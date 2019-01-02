Global Optical Amplifier Market 2019-2023 - Increasing Number of Data Centers / High Initial Investments Cost / Competitive Landscape

|By PR Newswire
The "Global Optical Amplifier Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The optical amplifier market growth at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.
The rising demand for data storage and computation, there is an increasing adoption of cloud computing networks. These cloud systems can be implemented with the help of hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) framework. This enables organizations to adopt virtualization, software-defined storage, and virtualized networking, to reduce the complexity of their data centers. As a result, companies are increasingly migrating to hyper-converged data infrastructure from traditional IT infrastructure.
The HCI infrastructure facilitates interconnection with the help of a network switch, which requires the deployment of optical circuit switches that facilitate faster interconnection in the system. Furthermore, fiber cables will be increasingly required to facilitate fast connections of end-user systems with cloud data centers. Therefore, the increased deployment of optical fiber cables, the need for optical amplifiers will increase during the forecast period.
Market Overview
Increasing number of data centers
Data centers are heavily reliant on fiber optics technologies, as fiber optic cables facilitates data transfer at very high pace. Therefore, with a growing number of data centers, there will an increasing demand for fiber optics and its components.
High initial investments cost
High installation costs, customers and ISPs may prefer to upgrade their network instead of opting for complete installation of new fiber optics cables. Therefore, the high investments cost will hinder the market growth.
Competitive Landscape
The global optical amplifier market is fairly fragmented with the presence of several companies competing for the market share. The increasing fiber optic cable laying projects for smart cities, the need for optical amplifiers will increase to assist in network transmission and dissemination across the smart cities during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Data communication
- Telecommunication
- Enterprise
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: TRENDS
- Increasing popularity of hyper-converged infrastructure
- Increasing focus on developing smart cities
- Increasing deployment of long and ultra-long-haul networks
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- EMCORE
- Finisar
- IPG Photonics
- Lumentum Operations
- Sumitomo Electric Industries
