ThinQ AI And Alpha 9 Gen 2 Processor Delivers Completely New User Experience To 2019 LG TVs

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is taking the home entertainment experience to new heights with the introduction of its latest flagship TVs with ThinQ AI at CES 2019. Powered by the company's second-generation α (Alpha) 9 Gen 2 intelligent processor and deep learning algorithm, the new models offer a higher level of AI picture and sound experience quality. Thanks to the new algorithm, LG's TVs will offer enhanced picture and sound by analyzing source content as well as optimized content by recognizing ambient conditions.

LG's 2019 TV range provides access to a selection of popular artificial intelligence services across multiple platforms, including the newly implemented Amazon Alexa in addition to the built-in Google Assistant. First available on 2018 TVs with ThinQ AI, the Google Assistant is again built-in to this year's lineup, delivering a streamlined experience that allows users to manage daily tasks, find answers and control compatible smart home devices. Users will also enjoy the ease of conversational voice recognition and an intuitive Home Dashboard that makes it possible to control a wide variety of smart home devices directly from the TV.

The α9 Gen 2 applied in LG's Z9, W9, E9 and C9 series OLED TVs heightens picture and sound quality with its deep learning algorithm (developed from a vast database of over one million visual data), which recognizes content source quality and determines the best upgrade method for optimal visual output. LG's 8K 88-inch Z9 OLED TV boasts higher processing capabilities for delivering the most realistic 8K picture quality.

In addition to content source detection, the new processor finely adjusts the tone mapping curve in accordance with ambient conditions to offer optimized screen brightness, leveraging its ability to understand how the human eye perceives images in different lighting. The processor uses the TV's ambient light sensor to measure light levels, automatically adjusting brightness to compensate as needed. The α9 Gen 2 AI can further refine HDR content by adjusting the brightness to transform even the darkest scenes into ones with incredible contrast, detail and depth of color, even in brighter rooms. Additionally, by leveraging Dolby's latest imaging innovation, which intelligently adjusts Dolby Vision content, LG TVs deliver a compelling HDR experience, with varying ambient light.

Sound quality is augmented by an intelligent algorithm that can up-mix two-channel audio to deliver convincing virtual 5.1 surround sound. The α9 Gen 2 optimizes output based on content type, making voices clearer in movies, dramas and news broadcasts, among others. Users can adjust sound settings to suit room conditions or let their LG TV intelligently set the perfect levels based on its positioning. Featuring Dolby Atmos, LG's flagship TVs are once again able to create incredibly realistic sound for a more immersive entertainment experience.

This year, LG is expanding its AI partnerships to include Amazon Alexa in 2019 TVs with ThinQ AI to give customers more flexibility when it comes to voice services. By pressing the Amazon Prime Video button on the Magic Remote, users can manage smart home devices, ask questions and access tens of thousands of skills and even set up their ideal Alexa Routine complete with wake-up call, traffic information and favorite TV channel switching all with their voice. LG 2019 TVs with ThinQ AI also feature visually rich Alexa experiences when playing music, checking the weather or accessing one of a number of visually-enhanced skills – such as the Food Network – to find great recipes and meal inspiration. Users can also take that long overdue trip "Down Under" by saying, "Kayak, book a room on the Gold Coast," and also keep the family organized by checking orders on Amazon.

And with the new conversational voice recognition feature that comes in LG's 2019 TVs with ThinQ AI, it's easier than ever to get the right answers. By understanding context, the TVs allow for more complex requests meaning users won't have to make a series of repetitive commands to get the desired results. The service will be available on LG TVs with ThinQ AI in over 140 countries.

The α9 Gen 2 also powers the company's 2019 flagship 75-inch 8K LCD TV (model SM99). LG's 2019 premium LCD TVs lineup (SM9X and SM8X series) will roll out under a new name: NanoCell TV, to better highlight the picture enhancement provided by NanoCell technology (NanoColor), color accuracy in wide viewing angle (NanoAccuracy) and ultra-narrow thin bezel with sleek design (NanoBezel). LG's NanoCell TVs also offer AI-enhanced picture and sound, powered by a deep learning algorithm, as well as the streamlined experience offered by ThinQ.

And through the inclusion of HDMI 2.1 ports, all 2019 OLED TVs and select NanoCell TVs with ThinQ AI will support high frame rate (HFR). The result is smoother and clearer motion at 120 frames per second for better rendering of fast-action content such as sports and action movies. Support for enhanced audio return channel (eARC) enables home theater enthusiasts to seamlessly utilize HDMI connectivity and enjoy the highest quality audio formats available with superb detail and depth. An excellent option for gamers, the new TVs are compatible with variable refresh rate (VRR) as well as automatic low latency mode (ALLM) which helps deliver a clean image, without stutter or tearing.

Visitors to LG's booth in the Las Vegas Convention Center (Central Hall #11100) during CES 2019 will experience first-hand LG's 2019 TVs with ThinQ AI.

For additional CES news, visit ces2019.lgusnewsroom.com.

