Adventist Health System Becomes AdventHealth, Signals a New Beginning in Health Care

By PR Newswire
|
January 2, 2019
TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of the nation's largest faith-based health systems, with 47 hospital campuses in nine states, officially has a new name – AdventHealth. The name change for the organization formally known as Adventist Health System is part of a systemwide brand transformation to become a more consumer-centric, connected and identifiable national system of care, enabling consumers to easily distinguish locations and services across its vast care network, which serves more than 5 million patients annually.
An answer to the fragmentation and complexity of the industry that has made it increasingly more difficult for consumers to navigate the health care landscape over the years, all of the organization's wholly owned hospitals and more than 1,200 care sites now carry the AdventHealth name and logo, with a brand promise to help consumers feel whole.
"This is a historic day for our organization, and I can't be more excited about the direction we are heading," said Terry Shaw, president/CEO for AdventHealth. "Our facilities and team members are galvanized around one name, brand and mission, and in doing this, we will deliver on our promise of wholeness and make the health journey easier for consumers."
AdventHealth, which is sponsored by the Seventh-day Adventist Church, is an expression of the church's health care ministry. The new name conveys an expectation of things to come in health care, while also drawing a strong connection to the organization's rich Seventh-day Adventist roots. The AdventHealth logo is a symbol of wholeness that illustrates the breadth and diversity of a connected system of care, and at its core is the cross, which is at the center of the organization's work.
"More than 150 years after the Adventist health care ministry began, we are proud to carry on this legacy as AdventHealth to provide healing, express love and impart hope upon those we encounter on our sacred mission to deliver Christ-centered, whole-person care," said Gary Thurber, board chairman for AdventHealth.
As part of the brand transformation, AdventHealth has launched a new, consumer-centric website, http://www.AdventHealth.com. Complete with a new easy-to-navigate user interface, the website features enhanced search functionality, appointment scheduling capabilities, self-service billing and payment options and helpful content for health care consumers.
Ahead of the brand initiative, the organization introduced a unique internal culture and service initiative called "The Whole Care Experience," which aligned 60,000 team members to deliver consistently on its mission, vision, values and service standards. Publicly, a comprehensive, four-month transition campaign featured AdventHealth digital, print and television advertising.
"We have a legacy grounded in faith, and a mission powered by thousands of dedicated and compassionate team members," said Shaw. "Historically, we have consisted of about 30 brands. Now, united as AdventHealth under one brand promise, we are striving to provide preeminent whole-person care, focused on helping consumers seamlessly navigate from one care setting to the next and committed to never discharging anyone from our care. This is how we will fulfill our mission and be a beacon of light in the communities we serve."
Going forward, consumers can expect to see new AdventHealth signage at hospitals and other facilities. A national campaign featuring the "feel whole" message is also underway in markets across the country. In addition, several major partnerships will prominently feature the AdventHealth brand, including the AdventHealth Training Center, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' training facility; and DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth, which is highlighted by the 61st annual DAYTONA 500.
The name change is not the result of a merger or acquisition, and the health system's mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ, affiliation with the Seventh-day Adventist Church, ownership and business structure remain the same.
About AdventHealth
With a sacred mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ, AdventHealth is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 80,000 skilled and compassionate caregivers in physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies and hospice centers provide individualized, wholistic care. A shared vision, common values, focus on whole-person health and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system's nearly 50 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in diverse markets throughout almost a dozen states. For more information about AdventHealth, visit AdventHealth.com or Facebook.com/AdventHealth.
SOURCE AdventHealth
