CNET and GameSpot Team Up to Deliver the Ultimate 2019 Consumer Electronics Show Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNET, the world's largest consumer tech media site, and GameSpot, the #1 gaming news and information site, are working together to deliver the ultimate Consumer Electronics Show (CES) experience. All week, the combined team of more than 100 industry experts will explore every facet of the show and offer original programming, provide real-time streams of major press events and share in-depth reviews and analysis.

With technology infusing every aspect of our lives and the staggering amount of innovation on display at CES, CNET's reporters will be on hand to disseminate the news and explain its significance to consumers. CNET's live coverage of CES is available on www.cnet.com/ces and on YouTube, Livestream, Periscope/Twitter, Pluto TV, and Xumo TV.

For the first time, CNET's booth will be located at Tech West in the Sands Convention Center, which has become the destination for the most innovative technologies at CES. At the CNET booth, attendees can watch live coverage of all major press events and hear hot takes on trending stories from tech luminaries, TV stars and musicians including Jonathan and Drew Scott from HGTV's Property Brothers, Shawn Stockman from Boyz II Men, Sophie the Robot and Mike Fasulo, President, Sony Electronics.

Also new this year, attendees can take part in high-energy video game tournaments at the GameSpot eSports Truck, a massive semi-truck at Tech West equipped with 10 game stations. All week long, gamers will be able to challenge each other as well as special guest celebrities and influencers in games such as Mario Kart and Super Smash Brothers.

CNET and GameSpot will also host special programming that will bring together the industry's leading minds on the major trends ahead in 2019. This year's panels include:

CNET's Next Big Thing: The Future of Media at C-Space Storytellers Stage

An annual tradition at CES, this year CNET's "The Next Big Thing" session will explore innovations in mobile video, 5G, OTT and the forces shaping the future of content creation and consumption.

The session will open with a conversation between CNET's Lindsey Turrentine and Brian Cooley and STAR TREK: DISCOVERY executive producer and co-creator Alex Kurtzman, in which they will discuss how to create content that's compelling even on the smallest screen. Turrentine and Cooley will then be joined by a panel of tech and media luminaries including Yoon Lee, Senior Vice President Content and Services, Product Innovation, Samsung; Toby Eduardo Redshaw, Senior Vice President 5G Ecosystems, Innovation, AR/VR, Location Based Services, Product Development, Verizon and Heather Rivera, Global Head, Product Partnerships, YouTube who will give their perspective on how technology will transform the industry and what to expect in coming years from new formats and creative thinking.

Tuesday, Jan. 8, 1:45-2:30 PM

C Space Storyteller Stage

Aria, Level 2

Mariposa Ballroom

Panel: How 5G Will Change Video Games

With cloud-based video game streaming services gaining momentum and 5G networks on the horizon, an all-digital gaming future finally seems possible. In this panel, GameSpot Editor-in-Chief Randolph Ramsay will be joined by industry experts to talk about how game companies can embrace this faster, more exhilarating future that players crave.

Wednesday, Jan. 9, 3:30-4:30 PM

LVCC, N256 (North Hall)

Live Stream Press Conference Schedule for Monday, Jan. 7:

8:00 AM, PT – LG Electronics

10:00 AM, PT – Hisense

12:00 PM, PT – TLC

2:00 PM, PT – Samsung

3:00 PM, PT – Hyundai

4:00 PM, PT – Intel

5:00 PM, PT – Sony

Additionally, CNET's Spanish-language sister site, CNET en Español, will report all the major stories from CES for its audience of Spanish-speaking tech enthusiasts. Automotive tech aficionados will be able to stay up-to-date with the latest news on smart car innovation via CNET's auto-destination site Roadshow.

About CNET

For more than 20 years, CNET has been the world's leading tech media brand with tens of millions of people consuming its news and reviews content on multi-platforms each month. Through unmatched reporting and unparalleled reviews CNET educates, inspires and tells the real story of the way technology shapes consumers lives and the ideas behind them. CNET offers the best advice for living with technology and covers every aspect of consumer technology from personal and automotive tech to smart appliance and home technology. CNET also publishes a number of stand-alone editorial products including: Roadshow an auto-destination site that brings a fresh tech perspective to car owners, buyers and enthusiasts; CNET Magazine, a quarterly print publication; Tech Today, CNET's app featuring the day's top 10 tech stories of the day; and CNET en Español, CNET's Spanish-language sister site.

For more information, visit and follow CNET on Twitter (@CNET) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/cnet). CNET is a property of CBS Interactive.

About GameSpot

GameSpot's (www.GameSpot.com) expert editorial team provides more than a million daily visitors with comprehensive, engaging and unbiased game information for console, PC, and portable platforms. The site's award-winning coverage includes previews and reviews on the hottest titles, breaking news, live Webcasts, online tournaments, game downloads, videos, guides, hints and more. GameSpot also has one of the world's most active online gaming communities. GameSpot is a part of the CBS Interactive Games division, which includes GameFAQs, Giant Bomb, and GameSpot Trax, the industry's premier real-time market intelligence tool.

