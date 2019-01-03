Safety Light Curtains Market to Reach US$3.5 Bn by 2026 End, Continuing Strides in Industry 4.0 Fortify Demand for Personnel Safety Solutions - TMR

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 3, 2019 06:30 AM EST
ALBANY, New York, January 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
A growing number of providers of safety light curtains devices and developers of industrial automation technologies are aiming at developing solutions for fourth industrial revolution, Industry 4.0., notes Transparency Market Research (TMR). Several of these players in the light curtains devices market are actively engaged in offering a wide variety of safety applications for the manufacturing industry. Numerous providers are introducing new technologies in photo-electric sensors for Industry 4.0 applications to acquire and retain consumers in the global safety light curtains devices market. TMR observes that top players are also committing sizeable investments on research and development initiatives in order to consolidate their footprints in the market.
(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )
Some of the key players operating in the global safety light curtains market are Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, Keyence Corporation, Sick AG, Rockwell Automation, Safety Light Curtains Market, and OMRON Corporation.
Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=36818
The global safety light curtains market stood at US$1.50 billion in 2016 and is estimated to reach a worth of US$3.5 billion by the end of 2026. TMR forecast the global market to expand at CAGR of more than 8.75% during 2018-2026.
Among the various end-use industries, the manufacturing industry is expected to account for substantial share of revenues of the global safety light curtains market over the assessment period. One of the trends that pivot its uptake in the industry is the rising use of safety light curtains technologies in automotive manufacturing.
Browse Research Release at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/safety-light-curtains-market.htm
Among the key types, type 4 safety light curtains is anticipated to rise at higher growth rate year-over-year during 2018-2026. The high attractiveness to the end-use industries is attributed to robust protection features, notably shorter response times.
Rising Adoption in Manufacturing Industries to prevent Workplace Accidents underpins Growing Revenues
Rising number of factory and workplace accidents, especially in less developed regions, is propelling the demand for various safety solutions to protect personnel from injuries. This is a key factor driving the global safety light curtains market. The rising adoption of safety light curtains solutions in the manufacturing industries to promote fourth industrial revolution is imparting robust boost to the global market. Rising mortality rate due to occupational hazards in various developing countries is bolstering the demand for safety light curtains technologies. The adoption of these in the manufacturing industries has also helped end users to protect machine from damage.
Request a Sample of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=36818
The rising demand for safety light curtains technologies for ensuring full-body access detection is also fueling the market. Several manufacturing industries in parts of Europe and Asia Pacific are reinforcing Industry 4.0. As a result, the demand for cost-effective light curtain safety solutions have started picking up pace in the manufacturing sector world over. A great deal of demand will come from the rising adoption of safety light curtains in horizontal markets such as the semiconductor and electronics, and automotive industries.
Request For Discount On This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=36818
Demand for Intuitive Safety Light Curtains to gather Traction in Coming Years
Over the past few years, intuitive safety light curtains have been gathering traction among end-use industries, such as food and beverages, packaging, healthcare, and manufacturing. This is likely to create promising avenues to manufacturers of safety light curtains devices. Moreover, rapid strides being made Industry 4.0. in various parts of the world have been offering an increasing momentum to the expansion of the global safety light curtains market
The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled "Safety Light Curtains Market (Type - Type 2 and Type 4; Resolution - <40 mm, >40 mm; End-use Industry - Manufacturing, Food and Beverages, Healthcare, and Packaging) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026".
Global Safety Light Curtains Market is segmented based on:
End-Use Industry
- Manufacturing
- Food and Beverages
- Healthcare
- Packaging
- Others
Type
- Type 2
- Type 4
Resolution
- <40 mm
- >40 mm
Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- France
- The U.K
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- Japan
- China
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Browse More IT & Telecom Market Research Reports
Popular Research Reports by TMR:
- Light Engine Market:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/light-engine-market.html
- Energy Efficient Lighting Technology Market:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/energy-efficient-lighting-technology-market.html
- In-flight Entertainment Market:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/in-flight-entertainment-market.html
About Us
Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.
Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.
TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.
Contact
Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Research Blog: http://www.editiontruth.com/
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST