Artprice (New York): Top Bracket Artworks for Sale at the Beginning of 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 2, 2019 04:14 PM EST
LONDON, January 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
No respite for art lovers! The new year has already begun, with French provincial sales throwing up superb treasures... The auction calendar will resume back in New York with Christie's starting 2019 with five sales, including a highly anticipated Art Brut sale. But it is Sotheby's which gathered the most expensive lots for the very first big sale of the year: Master Paintings Evening Sale, that will be held on 30 January 2019.
(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/644091/Artprice_Logo.jpg )
(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/803611/A_Banquet_of_the_Gods.jpg )
Top 10 upcoming artworks at auction in January 2019
© Artprice.com
1 : Joachim WTEWAEL (c.1566-c.1638)
Artwork : A Banquet of the Gods
Estimate : $5,000,000 - $7,000,000
Sale : 01.30.2019 - Sotheby's NY
2 : Elisabeth VIGE-LEBRUN (1755-1842)
Artwork : Portrait of Muhammad Dervish Khan (1788)
Estimate : $4,000,000 - $6,000,000
Sale : 02.30.2019 - Sotheby's NY
3 : Jan VAN DE CAPPELLE (c.1624-1679)
Artwork : A Shipping Scene on a Calm Sea
Estimate : $4,000,000 - $6,000,000
Sale : 03.30.2019 - Sotheby's NY
4 : Ambrosius BOSSCHAERT I (1573-1621)
Artwork : A Still Life of Flowers in a Glass Flask (1607)
Estimate : $2,500,000 - $3,500,000
Sale : 04.30.2019 - Sotheby's NY
5 : Peter Paul RUBENS (1577-1640)
Artwork : Nude Study of a Young Man
Estimate : $2,500,000 - $3,500,000
Sale : 05.30.2019 - Sotheby's NY
6 : Orazio GENTILESCHI (1563-1639)
Artwork : The Fall of the Rebel Angels
Estimate : $2,500,000 - $3,500,000
Sale : 06.30.2019 - Sotheby's NY
7 : Pieter BRUEGHEL II (c.1564-1637/38)
Artwork : St. George's Kermis (1627)
Estimate : $2,000,000 - $3,000,000
Sale : 07.30.2019 - Sotheby's NY
8 : Fede GALIZIA (1578-1630)
Artwork : A Glass Compote with Peaches
Estimate : $2,000,000 - $3,000,000
Sale : 08.30.2019 - Sotheby's NY
9 : Jacobus VREL (c.1630-c.1680)
Artwork : Street Scene with Two Figures Walking Away
Estimate : $1,500,000 - $2,000,000
Sale : 09.30.2019 - Sotheby's NY
10 : Luis MELENDEZ (1716-1780)
Artwork : Still Life with a Plate of Azaroles
Estimate : $1,500,000 - $2,000,000
Sale : 10.30.2019 - Sotheby's NY
Nevertheless, the most exciting lots are not necessarily the most expensive ones. thierry Ehrmann, Founder and CEO of Artprice insists : "The mid-range Art Market is full of opportunities and it is worth keeping track of what is on offer as soon as the year begins…"
The unique world of Henry Darger
Henry Darger (1892-1973) created an exceptionally broad spectrum œuvre that was discovered in his room after his death. A secretive and reclusive character, Darger created a unique world, including a 15,000-page illustrated and typed manuscript, The Realms of the Unreal, describing events from a completely imaginary world in which a bunch of pre-teen girls (the Vivian Girls) on an imaginary planet wage a war against adults to obtain their freedom. Parallel to this written saga (but never published), Darger also painted. He produced - sometimes on both sides - large narrative panels that are pure masterpieces. His technique was also unique, drawing inspiration from a variety of sources (children's art books, various magazines, fashion catalogs, etc.) copying the images in charcoal before applying water colours.
The first Darger works sold on the secondary market were actually auctioned in France at Loudmer's in 1989. At that time, a panoramic drawing by the obscure celebrity fetched less than $10,000. Today, his drawings are in the collections of major museums including the MoMA, the Art Institute of Chicago, the Museum of Modern Art of the City of Paris and the Collection de l'Art Brut in Lausanne. On the auction market one would expect to pay at least $150,000 for one of his most important works because they are both in-demand and rare. The one proposed by Christie's on 18 January in New York is monumental - nearly three meters wide - and double-sided (drawn on both sides). It is expected to fetch between $250,000 and $500,000. Two days later, Sotheby's will, in turn, sell a smaller double-sided drawing by Henry Darger (178-cm long) with an estimate value between $150,000 and $300,000. The simultaneousness of these two upcoming sales is noticeable, as only 19 drawings by Henry Darger have been seen in auction room since 1989.
The opulence of a small masterpiece by Wtewael
Jumping back over 400 hundred years... we have a superb baroque painting on copper entitled Banquet of the Gods by the Dutch painter Joachim Anthonisz Wtewael, one of Holland's most important artists, active in the years 1580 - 1620. This masterful work depicts 47 figures - gods, fauns, women and putti - in orgiastic debauchery... all within the confines of 15.8 x 20.4 cm. With unmatched density, the artist portrays Bacchus, Ceres, Mars, Venus, Cupid, Pan and his muses at a grand banquet, and despite its small size, the work is expected to sell for between 5 and 7 million dollars on 30 January at Sotheby's (New York). However, in view of its quality, it is quite possible the lot will reach its high estimate, especially since a smaller Wtewael work has already crossed the $7 million threshold. That was also an oil-on-copper measuring just 18.2 x 13.5 cm, a virtuoso composition depicting 12 bodies on the sensual theme of Mars and Venus surprised by Vulcan (Mars and Venus Surprised by Vulcan, $7.26m, at Christie's London in 2012).
One of Rubens' best drawings
Sotheby's will also be offering an exquisitely rare drawing by Rubens which should fetch the Dutch virtuoso's second best-ever auction result for a work on paper. It's a study of a young man with arms raised measuring almost 50 centimeters, drawn in charcoal with a couple of white chalk highlights to catch the light. The work shows the artist's change of mind regarding the position of the tensed and muscular legs. The torsion of the lower limbs and the momentum of the figure, forward and upward, is typical Baroque bravura. A result within the estimated range of $2.5 - $3.5 million would make it the second best-ever auction result for a Rubens drawing (and the best result for a Rubens charcoal). On 10 July 2014, Christie's London hammered his best-ever result for a work on paper - an ink representing Samson and Delilah - at over $5.5 million.
Apart from the provincial sales in France and the year's first New York sessions at Christie's and Sotheby's, we don't yet know what other wonders the other major auction houses around the world will be offering over the coming months (China's Poly Auction and China Guardian, Germany's Dorotheum, France's Artcurial, Korea's Seoul Auction). In fact, the majority of auction operators do not start selling until later in the year, and some wait as long as May (Grisebach) before reopening after the winter break.
Copyright ©2019 thierry Ehrmann - http://www.artprice.com
About Artprice:
Founded by thierry Ehrmann (see Who's who certified Biography ) (c) https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2018/10/bio-2019-whos-who-thierry-ehrmann.pdf ).
Artprice is listed on the Eurolist by Euronext Paris, SRD long only and Euroclear: 7478 - Bloomberg: PRC - Reuters: ARTF.
Dicover Artprice in video: https://www.artprice.com/video
Artprice is the global leader in art price and art index databanks. It has over 30 million indices and auction results covering more than 700,000 artists. Artprice Images® gives unlimited access to the largest Art Market resource in the world: a library of 126 million images or prints of artworks from the year 1700 to the present day, along with comments by Artprice's art historians.
Artprice permanently enriches its databanks with information from 6,300 auctioneers and it publishes a constant flow of art market trends for the world's principal news agencies and approximately 7,200 international press publications. For its 4,500,000 members, Artprice gives access to the world's leading Standardised Marketplace for buying and selling art. Artprice is preparing its blockchain for the Art Market. It is BPI-labelled (scientific national French label) Artprice's Global Art Market Annual Report for 2017 published last March 2018: https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-art-market-in-2017
Artprice is associated with Artron Group the Chinese leader in the Art Market, its solid institutional partner.
About the Artron Group:
"Artron Art Group (Artron), a comprehensive cultural industrial group founded in 1993 by Wan jie, is committed to inheriting, enhancing and spreading art value. Based on abundant art data, Artron provides art industry and art fans with professional service and experience of quality products by integrated application of IT, advanced digital science and innovative crafts and materials. Having produced more than 60,000 books and auction catalogues, Artron is the world's largest art book printer with a total print volume of 300 million a year. It has more than 3 million professional members in the arts sector and an average of 15 million daily visits, making it the world's leading art website."
Artron's Web: http://www.Artron.net
Artprice's Contemporary Art Market Annual Report for 2017 - free access at: https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-contemporary-art-market-report-2017
Artprice's press releases:
http://serveur.serveur.com/Press_Release/pressreleaseen.htm
https://twitter.com/artpricedotcom
Artmarket News:
https://twitter.com/artpricedotcom & https://twitter.com/artmarketdotcom
https://www.facebook.com/artpricedotcom 3.4 million subscribers
http://artmarketinsight.wordpress.com/
Discover the Alchemy and the universe of Artprice http://web.artprice.com/video, which headquarters are the famous Museum of Contemporary Art, the Abode of Chaos:
The Contemporary Art Museum The Abode of Chaos
https://www.facebook.com/la.demeure.du.chaos.theabodeofchaos999 3.4 million subscribers
Contact: thierry Ehrmann - [email protected]
SOURCE Artprice.com
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST