Upstream Security and Arilou Partner to Build 'End to End' Security for Smart Mobility

HERZELIA, Israel, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Upstream Security, the leading provider of automotive cloud cybersecurity solutions, today announced a technology and go-to-market partnership with Arilou, a leader of in-vehicle network security for car makers. Combined, Upstream Centralized Connected Car Cybersecurity (C4) technology and Arilou Intrusion Detection and Prevention (IDPS) technology will create a fully integrated cybersecurity offering for vehicle OEMs. Upstream Security and Arilou are engaged in joint go-to-market initiatives including joint marketing and demonstration of their integrated solution.

Experts predict that by 2020, 98 percent of new vehicles sold will be shipped connected, with 775 million consumer vehicles expected be connected via telematics or by in-vehicle apps by 2023*. Connectivity enables automotive vendors and smart mobility providers to monetize car data and achieve superior operational results. Consumer experience, vehicle performance efficiency can be improved and new business opportunities can be imagined. At the same time, however, connectivity exposes vehicles to a wide array of risks that never existed before – cyber-threats as well as misuse.

Today's smart mobility providers face two unique challenges: first, they must secure the internal components and communication within the vehicle and, secondly, they must ensure the security of multiple vehicles, their connectivity and suite of mobility services using them. Now, through this pioneering partnership, Upstream Security and Arilou simultaneously resolve these two critical challenges – establishing a true "defense in depth" architecture for connected vehicles.

Arilou's in-vehicle network cyber protection expertise and Upstream's expertise in cloud-based security creates a best-in-class, next generation security framework for automotive manufacturers scrambling to introduce connectivity-based functions to consumer vehicles. Arilou brings much needed innovation to agent based vehicle security market through its IDPS security approach. Upstream Security, in turn, offers OEMs and mobility providers cloud-based agent-less access to connected car cybersecurity that can be implemented immediately, even for vehicles already on the road. In combination, the solution establishes an end-to-end security framework combining insights from both inside and outside the vehicles, resulting in unmatched resiliency and anomaly detection capabilities.

"We're excited to bring together the in-vehicle software IDPS expertise of Arilou and the Automotive Cloud Cybersecurity leadership of Upstream Security in this technology partnership," said Ziv Levi, Co-founder and CEO of Arilou. "We found in Upstream a great partner to complete our end-to-end cybersecurity offering for OEMs, and we were impressed with Upstream Security's innovative approach, product performance and cloud-based solution."

"From our engagements with OEM vehicle manufacturers we understand that they are looking for a solution capable of a holistic view and detection of the entire smart mobility ecosystem," said Yoav Levy, CEO and co-founder of Upstream Security. "By uniting with leaders like Arilou, we are offering OEMs a competitive solution that provides them unmatched security and time-to-market. Furthermore, by delivering a tightly integrated solution, they can rest assured that the consumer focused services they deliver are tightly secured. Ultimately, with Arilou, we're able to get a solution to market quickly with an agile, innovative and like-minded technology partner with extraordinary automotive experience."

Executives from Upstream Security and Arilou will be available for meetings to discuss and demonstrate the capabilities of this new partnership at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

*Juniper Research – 2018

