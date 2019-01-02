AMPEL BioSolutions Announces Proof That A Novel Treatment Rapidly Eliminates Uric Acid Build Up in Gout Patients

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 2, 2019 12:17 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMPEL BioSolutions, a leading technology research firm based in Charlottesville, VA today announced the publication of new data in Arthritis Research and Therapy, co-authored by AMPEL Co-Founder Dr. Peter Lipsky, which demonstrates the effectiveness of Pegloticase (Horizon Pharma) in the resolution of urate depositions or tophi in people suffering from Gout. The full publication is here.
Gout is an ancient disease and the most common form of inflammatory arthritis in the US, with more than 8 million affected people. Gout is caused by the deposition of urate crystals into tissues. It is a genetically-based metabolic and inflammatory condition that can be worsened by diet, kidney disease and certain medications. Gout can cause inflammatory arthritis and is associated with many other diseases, including cardiovascular and kidney disease. The cardinal feature of Gout is the deposition of urate crystals into aggregates known as tophi, which can cause painful joint swelling.
Numerous treatments are available to decrease urate levels, but most are very slow acting and take years to resolve urate build up and cause visible clinical benefits. In contrast, Pegloticase has been proven to rapidly degrade urate levels, giving hope for a new thorough and proactive treatment for Gout patients. It is an innovative treatment that acts as a replacement therapy for the uricase enzyme that humans lost through evolution. Acting as the uricase enzyme, Pegloticase rapidly and persistently decreases urate levels inside the body and simultaneously resolves visible tophi and joint swelling that result from those urate deposits.
Dr. Brian Mandell, steering committee member of Gout Study Group, said, "Other than for acute attacks, it is no surprise that physicians have a no rush approach to the treatment of Gout. This has been reinforced over the years by the absence of any effective therapy to rapidly dissolve these tophi. Yet some patients are profoundly incapacitated by the presence of tophi not associated with flare ups, that cannot be seen by the naked eye, and that prevent the use of their hands, or drain through chronically infected sinus tracts. These patients, and those suffering from flare-ups, can benefit enormously from rapid tophi resolution. In the current reanalysis of data from the initial trials of Pegloticase, there is proof of concept that by maintaining an extremely low serum urate level over the course of only months, tophi can be very rapidly and in many patients completely dissolved.
By using its unique data mining capability, AMPEL was able to show that administration of Pegloticase caused complete resolution of all visible tophi in a mean of 9 months. This is dramatically faster than with other available urate lowering drugs that work by other mechanisms and may take years to resolve tophi. Since tophi are associated with local bone damage, loss of function when affecting the hand and also a decreased quality of life, rapid resolution of tophi provides new hope for the many people suffering from gout."
Dr. Peter Lipsky, Co-founder of AMPEL, said, "the results published today demonstrate and validate AMPEL's novel approach to data mining as a tool in understanding the effectiveness of a drug. In this case AMPEL's deep mining of data from the randomized controlled trials of Pegloticase, a U.S. approved treatment for chronic Gout, demonstrated that this treatment is proven to lower urate levels dramatically faster than the standard of care, given patients relief from both visible and lurking urate deposits."
About AMPEL BioSolutions
AMPEL BioSolutions is a technology research consultation firm specializing in translational and personalized medicine including drug and target identification, protocol design and management, biomarker identification, and bioinformatic analysis. AMPEL's approach is a powerful tool for the Pharma/Biotech community to assist in prioritizing pipeline assets for proof-of-concept Phase 2 clinical trials. AMPEL's bioinformatics pipeline utilizes BigData/Machine Learning techniques.
Founded by Dr. Peter E. Lipsky and Dr. Amrie C. Grammer in 2013, the founders have over 20 years of collaborative experience in basic research, clinical research, and medicine as well as extensive experience in risk reduction in pharmaceutical development. Possessing a global understanding of the biomedical field as well as a commitment to precision, AMPEL is an intellectual resource for nonprofit organizations, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and clinical research organizations in need of rapid and specific solutions to biomedical challenges.
About Gout Study Group
The Gout Study Group is a group of international experts on the science and clinical impact of gout who have decided to address the lack of sufficient discussion of this important condition by establishing a forum of communication centered on a new website.
The Gout Study Group website will host reports on the latest findings in the biology and clinical impact of gout, new insights into treatment and prevention as well as useful information on clinical management. While aimed primarily at researchers and health care providers, persons living with gout are welcome and will find a high-quality source of information provided by leading experts in the field. We believe that the entire gout community will benefit from a contemporary, reliable and interactive source of information on all aspects of this ancient disease.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ampel-biosolutions-announces-proof-that-a-novel-treatment-rapidly-eliminates-uric-acid-build-up-in-gout-patients-300771920.html
SOURCE AMPEL BioSolutions
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST