Cyber:Secured Forum Opens Registration for 2019 Conference

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 2, 2019 12:20 PM EST
SILVER SPRING, Md., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Registration is open for the second annual Cyber:Secured Forum, a conference connecting the worlds of cybersecurity, physical security and systems integration. This cybersecurity educational summit hosted by ISC Security Events, PSA Security Network and the Security Industry Association (SIA) will be held July 29-31 in Dallas, Texas.
Cyber:Secured Forum 2019 will feature an evening welcome reception on July 29 followed by two days of in-depth content on cybersecurity trends and best practices related to the delivery of physical security systems and other integrated systems. Attendees will enjoy sessions featuring top cybersecurity leaders and sponsor exhibits showcasing solutions related to cybersecurity, integrated systems and physical security solutions.
Topics to be addressed in the 2019 summit include:
- Global cybercrime trends
- How to make your business cyber resilient
- Tools and technology for better cybersecurity of physical security systems
- Standards for cybersecurity
- Emerging threat vectors
- Cyber-hardening of security systems
- Monetizing cybersecurity services
- Chief information security officers' expectations for physical security
Leaders in the IT and physical security industries will gather at Cyber:Secured Forum to connect and share information on risks and liabilities, responding to cybersecurity threats and establishing security control standards across IT systems, particularly when integrating physical security solutions and devices on IT networks. This event is designed for security systems integrators, IT and cybersecurity leaders, integration engineers, product developers and manufacturers, senior technology business executives, security specifiers and engineers, security consultants, top security leadership and anyone responsible for the cybersecurity of integrated security systems.
Cyber:Secured Forum 2019 will be held at the Westin Dallas Park Central; conference registrants will have access to a special room rate at this hotel conveniently located just north of the city's downtown district.
A call for speakers for Cyber:Secured Forum 2019 will be issued in January. To learn more about Cyber:Secured Forum and register to attend, visit cybersecuredforum.com. The conference is offering an early bird registration discount through Feb. 28. SIA members, PSA members and members of the ISC Executives Club receive additional discounts off registration rates.
About SIA
SIA (securityindustry.org) is the leading trade association for global security solution providers, with more than 900 innovative member companies representing thousands of security leaders and experts who shape the future of the security industry. SIA protects and advances its members' interests by advocating pro-industry policies and legislation at the federal and state levels, creating open industry standards that enable integration, advancing industry professionalism through education and training, opening global market opportunities and collaborating with other like-minded organizations. As a proud sponsor of ISC Events expos and conferences, SIA ensures its members have access to top-level buyers and influencers, as well as unparalleled learning and network opportunities. SIA also enhances the position of its members in the security marketplace through SIA Government Summit, which brings together private industry with government decision makers, and Securing New Ground, the security industry's top executive conference for peer-to-peer networking.
About PSA Security Network
PSA Security Network is the world's largest systems integrator consortium made up of the most progressive security and audio-visual systems integrators in North America. Combined, PSA members boast over 400 branch locations, employ over 7,500 industry professionals and are responsible for over $4.5 billion annually in security, fire, life safety and pro audio-visual installations. PSA's mission is to empower its owners to become the most successful systems integrators in the markets they serve. PSA brings this mission to life by partnering with industry leading product and solution providers, delivering unparalleled education and training programs and by offering a variety of distinctive services that can enhance any company's operations. Learn more at psasecurity.com.
About the ISC Security Events
The ISC Security Events are owned and operated by Reed Exhibitions, the world's leading event organizer with over 500 events in over 30 countries. The ISC Security Events include ISC West, ISC East, ISC Brazil and Expo Seguridad Mexico powered by ISC, in addition to the Unmanned Security Expo New York. ISC West is the portfolio's flagship event with over 1,000 security exhibitors and brands participating, and 30,000 industry professionals in attendance. ISC West takes place annually in April at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada; the 2019 event will be held April 9-12.
SOURCE Cyber:Secured Forum
