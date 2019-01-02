True Digital Park Joins Forces with 4 Global IT Partners, Offering Cutting-Edge Innovation to Support Tech-Based Workforce and Digital City Lifestyle in Southeast Asia

BANGKOK, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- True Digital Park, the first global startup destination in Thailand and the largest digital innovation hub in Southeast Asia, will fully deploy the state-of-the-art technologies to fulfill the digital lifestyle and work environment of city residents. It has collaborated with four global tech leaders including Cisco, Microsoft, Epson and Ricoh to create the ultimate digital experience for multinational tech companies, startups, entrepreneurs, universities, venture capital firms, investors, public agencies and individuals from across the globe at True Digital Park. All four partners have contributed a variety of smart technologies, such as Heat Map technology, lighting control, AI technology for face recognition, interactive ready projectors, smart office and printers, and an innovation experience center. At True Digital Park, people can engage in Smart activities with telecommunication infrastructure that connects to both high-speed 4G, Wi-Fi network and other advanced smart solutions and intelligent systems that both facilitate users' convenience and ensure energy efficiency.

Mr. Thanasorn Jaidee, President of True Digital Park said, "True Digital Park has brought together the most cutting-edge and advanced technology, including Augmented Analytics and Big Data Analytics, AI, IoT and 5G testbed, as well as various digital services to drive True Digital Park into becoming Thailand's first digital innovation hub, and the largest in Southeast Asia where technological ecosystem is rapidly growing. The infrastructure that supports all types of communications would be in place as we partner with the world's leading technological companies to install advanced systems and devices to enhance the work process and lifestyle at the facilities. Smart solutions will be implemented to ensure that everyone will receive maximized benefits from intelligent systems that are convenient, energy-saving and eco-friendly at True Digital Park.

True Digital Park, in collaboration with four leading world-class IT partners, has introduced a range of hi-tech innovations featured in the project, as follows:

Cisco: Cisco will incorporate Heat Map that collects data on space utilization within True Digital Park for further analysis, management and effective communication with the users; and Smart Lighting that operates power control at the office and meeting rooms to ensure Smart Office and Smart Building.

Cisco will incorporate Heat Map that collects data on space utilization within True Digital Park for further analysis, management and effective communication with the users; and Smart Lighting that operates power control at the office and meeting rooms to ensure Smart Office and Smart Building. Microsoft: To enhance the security standards at True Digital Park, Microsoft would introduce an AI-driven face detection and facial recognition system to automatically monitor incoming and outgoing foot traffic instead of relying traditional card-based alternatives. This new system is powered by Cognitive Services on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.

To enhance the security standards at True Digital Park, Microsoft would introduce an AI-driven face detection and facial recognition system to automatically monitor incoming and outgoing foot traffic instead of relying traditional card-based alternatives. This new system is powered by Cognitive Services on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. Epson: Epson's innovative "Laser Projector" delivers better resolution and longer service life than those of conventional projectors. Epson will also provide interactive projectors at board rooms and high-contrast projectors at large conference rooms. All projectors support wireless connection to ensure efficient and engaging meetings.

Epson's innovative "Laser Projector" delivers better resolution and longer service life than those of conventional projectors. Epson will also provide interactive projectors at board rooms and high-contrast projectors at large conference rooms. All projectors support wireless connection to ensure efficient and engaging meetings. Ricoh: Ricoh's multifunctional printers will be installed to support activities handled by start-ups and users at the convention centers inside True Digital Park. Ricoh Experience Center will also be established as a platform to ignite creativity under the concept of open innovation.

Mr. Vatsun Thirapatarapong, Managing Director, Cisco Thailand and Indochina said, "Cisco is partnering with True Digital Park in providing network planning consultation for infrastructure and leveraging digital solution. This covers from Smart Building for lighting control in the conference room, to mobility experience through Cisco Connected Mobile Experience (CMX) solution which was applied to derive Heat Map for user location tracking, to meeting room's utilization and effective communication with customers, such as promotions and marketing campaigns, etc. Besides, ISE solution (Identity Service Engine) was also integrated to enhance cyber security protection, together with Cisco Next Gen Firewall to prevent attacks from cyber threat. This cooperation will be the pilot project to demonstrate the Smart Campus / Smart City architecture that will expand rapidly in the future aligning to the nation's development."

Mr. Tanapong Ittisakulchai, Director of Enterprise and Commercial Promotion, Microsoft (Thailand) Co, Ltd, said, "Our mission is to empower everyone and every organization to be creative while utilizing a range of functions to their full potential. Both True Digital Park and Microsoft believe that the introduction of AI and visual computing technologies will soon be in a tangible fashion. True Digital Park is committed to igniting creativity among startups and interested parties with designing technology created by Thai innovators. Our contribution helps reinforce the advantages of Microsoft's AI platform and the power of digital media that can drive the technological ecosystem toward a greater success."

Mr. Yunyong Muneemongkoltorn, Director of Epson (Thailand) Co., Ltd, said, "Epson Thailand is pleased to fulfill the goals of Smart Building at True Digital Park with our nearly 50 high-end laser projectors and the latest interactive projectors to support various functions in the project. Smooth presentations and information displays can easily be created with our projector model that is capable of projecting large images with 4K resolution and contrast ratio of up to 2,500,000:1, thus making the outcome looking clearer and sharper. All laser projectors provided are equipped with LCD Panel and inorganic Phosphor Wheel, which enable 24-hours display and stable image quality. The models come with a built-in Wireless Connection via WiFi Direct and Miracast which can immediately download images from smart devices and show them on the projector. These tools can also be integrated with Multi PC function and connected with up to 50 smartphones or tablets on both iOS and Android. We are confident that our innovation will fully support the startups at True Digital Park and help create a dynamic and creative working environment."

Mr. Julian JL Fryett, President of Ricoh (Thailand) Ltd., says, "Ricoh Experience Center at True Digital Park will be a center of world-class technologies for Thai people to indulge in a variety of experiences from Ricoh innovations, such as document management solutions, printing equipment management solution, IT system and advanced communication solution. Ricoh has been helping several organizations to operate more effectively with services and technologies that inspire creation of new innovations and ensure corporate sustainability along with business growth."

True Digital Park will be an initiative model of Smart City where people can truly live their Smart Life with high-tech innovations within the project. For instance,

Smart Building: All facilities in the building will be controlled with intelligent systems.

- Smart Access: Access to building is authorized via application, QR Code and Self Service at Kiosk.

- Smart Lighting: On/off switch is controlled via tablet devices.

- Facial Recognition: A new method of identity verification to be added at the facility in the future.

- Heat Map: The system that helps identify the density of activity occurs at the property.

- Smart Access: Access to building is authorized via application, QR Code and Self Service at Kiosk. - Smart Lighting: On/off switch is controlled via tablet devices. - Facial Recognition: A new method of identity verification to be added at the facility in the future. - Heat Map: The system that helps identify the density of activity occurs at the property. Smart Office - Meeting room bookings via application; projectors and printers activated at a designated time.

Smart Parking - Parking reservations made via application.

Smart Hospitality by robotic machines

Smart Payment

Smart Home Automation

True Digital Park will also deploy advanced technologies to manage energy efficiency and promote environmental consciousness at the property, such as Pave Gen, a technology of paving slabs that convert energy from people's footsteps into small amounts of electrical power at night, and EV Chargers to promote the use of electric vehicles (EV).

For more information (media enquiries only), please contact: Ref: (377-2) 26/12/2018 Corporate Communications & Marketing PR - True Group Email: [email protected]

FB: @prtruegroup

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/true-digital-park-joins-forces-with-4-global-it-partners-offering-cutting-edge-innovation-to-support-tech-based-workforce-and-digital-city-lifestyle-in-southeast-asia-300771198.html

SOURCE True Digital Park