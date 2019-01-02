Seoul Semiconductor’s SunLike Series Natural Spectrum LEDs Adopted by JingDong for New LED Desk Lamps in China

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 2, 2019 08:46 PM EST
Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ 046890), a leading global innovator of LED products and technology, today announced that the leading Chinese e-commerce company JingDong (www.jd.com) has adopted Seoul Semiconductor’s SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs for its first desk lamp product line. The new desk lamps are part of the JingDong ‘Jingzao’ brand lighting products, and feature a human-centric lighting design enabled by the SunLike Series LEDs.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005668/en/
JingDong ‘Beijing’ brand LED desk lamp with SunLike Series LEDs of Seoul Semiconductor (Graphic: Business Wire)
SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs produce light that closely matches the spectrum of natural sunlight, delivering human-centric lighting that lowers the blue light peak common in conventional LEDs. Light sources with SunLike LEDs more accurately show the color of objects as they would appear in natural sunlight.
The new Jingzao LED desk lamps with SunLike LEDs incorporate technology that enables users to control the color temperature of the light source according to their needs, delivering light that eases eye strain, helps maintain stable human circadian rhythms, and reduces the risk of myopia for children. This is the first LED desk lamp independently developed by JingDong, which has adopted SunLike technology to provide consumers with the safest and healthiest light, and popularize the concept of healthy lighting to the public.
“We are proud that our innovative SunLike Series LEDs are being applied in JingDong’s first LED desk lamps, and that we can help to increase eye safety and comfort, especially for children,” said MinSu Son, marketing vice president of Seoul Semiconductor. “SunLike Series LEDs have achieved the highest level of eye safety certification from the International Commission on Illumination as an RG-1 level light source with no photo-biological risks.”
“Several lighting manufacturers in Europe, Asia, and North America have adopted the SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs for their advanced lighting designs. SunLike LEDs also have been recognized in innovative technology for human-centric lighting from worldwide lighting awards held recently in China, Germany and the US. We are proud to deliver the benefits of our SunLike Series LEDs to our customer, JingDong,” added Son.
SunLike series natural spectrum LEDs were co-developed through the combination of Seoul Semiconductor’s optical semiconductor technology and Toshiba Materials’ TRI-R technology, which defines its original concept as “the light closest to the sun for human well-being.” TRI-R technology enables the spectrum of natural sunlight to be reproduced by a white LED light source. TRI-R is a registered trademark of Toshiba Material Co., Ltd.
To learn more about the SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs, please visit: http://www.seoulsemicon.com/en/technology/Sunlike/
To learn more about JingDong’s new LED desk lamps, please visit: https://item.jd.com/100001705917.html
About the JingDong brand ‘Jingzao’
‘Jingzao’ is a self-owned brand of JingDong (JD.com), announced on January 17th this year. With an integrated product supply chain, JD.com offers high quality and cost-effective products that meet consumer’s needs for home and living, including: electronics, office supplies, clothing, handbags, shoes, goods for beauty and baby, and more. JingDong is committed to achieving better prices for high-end products and better quality for mass-produced products.
About Seoul Semiconductor
Seoul Semiconductor develops and commercializes LEDs for automotive, general illumination, specialty lighting, and backlighting markets. As the second-largest LED manufacturer globally excluding the captive market, Seoul Semiconductor holds more than 12,000 patents, offers a wide range of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products such as SunLike – delivering the world’s best light quality in a next-generation LED enabling human-centric lighting optimized for circadian rhythms; WICOP – a simpler structured package-free LED which provides market leading color uniformity and cost savings at the fixture level, providing high lumen density and design flexibility; NanoDriver Series – the world’s smallest 24W DC LED drivers; Acrich, the world's first high-voltage AC-driven LED technology developed in 2005, including all AC LED-related technologies from chip to module and circuit fabrication, and nPola, a new LED product based on GaN-substrate technology that achieves more than ten times the output of conventional LEDs. UCD constitutes a high color gamut display which delivers more than 90% NTSC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005668/en/
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST