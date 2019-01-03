The #1 Social Casino Game Slotomania - to Boost Gameplay with New Sloto Card Heroes Collection

|By Business Wire
|January 3, 2019 07:04 AM EST
Slotomania, one of the world’s first free-to-play social casino games and one of the top 10 grossing apps in the App Store and Google Play, is once again pioneering the game industry with its new Sloto Cards Heroes, a new Sloto Cards collection that boosts players’ gameplay. The innovative update to Slotomania’s beloved Sloto Cards provides players with Heroes that have superpowers that in turn boosts their mobile gameplay.
Sloto Cards - Rise of the Heroes (Graphic: Business Wire)
This latest innovation provides players with access to four superhero collectible albums earned through gameplay. Each of these Albums offers a different theme and storyline. There are three characters in each Album with their own unique power that can be used to boost gameplay. As the players collect the cards, they are rewarded with the powers of the heroes and enjoy an enhanced gaming experience as a result.
The heroes become more powerful the more the game is played and players can “level up” their Heroes for a more enhanced experience. There are three levels for each character’s power and the higher the level, the better the virtual prize. Completing each Album grants players with the Album’s grand prize – a HUGE virtual Coin Prize that is sure to excite Slotomania fans, not to mention great virtual Coin Prizes along the way for every Card Set completed within the Album.
“We are dedicated to providing our wonderful players with an innovative experience as they play the game and are happy to share this new twist that makes our beloved Sloto Cards Collection a truly one of a kind experience,” said Slotomania General Manager Ofer Kinberg. “As a pioneer in the industry, we strive to develop exciting ways to engage with our fans and enhance their experience in the app. Slotomania is fun and entertaining for all, and these boosted features serve as a way to enrich the gameplay experience and offer more for our players to engage with.”
The first album to debut is the Enchanted Forest, where players can meet Mighty Gorilla, Silver Lion and Despicable Wolf. Thanks to the Mighty Gorilla, players can win a Coin Bonus for every Wild symbol they receive in any slot game of their choice! The Silver Lion offers Coin and Gem prizes and the Despicable Wolf provides the players with even more Card Packages.
For more details, please see: www.Slotomania.com.
Slotomania is a free to play game, all coins are virtual. No purchase is required to play Slotomania.
About Slotomania
Slotomania is the #1 free social casino game and is consistently ranked within the top ten grossing games on most major platforms. Slotomania is a pioneer in the free to play social casino game, and it’s the leading game of Playtika.
About Playtika
Playtika is a leading gaming company with 20 million monthly active users playing its titles. Founded in 2010, the company was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, the company has over two thousand employees in offices worldwide including Tel-Aviv, London, Berlin, Montreal, Chicago, Las Vegas, Santa Monica, Buenos Aires, Tokyo, Kiev, Bucharest, Minsk, Dnepr and Vinnitsa.
