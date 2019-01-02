Discover How to Maximize Intelligent PDU Investments, Explore Infrastructure Solutions at 2019 BICSI Winter Conference

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 2, 2019 01:17 PM EST
Chatsworth Products (CPI) will present its latest data center, enterprise networking and industrial enclosure solutions at the 2019 BICSI Winter Conference and Exhibition, Jan. 20-24, in Orlando, Fla., at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center. An expert presentation on maximizing intelligent power distribution unit (PDU) investment will take place Jan. 23, 10:30–11:30 a.m. in room Sun C.
“Make the Most of Your Intelligent PDU Investment,” presented by Matt Burkle, CPI’s Sales Engineer for Power Solutions, will describe how new data center demands are boosting the market for intelligent PDUs, as well as provide insightful information on how to maximize the return on investments in the short and long term.
Additionally, CPI will be at Booth 729 showcasing its latest Information and Communications Technology (ICT) products and solutions, including:
-
CPI Cabinet Ecosystem:
- Cabinet-Level Containment: CPI’s premium data center enclosure, F-Series TeraFrame® Gen 3 Cabinet System accessorized with CPI Snap-In Filler Panels and Vertical Exhaust Duct
- Intelligent Power and Environmental Monitoring: Intelligent eConnect® Power Distribution Units (PDUs) and environmental sensors
- Physical Security: eConnect Electronic Access Control (EAC) and Zwipe® Biometric Cards
-
Premise Network Solutions:
- CPI Two-Post Rack with Motive® Vertical Cable Manager, an award-winning, intuitive and sophisticated vertical cable manager that includes a set of tool-less accessories to provide unlimited adjustability and direct support for cable bundles, while maximizing use of interior space
- CPI Adjustable Cable Runway, which creates a highly flexible point-to-point pathway solution that features tool-less, movable Cross Members
- Wire Mesh Tray System, CPI’s newest portfolio addition, is UL® Classified and features a unique construction with a rounded safety edge along the top of each wire, protecting installers and cables from getting cut
-
Edge and Industrial Solutions:
- RMR® Industrial Enclosures, a line of NEMA-rated enclosures ideal for edge deployments located in harsh indoor and outdoor environments, including a wide variety of cooling, sealing and industrial accessories for a complete solution
- CUBE-iT™ Wall-Mount Cabinet, a swing-out cabinet that protects equipment in indoor locations, in public areas where floor space is limited
Cabling Skills Challenge
As a long-time sponsor of BICSI’s Cabling Skills Challenge, CPI invites you to witness our products in action, Jan. 21-23. Competitors will participate in eight cabling skills events races against their peers—and the clock—to win $5,000 and become BICSI’s 2019 BICSI Installer of the Year.
Products being used in the challenge include CPI’s Two-Post Standard Rack, MCS Master Cabling Section, Universal Cable Runway and the Universal Horizontal Cable Manager.
This year, CPI booth attendees will be eligible to participate in a daily drawing for $100 Visa gift cards. Stop by booth 729 at the 2019 BICSI Winter Exhibition to check out CPI’s newest product releases and have a chance to win. Register to attend the event here.
About Chatsworth Products
At Chatsworth Products (CPI), it is our mission to address today’s critical IT infrastructure needs with products and services that protect your ever-growing investment in information and communication technology. We act as your business partner and are uniquely prepared to respond to your specific requirements with global availability and rapid product customization that will give you a competitive advantage. At CPI, our passion works for you. With over two decades of engineering innovative IT physical layer solutions for the Fortune 500 and multinational corporations, CPI can respond to your business requirements with unequaled application expertise, customer service and technical support, as well as a global network of industry-leading distributors. Headquartered in the United States, CPI operates from multiple sites worldwide, including offices in Mexico, Canada, China, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. CPI’s manufacturing facilities are located in the United States, Asia and Europe.
CPI is listed with the General Services Administration (GSA) under Federal Supply Schedule IT 70. Products are also available through GSA Advantage and through Government Wide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs), including GSA Connections and NITAAC-ECS III (www.chatsworth.com/gov).
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of all information, CPI does not accept liability for any errors or omissions and reserves the right to change information and descriptions of listed services and products.
©2019 Chatsworth Products, Inc. All rights reserved. Chatsworth Products, Clik-Nut, CPI, CPI Passive Cooling, eConnect, Evolution, GlobalFrame, MegaFrame, Motive, OnTrac, QuadraRack, RMR, Saf-T-Grip, Secure Array, SeismicFrame, SlimFrame, TeraFrame and Velocity are federally registered trademarks of Chatsworth Products. CUBE-iT, EuroFrame and Simply Efficient are trademarks of Chatsworth Products.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005532/en/
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST