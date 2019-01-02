Meggitt Training Systems to Highlight Full Range of Live-Fire and Virtual Solutions at 2019 SHOT Show

|By Business Wire
|
January 2, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Meggitt Training Systems (booth #12267) will display its full range of live-fire and virtual training products at the Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show (SHOT Show) and Conference in Las Vegas, Nev., Jan. 22-25, 2019. Driven by a nine-decade legacy fielding more than 13,600 ranges worldwide since 1926, Meggitt is the industry leader in turnkey shooting range design, equipment and installation for law enforcement and commercial ranges. It is also the undisputed leader in virtual training systems chosen by the world’s most demanding customers.
“Meggitt Training Systems combines in-house military and law enforcement expertise with global customer feedback to drive innovation across our product portfolio,” said Andrea Czop, vice president of strategy, sales and marketing for Meggitt Training Systems. “Our solutions don’t just set industry benchmarks in live-fire or virtual, they also show what’s possible as both businesses become increasingly integrated to provide unprecedented capabilities.”
Meggitt’s live-fire solutions on display in two shooting stalls will include:
- The XWT ProImage® projected target system revolutionizes image and video targets for indoor shooting ranges. An industry first, the system is a compact video projector and camera system that attaches to Meggitt’s XWT target carrier and can move downrange to any distance on the track. Wirelessly connected to a 10” lane control unit mounted to the shooting stall, the system projects interactive games, digital videos and images that a shooter can upload onto white paper or cardboard targets. The onboard camera provides a streaming, close-up view of the target for instantaneous feedback, including bullet hole tracking displayed on a tablet. The XWT ProImage is a simple addition to any XWT GEN3 or GEN4 carrier, uses lithium batteries, and with the XWT, it docks and charges while in operation.
- The XWT GEN4 wireless target carrier builds on the industry’s first wireless, 360º turning system. The XWT GEN4 uses a lithium ion battery with a positive locking connection and ergonomic placement. This technology provides a 50% increase in battery watt hours. The new docking system improves contact design for faster, more reliable charging; that means more time using the XWT GEN4 and less time charging it. Programmable distraction lighting now integrates red, blue and white LEDs with four times the brightness of previous models. The chassis features a new side cover design for wheel overhead protection and prevention of brass drivetrain damage. Anti-static wheels eliminate grounding tinsel and reduce electrostatic discharge.
The company also will have models on display of the GranTrap™ rubber bullet trap, LE5000 escalator steel bullet trap and RoadRange™ mobile indoor range.
In addition to Meggitt’s exhibit hall presence, the company will demonstrate the FATS 100P portable virtual weapons training system in the Toscana Ballroom #3703 at the Sands Expo Center. Attendees who schedule an appointment via the link below can see the FATS 100P® portable system designed for law enforcement and defense organizations that require virtual weapons training on the go. The FATS 100P features advanced functionality for both instructor and trainee, delivering weapon handling and shot placement analytics, marksmanship automatic coaching tools, video-based judgmental training for escalation and de-escalation, and enhanced graphic capabilities, all in a compact package. Portable and light, the FATS 100P comes in two rugged hand-carry cases the size of a large range bag that allow easy transportation, set-up and operation by one person. Up to six weapon simulators, including wireless BlueFire® ones, can be run simultaneously. Weapons on display this year will include a Glock, standard patrol rifle, OC spray and Taser X26P.
Finally, Meggitt will participate in SHOT Show’s Industry Day at the Range on January 21, 2019. Attendees at that event will have the opportunity to view and fire at Meggitt’s Multi-Function Stationary Infantry Target (MF-SIT) System and LOMAH (location of miss and hit). The MF-SIT has the unique ability to expose from multiple angles with a friend-or-foe target. Movements are precise, dynamic and respond quickly to commands of expose, conceal, slice and turn in any combination. In addition, the MF-SIT will rotate a regulation infantry target through 360 degrees at multiple angles. It can respond to hits; its automatic triggers activated by shooter movements or a pre-programmed scenario. This ensures that trainees do not anticipate target actions, which provides a realistic environment for specialized training.
To speak with a Meggitt representative during SHOT Show, visit booth 12267 or schedule an appointment at https://meggitttrainingsystems.com/about/request-a-meeting-with-meggitt-training-systems/.
About Meggitt Training Systems
Meggitt Training Systems, makers of FATS® and Caswell technologies, a division of Meggitt PLC, is the leading supplier of integrated live-fire and virtual weapons training systems. Following the acquisition of FATS® virtual training systems and Caswell International’s live-fire ranges and services, Meggitt Training Systems continues to grow its capabilities based on the legacy of these two industry leaders. Over 13,600 Meggitt live-fire ranges and 5,100 virtual systems are fielded internationally, providing judgmental, situational awareness and marksmanship training to the armed forces, law enforcement and security organizations.
Meggitt Training Systems employs more than 400 people at its headquarters in Atlanta and at facilities in Orlando, Canada, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, UAE, Australia and Singapore. It can deploy service personnel anywhere in the world for instructor training, system installation and maintenance.
About Meggitt PLC
Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Meggitt PLC is an international group operating in North America, Europe and Asia. Known for its specialized extreme environment engineering, Meggitt is a world leader in aerospace, defense and energy, employing nearly 11,000 people at more than 50 manufacturing facilities and regional offices worldwide.
