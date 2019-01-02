Qognify Completes Acquisition of On-Net Surveillance Systems (OnSSI) Group Becoming One of the Largest VMS, Video Analytics and PSIM Companies

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 2, 2019 09:00 AM EST
PEARL RIVER, New York, January 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Qognify - the trusted advisor and technology solution provider for physical security and enterprise incident management - today announced that it has completed the acquisition of the IP video management software (VMS) company - On-Net Surveillance Systems (OnSSI), including the pioneer of IP video technology - SeeTec GmbH. Backed by the global investment firm Battery Ventures, Qognify announced the agreement on December 22, 2018 and the deal closed on December 28, 2018.
With Qognify, OnSSI and SeeTec operating under one umbrella, the company is today one of the largest VMS, Video Analytics, PSIM and Critical Incident Management companies in the world, serving mid-market and enterprise organizations. Steve Shine, CEO and President of Qognify states: "Following the swift closing of the deal, we look forward to focusing on 2019, supporting all Qognify, OnSSI and SeeTec partners and customers, whilst substantially expanding our geographic reach and market penetration."
Qognify's VisionHub, NiceVision, FAST and Situator solutions are trusted by financial services companies, mass-transit infrastructure, large international airports and seaports, as well as smart and safe city projects around the world. The OnSSI Ocularis and Cayuga VMS solutions are deployed across education, gaming, government, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, retail, public safety, transportation and utilities organizations, in more than 100 countries.
Shine adds: "Today, through our combined portfolio of award-winning and market-leading technologies, infrastructure and expertise, we expand our global presence, creating an entity capable of meeting the exacting requirements of mid-market and enterprise organizations anywhere in the world."
About Qognify
Qognify helps safeguarding your world. With a portfolio of Physical Security and Enterprise Incident Management solutions, we work as trusted partners to hundreds of customers around the globe ensuring security, safety and business operations continuity.
Qognify solutions includes video management, video and data analytics, and PSIM / Situation Management solutions that are deployed in financial institutions, transportation agencies, airports, seaports, utility companies, city centers, and to secure many of the world's highest-profile public events. http://www.Qognify.com
About OnSSI
On-Net Surveillance Systems, Inc. (OnSSI) was founded in 2002 with the goal of developing comprehensive and intelligent IP video surveillance management software. OnSSI's Ocularis IP security and surveillance VMS platform increases security, reduces operational costs, and helps organizations move closer to prevention. Ocularis delivers open architecture, flexibility, and scalability along with robust cybersecurity protections for a range of applications including education, gaming, government, healthcare, manufacturing, public safety, transportation, and utilities. OnSSI is headquartered in Pearl River, New York and has representation in over 100 countries. With its acquisition of Germany-based VMS company, SeeTec GmbH and the launch of Ocularis 5, OnSSI continues to drive global expansion and technological innovations.
About SeeTec
Founded in 1996 as a pioneer in IP-based video security, SeeTec GmbH is one of the leading vendors of video management software in Europe - together with OnSSI, Inc. even worldwide. In addition to security applications, SeeTec offers customizable video solutions to support business processes in various sectors such as logistics, transportation, manufacturing, critical infrastructure and cities, banking and retail. SeeTec is headquartered in Bruchsal, Germany, with sales and support offices in France, United Kingdom, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Italy, Turkey and the Netherlands.
About Battery Ventures
Battery Ventures strives to invest in cutting-edge, category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, Web infrastructure, consumer Internet, mobile and industrial technologies. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at stages ranging from seed to private equity and invests globally from offices in Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, London, Israel and New York. Follow the firm on Twitter @BatteryVentures, visit our website at http://www.battery.com and find a full list of Battery's portfolio companies here.
Qognify Media Contact
Osnat Fridman
Email: [email protected]
OnSSI Media Contact
Brandi Gil
Email: [email protected]
SeeTec Media Contact
Andreas Conrad
Email: [email protected]
Regional Media Contact
Graham Thatcher
Tel: +44(0)7933-673-240
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Qognify
