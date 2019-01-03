CES 2019: Consumers Expect to be Riding Hyperloops and Owning Home Robots in 2030 According to Survey by CITE Research/Dassault Systèmes

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 3, 2019 06:00 AM EST
Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) (Paris:DSY) today revealed that consumers expect that cities in 2030 will be filled with technology that improves overall quality of life, delivers socially-conscious benefits and personalizes experiences. The findings came from a survey of citizens representing the demographics of U.S. adults that was conducted in partnership with independent market research firm CITE Research.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005260/en/
Hyperloop rail, fully connected smart home systems, mobile payments and personalized preventive health plans are just a few of the disruptive technologies underway today that will become the norm in 2030 according to respondents, who were polled on their expectations for future experiences in home, travel, health and retail. While consumers expect personalization as one of the top benefits of technological innovations in 2030 in each of these categories, they also cite security, energy efficiency, convenience, accessibility, savings and prevention as benefits expected from the different technologies.
Findings from the survey include:
- Personalized experiences are seen as the primary benefit of advancing technologies, particularly among millennials. Among 18-34 year olds, technology is expected to deliver experiences that are customized to their own personal needs and tastes; respondents over the age of 35 expect technology advancements to provide primarily a better quality of life.
- The home of 2030 will be secure and energy efficient. More than 70 percent of respondents will use remotely monitored devices, voice-activated assistants and fully-connected smart home systems. Forty-nine percent expect to use a virtual personalized home assistant or robot.
- Transportation and mobility is expected to become increasingly electric and connected, improving cost savings, travel time, road safety and quality of life. More than 70 percent of respondents expect to use hybrid or fully electric vehicles, while over half expect to travel by hyperloop. Thirty-eight percent expect to be using air taxis. More than 75 percent expect personalized passenger experiences such as navigation path optimization and city-controlled traffic regulation, however the majority expects not to allow access to personal data in order to improve such services.
- Personalized preventative health and home treatments will become the norm. More than 80 percent of respondents expect to prevent disease and live longer because technology will enable them to manage their personal health more easily and effectively, with 83 percent expecting preventive plans based on behavior or nutrition to be the most impactful, 81 percent devices to dispense treatments at home, and 80 percent fully electronic record systems. Three-quarters of respondents feel that technologies such as diagnostic at-home applications, wearable devices and custom-made prosthesis orthopedics will also be impactful.
- Brick-and-mortar stores are not going away, but the in-store experience will evolve around payments and the use of in-store technologies. In retail, 84 percent of respondents expect to use mobile payments and anytime/anywhere delivery to make shopping more convenient, but 55 percent feel that it is unlikely there will only be virtual shopping in 2030.
“This survey on consumer expectations of the city of 2030 allows us to gauge the hype versus what consumers perceive as realities that are truly coming their way,” said Florence Verzelen, Executive Vice President, Industry Solutions, Field Marketing, Global Affairs, Dassault Systèmes. “Consumers expect massive change in every aspect of their lives. This glimpse into their thinking offers valuable feedback to companies on what to explore, develop and accelerate. It confirms personalized initiatives as the dominating theme behind all innovation. Dassault Systèmes will continue to support industry’s initiatives to meet these consumer expectations with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform.”
CITE Research, on behalf of Dassault Systèmes, conducted an online survey among 1,000 U.S. census-balanced adults. The survey was fielded between November 19-29, 2018. For a full copy of the survey results, please contact Suzanne Moran: [email protected].
Dassault Systèmes will illustrate consumer trends in the city of 2030 with an interactive experience at its booth #4121 at CES January 8-11, 2019 in Las Vegas.
Social media:
Share this on Twitter: We asked, you answered: Consumer predictions for city life in 2030 cite hyperloop, personalized health, smart home devices as the norm #3DEXPERIENCE #CES @Dassault3DS #CITEResearch
Connect with Dassault Systèmes on Twitter Facebook LinkedIn YouTube
For more information:
Dassault Systèmes at CES: https://events.3ds.com/ces-2019
Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com
###
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes’ collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 220,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.
3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005260/en/
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST