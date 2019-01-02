Four Providers of Collaborative Robots Named IDC Innovators

|By Business Wire
International Data Corporation (IDC) recently published an IDC Innovators report profiling four companies developing collaborative robots to help drive the adoption of collaborative robotic automation and elevate the overall competitiveness of the end-user organizations. The four companies named IDC Innovators are AUBO Robotics, Franka Emika, JK-Tech Robotics, and Techman Robotics.
Intelligent collaborative robots (cobots) equipped with sensors, visions, mobility, and data analytics are finding their sweet spot applications in manufacturing, logistics, and other industries. The deployment of cobots have experienced significant growth in recent years. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years, fueled by the maturity of technology, availability of a broader range of solutions, and the accumulation of application experiences by the user community and ecosystem players.
"Cobots are being increasingly deployed by many manufacturing and logistics organizations to increase operations efficiency, agility, and product quality," said Jing Bing Zhang, research director, IDC Worldwide Robotics. "With more and more vendors entering the market, it becomes imperative for vendors to focus on delivering highly differentiable and value-added solutions to address the pain points of the target customers."
AUBO Robotics has developed several cobot models featuring high positional repeatability, open architecture and modular joint design. Users can customize the number of joints and the length between the joints to meet specific application requirements.
Franka Emika offers a seven-axis, modular, and ultra-lightweight cobot designed to interact with and assist humans safely. The company also provides Conformité Européenne (CE)-certified out of the box solution app packages for pre-defined applications.
JK-Tech Robotics has developed highly sensitive seven-axis robots with integrated torque sensors for all seven joints. This ensures that the cobots are highly sensitive, flexible, and responsive to external contact and resistance.
Techman Robotics offers several models of cobots and mobile cobots with integrated visions systems, which increases the versatility and flexibility of its robots in carrying out industrial tasks and eliminates the need for precise presentation of materials to be handled.
The report, IDC Innovators: Collaborative Robots, 2018 (IDC #US43377218), profiles four notable vendors that are developing and manufacturing collaborative robots (cobots).
About IDC Innovators
IDC Innovators reports present a set of vendors – under $100 million in revenue at time of selection – chosen by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offer an innovative new technology, a groundbreaking approach to an existing issue, and/or an interesting new business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation of all companies in a segment or a comparative ranking of the companies. Vendors in the process of being acquired by a larger company may be included in the report provided the acquisition is not finalized at the time of publication of the report. Vendors funded by venture capital firms may also be included in the report even if the venture capital firm has a financial stake in the vendor's company. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc.
For more information about IDC Innovators research, please contact Karen Moser at [email protected].
About IDC
International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world's leading media, data and marketing services company that activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn.
