetings or giving presentations. Some account manager roles may involve sales and travel.

Accountant

Average pay $50,357/year

Accountants handle a multitude of financial-related tasks such as invoices, billing, taxes, payments, and more. Remote accountants can typically work from home easily utilizing general accounting or company-specific software.

Bookkeeper

Average pay $41,113/year

Bookkeepers typically prepare financial reports, allocate and verify accounts, reconcile accounts, perform audits, and more. Bookkeepers are often needed to work from home and usually require previous accounting experience.

Business Development Manager

Average pay $71,017/year

Business development managers typically work to gain new clients and business via phone, emails, in-person meetings, and video calls. Most remote business development managers need to have sales experience, and some positions may require specific knowledge of an industry.

Client Services Director

Average pay $87,575/year

Client services director positions involve handling client relationships. Duties typically include making sales pitches, developing client relationships, and identifying client needs. While there are many remote work offerings, many client services director jobs do require travel.

Customer Service Representative

Average pay $36,839/year

Remote customer service representatives assist customers via email, phone, chat, or social media. Customer service reps typically find themselves answering product questions, helping resolve problems, and potentially selling services to customers as well.

Developer

Average pay $69,687/year

Software developers can come with a variety of titles, such as front-end developer, back-end developer, iOS developer, and JavaScript developer, to name a few. Typical duties include programming, developing, and architecting software, websites, apps, or products.

Medical Coder

Average pay $40,590/year

Medical coders assign and validate appropriate procedural and diagnostic codes in a medical setting. Specific certifications are often required, such as RHIA, RHIT, CCS, CCS-P, CPC, or CPC-H.

Nurse

Average pay $63,245/year

Remote nurses provide support via phone or video conferencing to answer patient questions. Some travel to patients' homes to provide care. Remote nurses need to be excellent communicators and able to coordinate with doctors and other medical professional in a virtual capacity.

Online Tutor

Average pay $34,974/year

Remote tutors are needed for all grade levels, including college. Tutoring can be conducted via phone, email, or video chat and a bachelor's degree or expertise in the subject being tutored is typically required.

Speech Language Pathologist

Average pay $59,669/ year

Speech language pathologists provide speech therapy services by conducting evaluations, creating treatment plans, and writing progress reports. Remote speech pathologists are most often hired by medical or educational companies, and utilize online software and video conferencing to perform tasks from home.

Teacher

Average pay $45,798/year

Remote teachers utilize online platforms to teach students via video or voice. Much like in-person teachers, virtual teachers may grade student work, hold conferences with parents, and provide one-on-one student assistance.

Virtual Assistant

Average pay $34,587/year

Virtual assistants provide administrative support to individuals, teams, or companies. Some tasks include handling correspondence, answering phones, booking travel, helping customers or clients, and more.

Writer

Average pay $48,629/year

A quintessential work-from-home job, writers can find jobs writing on a wide variety of topics and for a wide variety of companies. Those wanting freelance or part-time options can find a plethora, while full-time employee positions exist as well.

