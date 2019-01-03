Garmin® announces certification of the G500H TXi flight displays

|By Business Wire
|
|January 3, 2019 07:01 AM EST
Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the certification and availability of the G500H TXi touchscreen flight display for normal category VFR helicopters. The G500H TXi features a vastly expanded feature set that offers an array of panel possibilities and a streamlined upgrade path for helicopters already equipped with the original G500H flight display. Additionally, a new software version for the GTN™ 650/750 series has been approved for helicopters. Together, the G500H TXi and GTN offer seamless touchscreen continuity in the cockpit, bringing a new level of reliability, adaptability and affordability to helicopter operations.
G500H TXi flight display (Photo: Business Wire)
“Based on the success and adoption rate of the original G500H series, we’re excited to bring the next generation G500H TXi displays to the helicopter market,” said Carl Wolf, vice president of aviation sales and marketing. “The growth-oriented G500H TXi boasts innovative features with vibrant graphical displays and greater situational awareness tools, and when paired with the GTN, pilots receive a harmonious avionics suite that adds even more capability in the cockpit.”
Designed specifically for normal category VFR helicopters, the G500H TXi is available in several sizes and formats, including a large 10.6-inch touch-controlled display and two versions of 7-inch touch-controlled displays in either portrait or landscape orientations. Both displays offer concentric knobs for added versatility and convenience. The 10.6-inch G500H TXi is available in a horizontal format that can accommodate PFD information and an MFD simultaneously. The 7-inch portrait display can be individually dedicated to a PFD or MFD. For space-limited panels, the 7-inch landscape display can serve as a dedicated PFD with instrument tapes and an arc-view horizontal situation indicator (HSI). The G500H TXi also features multiple video input options, night vision goggle (NVG) compatibility and a graphical map overlay within the HSI for most display formats.
The G500H TXi incorporates a clean-sheet touchscreen design with modern processors that support improved map and chart rendering, faster panning and contemporary single-finger zoom and pinch-to-zoom gestures. For helicopters already equipped with the original G500H series flight display, full G500H TXi compatibility with existing system sensors makes for an easy, cost-effective upgrade path. For a limited time, Garmin is offering a display upgrade program; contact [email protected] for additional information.
Offering an impressive array of features and hazard avoidance solutions, the G500H TXi is equipped with five-color Helicopter Terrain Awareness and Warning System1 (HTAWS), WireAware™ wire-strike avoidance technology, as well as optional Garmin HSVT™ 3D synthetic vision. HTAWS offers forward-looking avoidance capability and predicts where potential hazards may exist to help pilots maintain safe separation from nearby terrain, towers or obstacles. A helicopter-specific obstacle database contains over 200,000 additional low-altitude obstacles. For added protection, an expanded version is also available and offers over 700,000 miles of power line data. Garmin WireAware wire-strike avoidance technology uses this database to overlay powerline locations and relative altitude information on the moving map and provides both aural and visual alerting when operating near powerlines.
Connext® cockpit connectivity with Flight Stream 510 and added Database Concierge is also available as an option with the G500H TXi. Using a compatible tablet or smart phone, pilots can easily upload and sync database information using the Garmin Pilot™ app. Additional features include the streaming of traffic, weather, GPS information, back-up attitude information and more, from the G500H TXi to the Garmin Pilot, FltPlan Go or ForeFlight Mobile applications.
Seamless integration between the G500H TXi and the GTN 650/750 touchscreen navigators provides helicopter operators with complete touchscreen continuity between the navigation, communication and flight display interface in the panel. The latest software upgrade for the GTN 650/750 incorporates optional hardware compatibilities, new operational features and capabilities, including:
- Pilots can now set a user-defined waypoint as an airport so terrain alerts are minimized while landing at an airport that is not in the aviation database.
- The addition of a QWERTY keyboard within the GTN 650/750 gives pilots a more familiar way to input information.
- Pilots can configure comm sidetone settings within the GTN series.
- Irish, Swiss and English coordinate systems are now supported so it’s easier for pilots to enter GPS coordinates in various formats, including latitude/longitude, degrees/minutes/seconds and decimal degrees.
- The GMA™ 35c remote audio panel is now approved for use in helicopters with the GTN 750 so operators can take advantage of the convenience and utility associated with a Bluetooth® audio panel.
- To aid in descent planning and energy management, pilots can take advantage of descent vertical navigation (VNAV) profiles within the GTN.
The G500H TXi comes with a two-year warranty and is available immediately. The GTN 650/750 software upgrade is also available immediately from Garmin Authorized Dealers. Garmin avionics are supported by Garmin’s award-winning aviation product support team, which provides 24/7 worldwide technical and warranty support. For additional information, visit www.garmin.com/G500HTXi or contact a local Garmin authorized dealer.
Garmin’s aviation business segment is a leading provider of solutions to OEM, aftermarket, military and government customers. Garmin’s portfolio includes navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, an expansive suite of ADS-B solutions and other products and services that are known for innovation, reliability, and value. For more information about Garmin’s full line of avionics, go to www.garmin.com/aviation.
For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary markets, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garmin, instagram.com/garmin, or youtube.com/garmin.
1When equipped with an HTAWS-enabled GTN series navigator.
About Garmin
Garmin International Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademarks and Garmin Pilot, WireAware, HSVT, GMA and GTN are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.
The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Garmin is under license.
All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:
This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2017, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
