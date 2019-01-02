DarioHealth Signs National Distribution Deal in the U.S. With Better Living Now for Its Digital Health Products

NEW YORK and CAESAREA, Israel, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO), a leading global digital health company with mobile health and big data solutions, announced today it has signed an agreement with Better Living Now (BLN), a leading national healthcare products provider, for distribution of the Dario® Blood Glucose Monitoring System and the DarioEngage digital health platform.

BLN will purchase DarioHealth's products including the Dario smart glucose meter and test strips for distribution to its customers, as well as offer a full diabetes management program including coaching through DarioEngage on a monthly subscription basis. Diabetes coaches on BLN's staff plan to utilize DarioEngage to coach the members of customer health plans with an aim to achieve better outcomes and reduce the cost of care of the diabetes population. BLN's customers include managed care plans across the United States, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands.

"We are very pleased to partner with BLN to make DarioHealth products and services readily available to more people across the U.S., through their robust contracted insurance networks," stated Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer of DarioHealth. "Through this distribution agreement, we believe that Dario will become a standard product offered by many managed care plans across the U.S., thereby potentially and significantly increasing our market penetration."

Daniel Pope, President/CEO of BLN commented, "BLN is committed to providing the best and most comprehensive diabetes management program. The DarioHealth platform increases the opportunity for users to self-manage through the Dario app and the DarioEngage coaching platform. We believe it will improve clinical outcomes for users while creating improved economics for managed care plans."

About Better Living Now

Founded in 1992, Better Living Now (BLN) is a leading national mail-order company providing a single-source solution for health care products and services shopping to all fifty states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. BLN is accredited by the Joint commission, Medicare and Medicaid and is committed to the highest quality of care, customer satisfaction, and continuous improvement and innovation. BLN's mail-order medical supply program specializes in the needs of members with chronic conditions and, most notably, members with diabetes. BLN has extensive experience in providing diabetes self-management products, such as insulin pumps, continuous blood glucose monitoring devices and supplies as well as blood glucose testing supplies and comprehensive pharmacy services.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading global digital health company serving its users with dynamic mobile health solutions. In today's day and age, knowledge of health and treatment is being democratized, and we believe people deserve to know everything about their own health and have the best tools to manage their condition. DarioHealth employs a revolutionary approach whereby harnessing big data, we have developed a novel method for chronic disease data management, empowering people to analyze and personalize self-diabetes management in a totally new way without having the disease slow them down. DarioHealth has a commercial office in New York with an R&D center in Caesarea, Israel. For more information, visit http://mydario.investorroom.com/.

