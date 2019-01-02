Agile Scrum Generates High Performing Teams and Excellent Camaraderie

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 2, 2019 08:00 AM EST
CHICAGO, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While growing up in a military veteran family "Go Army" I appreciate picking up the bread crumbs of military knowledge from the great reading books my father had around the house. We had these huge coffee table books on military history, airplanes, tanks, infantry, war ships and design for various countries around the world. Later in life during college I enjoyed Military Science classes and participated in Army ROTC which was something I enjoyed. After several opportunities as a Scrum Master and as years progressed in the agile coaching and training arena, I noticed how good the relationships and participation in the scrum framework blossomed.
There are as always different personalities and sometimes conflicting hierarchies already established on each novice scrum team. A good Scrum Master facilitates the proper cadence and scrum ceremonies while remaining neutral amongst the team. You will be expected to be an expert with the various software tools such as Jira, Rally, Azure Dev Ops Boards. This will be a challenge for project managers, or older management styles in various Finance/IT cultures that are just used to basic tools and procedures.
A good scrum team within the portfolio will learn to work together and leverage each other's expertise while allowing and trusting team members to do what they are good at. There shouldn't be any fear of paired programming or Test-Driven Development within the sprints. One important factor on the benefits of the Scrum framework is that you see the progression in getting work done better and faster while building tight relationships amongst the team.
I recognized a similarity of Scrum Teams and the challenges in our rapid changing environment while watching a Sherman Tank World War II movie called Fury the other night. Armored U.S. tank units suffered extremely high casualty rates while they faced various challenges in Europe during World War II. I couldn't help but realize the similarities of a Scrum Team as a Tank Team. We all are heading into serious and complex situations that may not be life threatening, but could in fact be job threatening if someone on the team "Contractor or Employee" in the Tank or Scrum Team does not do their job well. The scrum team is only as strong as its weakest link.
After several sprints you should experience this similar camaraderie with your team. Your upper management or business side of things may not realize how complex the challenges are that you have to face with grooming these sometimes very vague stories. They in fact may not have done a discovery sprint of their own to figure out the vision, goals or even the end product by the time they send the order into your unit aka scrum team. This is where the challenges of small things turn out to be very big and complex things. A veteran Scrum Master must decipher this problem as soon as possible and break it up into small stories so the team can start chipping away at the acceptance criteria one story at a time. Acceptance criteria is a bullet list used by the developer as a checklist to get the story "new feature to your product" to done. This will become vital during User Acceptance Testing and sprint demonstration. Product Owners will have just as much steak in the game as the Developer with creating a new feature that wow's the business side and end user of the product.
I am very proud of several teams and use cases I have coached, trained and lead into the corporate battles of big data, dashboard development, application development and software dev over the years. I can brag about how close the relationships have become because we meet several challenges and battles head on just like on a battle field in a military situation. Its high stress, a lot of confusion and you have to make decisions fast while trying to make management happy while producing a minimal viable product. When the dust settles you look around the table and realize how much resource turnover happened over the year due to high stress, complexity and lack of talent in the current market place.
That's the moment when you can look at another team member on the scrum team and have a common understanding on everything you accomplished and feel like you are as close as you would be on the battlefield or in an experienced armored tank unit. Agile Scrum teams generate high performing teams and excellent camaraderie that lasts a lifetime. – Nicholas Del Carlo, Agile Coach at ODManagement.com
SOURCE Scrum Alliance Wisconsin Agile & Scrum Practitioners User Group
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST