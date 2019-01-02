AdminaHealth™ Appoints Neil Kaufman as New Chief Technology Officer

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 2, 2019 12:04 PM EST
GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AdminaHealth LLC, a leading provider of technology and financial solutions for the insurance marketplace, today announced it has named Neil Kaufman to serve as its CTO.
Kaufman, who previously served as CIO at Drayer Physical Therapy Institute (a Goldman Sachs Private Equity Group portfolio company), will be responsible for leading AdminaHealth's global information technology strategy and development of its SaaS and Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform solutions. Kaufman will also work closely with the company's other teams to drive technology innovation and value delivery to customers and partners.
"We are excited to welcome Neil to the AdminaHealth team as we continue to drive value and excellence in our SaaS solutions for the insurance marketplace," said Robert A. Bull, CEO of AdminaHealth. "Neil brings a robust and deep set of leadership and technical skills and experience in the healthcare, insurance, technology and SaaS space that are paramount to our success as we continue to advance our platform and add new offerings. We are thrilled to have a visionary leader of Neil's caliber joining AdminaHealth at such a pivotal time in our history."
As CIO for Drayer, Kaufman led many digital transformation initiatives that enabled significant improvements in providers' ability to provide enhanced patient care, drove vast improvements in systems availability KPI's, and led innovative application development efforts that foundationally drove overall business growth and revenue. Kaufman also presided over the successful M&A IT integration for the merger with Upstream Rehabilitation in January 2018.
Prior to his role at Drayer, Kaufman was Vice President and Chief Delivery Officer at MFX Fairfax where he led a team of over 200+ providing end-to-end technology services, including an expansive array of software systems solutions, to Property and Casualty insurers. Kaufman has excelled in various CIO/CTO and AppDev leadership roles in high growth organizations for the last 20+ years, across industries and with companies from early stage to Fortune 500.
"Innovative cloud-based platforms that leverage Blockchain and AI algorithms are a game changer for the insurance marketplace," said Kaufman. "I see tremendous opportunity for AdminaHealth to become the leading SaaS platform in this space and I'm excited to join such a talented team in accelerating AdminaHealth's continued growth."
Kaufman holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from Rutgers University and an MBA in Technology Management from the University of Phoenix.
About AdminaHealth
AdminaHealth LLC is a cloud-based solutions provider that develops technology and financial solutions for the benefit and insurance marketplace. The company provides unique operational, reporting and financial solutions to brokers, TPAs, carriers, captive managers, and the employers and associations they serve to gain efficiencies that reduce costs while maintaining or even increasing coverage levels. www.adminahealth.com
Media contact:
Christian Morris
O: 203-973-7515
[email protected]
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adminahealth-appoints-neil-kaufman-as-new-chief-technology-officer-300771912.html
SOURCE AdminaHealth LLC
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST