EdgeCon 2019 to Present New Opportunities and Strategies for Digital Transformation in Education and the Public Sector

|January 2, 2019 09:00 AM EST
NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeCon 2019, New Jersey's premier technology and leadership event, is expecting a record turnout, approaching 400 attendees from across the country on January 9-11. The annual conference will focus on digital transformation for today's education, government, and healthcare institutions, covering an array of topics from developing an achievable and progressive digital strategy to driving its practical implementation.
The internationally acclaimed and award-winning Innovation Strategist and Futurist, Shivvy Jervis, will provide the keynote address. She will be joined by four exceptional digital leaders who will share their domain-specific vision and real-world experiences achieving digital transformation:
- Dr. Beth Simone Noveck – Chief Innovation Officer, State of New Jersey
- Major General Patricia A. Frost – Director of Cybersecurity, U.S. Army (Retired)
- Dr. Barbara Lockee – Professor, Virginia Tech and Vice President of the International Academic Forum
- Sallie Wright, CISSP – CIO & IT Leader
"Digital transformation challenges all organizations to identify and adopt technologies that enable the developments required to achieve their desired future states. For example, in the higher education community, it is an opportunity to reconsider how they recruit, engage, and educate students to succeed in this new digital era," said Dr. Samuel Conn, President & CEO at NJEdge. "We are looking forward to bringing our community together at EdgeCon this year to learn about the latest strategies and successes in digital innovation."
With 30 breakout sessions that delve into the many facets of digital transformation, attendees will acquire the knowledge and skills required to:
- Shape digital and IT strategies
- Deploy new innovations for student learning and success
- Strengthen cybersecurity and intelligent networking
- Optimize research and big data initiatives
- Drive organizational culture to promote change
In addition, an exhibit and engagement area featuring 35+ technology solutions firms will serve as the networking hub for the conference, connecting attendees with newest solutions for instructional technologies, networking, security, software tools, and more.
Hosted by NJEdge, New Jersey's non-profit technology solutions group which provides consultation and cost-effective contracting vehicles for networking, digital media management, and IT products and services to academic, government, and healthcare institutions, EdgeCon 2019 will be held at the Ocean Place Resort & Spa in Long Branch, NJ on January 9-11.
Hands-on professional development workshops are available to attendees on January 9, in
advance of the main conference program – most at no additional cost to EdgeCon 2019 registrants. Workshop topics include Organizational Change Management, Cybersecurity, Accessibility & Compliance, and Improving the Online Student Experience. Registration is still open. Visit https://njedge.net/edgecon2019/registration/ to secure your place today.
About EdgeCon 2019
Now in its tenth year, EdgeCon is the premier annual conference presented by NJEdge. The event brings together a wide variety of professionals from academic, healthcare, IT and government backgrounds to discuss cutting-edge technology and related issues. EdgeCon provides attendees the opportunity to learn how to apply real-world technology solutions to their own institutional challenges.
About NJEdge
NJEdge is a member-informed, non-profit consortium of academic and research institutions with a dedication to higher education, K-12 education, healthcare, government and nonprofit service members, collaborating partners, and subscribing patrons. NJEdge aims to deliver and sustain a healthy, vibrant and thriving technology ecosystem that is purpose-built for the communities we serve. Through active collaboration, adaptive technology, transformative engagement and defined solutions, we have designed a national model of excellence in research and education networking in New Jersey and beyond. For more information, please visit: www.njedge.net.
