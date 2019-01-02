Vuzix Blade AR Smart Glasses Receive CES 2019 Innovation Award for Outstanding Design and Engineering

|By PR Newswire
|
January 2, 2019
ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, is pleased to announce that the Company's Vuzix Blade® AR Smart Glasses Commercial Edge has received a CES 2019 Innovation Award in recognition of its outstanding design and engineering.
Vuzix Blade provides a natural view of the real world while concurrently allowing AR content to be simply viewed and interactively managed, all without having to hold a phone in your hand. The Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses with their transparent optics were designed to overlay visual information such as GPS mapping directions, restaurant menus, weather information, event happenings, stock information, video conferencing, sports updates, health metrics, patient data, streaming video and more. Vuzix Blade utilizes the company's proprietary see-through waveguide technology that allows users to experience location aware content while keeping their phones in their pocket. This exemplifies a natural evolution of where AR Smart Glasses are headed and it is available today in a comfortable form factor.
The Vuzix Blade not only delivers new hands-free location aware solutions, but also content and productivity tools for both consumers and business-oriented applications. The combination of the Blade Commercial Edge Software Suite and the Vuzix Blade Companion App, which is available for download from from the App Store or Google Play, opens up the communication links directly between the Vuzix Blade and connected Android or iOS devices.
Demonstrations of "A Day in the Life with Blade," including the integration of AccuWeather forecasts will occur at the Vuzix booth (Tech East LVCC, Central Hall - Vuzix Corp. Booth #15036) at CES from January 8-11. The Vuzix CES booth will also feature a demo area for visitors to experience AR enhanced golf training by Oncore Golf, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant on the Vuzix Blade, as well as several other to be announced cutting edge interactive demonstrations. Interested members of the media can reference the Company's 'Day in the Life with Vuzix Blade AR Smart Glasses' marketing awareness video that provides an overview of expected device features associated with everyday real-life situations as well as a representative sample of Vuzix Blade partners.
About Vuzix Corporation
Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 133 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2019 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, Barcelona, Spain and Tokyo, Japan.
Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer
Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses, its features and applications, as well as among other things including the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.
Media and Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Margolis, Director of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations, Vuzix Corporation [email protected] Tel: (585) 359-5952
Ed McGregor, Director of Institutional Investor Relations, Vuzix Corporation [email protected] Tel: (585) 359-5985
Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, Suite A, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,
Investor Information – [email protected] www.vuzix.com
AccuWeather Media Contacts:
[email protected]
or
Katie Seifert / 973.588.2000 / [email protected]
Jamie Paster / 973.588.2000 / [email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vuzix-blade-ar-smart-glasses-receive-ces-2019-innovation-award-for-outstanding-design-and-engineering-300771811.html
SOURCE Vuzix Corporation
