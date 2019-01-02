|By PR Newswire
January 2, 2019
NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lounge Lizard is a Long Island SEO Company that is globally recognized as a top website design company within the web design and development industry. Lounge Lizard's brandtenders are creative, tech-savvy, and passionate in developing innovative strategies that drive conversion for both startup and established clients of all industries, making them the "best of breed since 1998."
When Google Web Search first launched 21 years ago the engine was a bit limited using primarily text data and backlinks for search ranking along with only focusing on matching search terms to available data. Along with modifying and improving how they crawl websites and rank content, Google has also used the massive amount of data they have to better understand how phrases, search history, and other search aspects relate to user priorities and needs. The result is an optimized search ranking algorithm to provide a better user experience which is based on understanding the search intent so that the results provide users with the data they really want.
Google has taken the time, aided by an enormous amount of user data, to better understand the priorities of both specific and general users based on all available information at the time. There are different intentions when people search such as learning something, finding a place to go, finding something to do, or looking for something to buy. It has become critical to follow Google's lead and look at Search Intent and not just keywords when considering Search Engine Optimization (SEO). Today the Internet Marketing Company, Lounge Lizard, explains how focusing on Search Intent will lead to Higher Rankings.
- Understand Mirco-Moments - Google has crafted "micro-moments" which are search intent profiles based on the reasons why people turn to a device such as a desktop or smartphone for something. These intent-driven moments are often shaped by preferences but still boil down to basic ideas. Google's perspective is that when users need something, they can pull out a pocket computer (smartphone) and find exactly what they want almost instantly. The idea of micro-moments is to segment those various needs with the expectation that brands will understand and meet users' needs in that moment. The four moments are: "I want to buy", "I want to know", "I want to go", and "I want to do". Each moment often uses a distinctive style of search input such as, "what happened in Turkey today?" versus "how do I bake a cake?" The different linguistic triggers are considered in the algorithm. Information searches will continue to have the most volume which provides ample opportunities for nearly all businesses.
- Keywords are still important - Keywords are still going to drive SEO but it is important to think about keywords differently in relation to intent and the content being created. For example, "Best Taco Shop" would be a nice keyword string for a local taco shop, but what kind of content should relate to that? An article that lists the 10 Best Taco Shops would be an excellent choice because Google will think of the intent of the person searching for the best taco shop. If a person enters this search then Google is going to provide a map and snippets of the Google Business listings for taco shops near the user, however beyond that the results will include qualitative information for the user to consider.
- Consider how questions are phrased - When looking at user search intent, a business needs to consider what they have to offer and then how questions related to that might be phrased by users. This concept will help explore keyword usage for a particular micro-moment which can lead to more marketing opportunities as well as tailoring content for a better response.
- Customer journeys should be re-evaluated – The concept of a customer journey is often thought of as a straight-line process, but over the past year or two it has become apparent that they truly are not. Now more than ever customers are dropping into the journey at different points and bouncing around rather than going from A to B to C. Due to our ability to access the internet easily at virtually any time, it makes sense that people are going to interact with search at various times with varying levels of intent. Journeys need to consider the person lying in bed shopping at midnight just as much as the person sitting at work shopping on their lunch.
- Include responses to intent - Marketers should take the time to expand concepts beyond just keywords and also include responses to intent. How will users type or speak searches? What do searchers really want? Once that is considered then content can be created in response to these queries that will be search-friendly and thus will rank well. This involves being flexible and going with the flow of the search to create content that is properly titled, uses the correct keywords, and provides the value people are looking for. Be alert to ambiguous search words as they can end up with divided user intent.
Lounge Lizard Digital Marketing Agency is an award-winning, high-end design boutique specializing in website and mobile app development, UX/UI, branding, and marketing. Lounge Lizard excels in creating the ultimate brand strategy, fully loaded with expertly crafted visuals that work together to increase sales and effectively communicate a client's unique personality.
Media Contact: Ken Braun, Lounge Lizard, 631-581-1000, [email protected]
SOURCE Lounge Lizard Inc.
