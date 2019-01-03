Bell Let's Talk Day is January 30: National awareness campaign begins with Canadians from around the country sharing their stories about mental illness

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 3, 2019 07:00 AM EST
- Multimedia campaign features 41 Canadians from all walks of life relating the impact of mental illness on their lives and inviting you to the mental health conversation
- Join in on Bell Let's Talk Day by talking, texting and getting engaged on social media – and drive Bell's donations to mental health at no cost to you
- Total Bell Let's Talk messages of support since 2011 are expected to exceed One Billion on January 30, Bell's total donation to mental health programs to pass $100 Million
- Learn 5 simple ways to help end stigma and download the Bell Let's Talk toolkit at Bell.ca/LetsTalk
MONTRÉAL, Jan. 3, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell Let's Talk Day 2019 is coming up on Wednesday, January 30, and this week marks the start of the mental health initiative's national awareness campaign leading up to the world's biggest conversation about mental health.
The campaign features 41 Friends of Bell Let's Talk, Canadians from around the country telling their personal stories of living with mental illness and inviting everyone to join in on January 30 to drive awareness and action in mental health. Supported by a wide range of Canadian media organizations, the campaign is appearing nationwide on television networks, radio, social media and out-of-home advertising, in newspapers and on movie screens.
"I'm proud to be part of the Bell Let's Talk campaign again in 2019 and to share my ongoing story of living with bipolar disorder," said lawyer and mental health advocate Beth Beattie, who appears in multiple elements of the campaign. "Alongside all the Friends of Bell Let's Talk, I encourage everyone to join the conversation on Bell Let's Talk Day so that people who live with mental illness know that they can reach out to get the help they need."
"Thank you to Beth and everyone in this amazing group of Canadians for sharing their personal stories from such a diverse range of perspectives, and for encouraging all of us to talk openly about how mental illness affects us. The more we talk, the faster we move Canadian mental health forward," said Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk. "Canada leads the way each year with the biggest mental health conversation in the world, and I invite everyone to get engaged this January 30 as we reach some incredible new milestones: more than a billion total Bell Let's Talk Day messages of support, and a total Bell donation to Canadian mental health programs surpassing $100 million."
Bell Let's Talk also welcomes back the leaders who get people talking about mental health, including spokespeople Howie Mandel, Marie-Soleil Dion, Michael Landsberg, Michel Mpambara, Stefie Shock, Mary Walsh and Étienne Boulay, and community ambassadors Toronto Maple Leafs Head Coach Mike Babcock, pro golfer Andrew Jensen, comedian Kevin Breel, retired CFL player Shea Emry, singer-songwriter Séan McCann, veteran Bruno Guévremont, comedian Jessica Holmes, musician Florence K and actress Véronique Bannon.
"Mental illness affects each and every one of us in some way, and we have to continue to talk about it and work together to help end the stigma if we want to keep making progress," said Olympian and Bell Let's Talk Founding Spokesperson Clara Hughes. "On behalf of the Bell Let's Talk team, I encourage all Canadians to build on what we've accomplished together and continue to lead the world in declaring that mental health matters to all of us."
Join the conversation on Bell Let's Talk Day
Launched in 2011, the annual Bell Let's Talk Day is the most high-profile event in the national Bell Let's Talk mental health initiative. By getting engaged in the mental health conversation across a wide range of communications platforms on Bell Let's Talk Day, you directly drive Bell's donations to Canadian mental health programs all year round.
Bell donates 5 cents to Canadian mental health programs for each of these interactions on Bell Let's Talk Day at no cost to participants beyond what they would normally pay their service provider for online or phone access:
- Talk: Every mobile and every long distance call made by Bell wireless and phone customers
- Text: Every text message sent by Bell wireless customers
- Twitter: Every tweet and retweet using #BellLetsTalk, featuring the special Bell Let's Talk emoji, and every Bell Let's Talk Day video view at Twitter.com/Bell_LetsTalk
- Facebook: Every Bell Let's Talk Day video view at Facebook.com/BellLetsTalk and every use of the Bell Let's Talk frame
- Instagram: Every Bell Let's Talk Day video view at Instagram.com/bell_letstalk
- Snapchat: Every use of the Bell Let's Talk filter and every Bell Let's Talk Day video view
Total Bell Let's Talk Day interactions since the first event in 2011 stand at 867,449,649 and are expected to exceed 1 billion on January 30. Bell's funding commitment for mental health, including the company's donations based on Bell Let's Talk engagement and its original $50-million donation to launch the initiative, is now $93,423,628.80 and expected to surpass $100 million on January 30.
Last year, Bell Let's Talk set all-new records with 138,383,995 messages across all platforms, growing Bell's funding for Canadian mental health last year by $6,919,199.75. #BellLetsTalk was the most retweeted Twitter hashtag by Canadians in 2018 and became the most-used Canadian hashtag of all time.
The 5 simple ways to help end the stigma
Together, we can all help end the stigma around mental illness with the 5 simple ways developed by Dr. Heather Stuart, the Bell Mental Health and Anti-Stigma Research Chair at Queen's University:
- Language matters – pay attention to the words you use about mental illness
- Educate yourself – learn, know and talk more, understand the signs
- Be kind – small acts of kindness speak a lot
- Listen and ask – sometimes it's best to just listen
- Talk about it – start a dialogue, break the silence
About Bell Let's Talk
The Bell Let's Talk mental health initiative is focused on 4 key action pillars: Anti-stigma, Care and Access, Research and Workplace Leadership. Since its launch in September 2010, Bell Let's Talk has partnered with more than 900 organizations providing mental health services throughout Canada, including major donations to hospitals, universities and other care and research organizations.
To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.
Media inquiries
Jacqueline Michelis
613-785-1427
j[email protected]
@Bell_News
@Bell_LetsTalk
SOURCE Bell Canada
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST