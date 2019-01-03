StreetSmart Door Concept to be Unveiled in Panasonic Booth at CES 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
January 3, 2019 06:00 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The StreetSmart Door, a collaborative effort between International Automotive Components Group (IAC) and AGC Automotive Europe, combines innovative technologies and advanced materials to increase occupant safety and driver awareness.
The StreetSmart Door, in cooperation with FICOSA, a Panasonic subsidiary, is being introduced in the Panasonic booth at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas (January 8-11). The concept features seamlessly integrated, shaped, glass surfaces in the door panel, a display for a digital side camera monitoring system (CMS) and comfort and lighting controls. The system can support the full range of driving modes from personal to autonomous to ride-sharing, both for current and future multimedia applications. The crafted design includes an industry-first glass speaker, premium materials and dynamic ambient lighting for personalizing the cockpit environment.
AGC's ultra-thin (0.5 mm) and highly shock-resistant glass features a coating that enhances both the cleanability and tactile feel of the touch screen. The elegantly curved lines and back-painted glass give it a unique and customizable finish.
The industry-first, transparent audio glass speaker contributes not only a stunning design feature but also achieves reduced production complexity and a weight savings of about 50% compared with a conventional automotive speaker system. Additionally, the audio glass speaker treats passengers to a unique acoustic experience, diffusing the sound for an immersive surround-sound experience throughout the cockpit.
The camera monitoring system features aerodynamic folding wings with high-dynamic range cameras, that replace the traditional external side mirrors and a tactile, optimally positioned 7-inch OLED displays inside the vehicle. The digital rear-view mirror offers users multiple safety advantages such as a broader field of vision, elimination of blind spots, anti-glare screens and night-time vision, among others.
The multi-level, reconfigurable armrest display features tactile surfaces and haptic feedback for an intuitive, eyes-on-the-road user interface.
"Integrating multiple innovations into production-ready interiors is IAC's strength. By leveraging our world-class research and development capabilities as well as our production network, we ensure that the craftsmanship and usability of the StreetSmart Door is easily adapted to different users' needs while still being able to efficiently and reliably supply to our OEM customers around the world," said Dave Pascoe, Chief Technical Officer for IAC.
"Glass covered interfaces are being extended from smart devices to vehicle interiors. Tailored applications of interior glazing have the potential to optimize designs," said AGC Automotive Senior Vice President of Europe Jean-Marc Meunier. "AGC is a leading expert in shaping and processing thin glass that is multifunctional. This translates to a reduction in weight and packaging space, and the ability to simplify modular assemblies and provide a familiar user interface and experience,"
For more information: www.streetsmartdoor.com
Note to the editors: IAC's StreetSmart Door expert Carter Cannon will be available for interviews at CES January 8-11 please contact IAC Communications to schedule a time.
ABOUT IAC
Headquartered in Luxembourg, International Automotive Components (IAC) Group is a leading global supplier of automotive components and systems, including instrument panels, console systems, door panels, headliners and overhead systems to automakers around the world. The company's 2017 sales were $4.4 billion. IAC has more than 160 years of expertise in the automotive interiors sector and it operates from more than 60 locations in 20 countries, employing more than 22,000 people globally. For more information, visit www.iacgroup.com.
ABOUT AGC Automotive Europe
Based in Louvain-la-Neuve (Belgium), AGC Automotive Europe is a member of AGC Glass Europe, which in turn is the European branch of AGC Group. The AGC Group, with Tokyo-based Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. at its core, is a world-leading supplier of flat, automotive and display glass, chemicals and other high-tech materials and components. AGC Automotive Europe specializes in production of windows (OEM and replacement) and interior glass for vehicle manufacturers. It also provides ready-to-assemble systems (fixation devices), higher value added functional systems (antennas, sensors, heating elements) and enhanced property glazing (improved thermal, sound and vision comfort).
For more information go to: www.agc-automotive.com (automotive glass) or www.agc-glass.eu (corporate site).
ABOUT Ficosa
Ficosa is a global company devoted to the creation of high-technology vision, safety, efficiency and connectivity solutions for the industry, with the desire to contribute to society through our commitment to technological innovation, human values and energy efficiency. Founded in 1949 and based in Barcelona, Ficosa currently has more than 10,500 employees in 19 countries worldwide in Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa, with consolidated sales of €1.208 billion in 2017. The rear-view system (interior/side mirror) is Ficosa's main business, known worldwide and recognized by top global OEMs.
Ficosa has worked with Audi to launch, within the e-tron model, the first digital rear-view system that will hit the European market in late 2018. For more information go to: www.ficosa.com.
Media Contacts
IAC Group
Julie Noyes
USA: +1 248 455-4111
[email protected]
AGC Automotive Europe
Karine Druelle-Lips
Belgium: +32 2 409 34 77
[email protected]
