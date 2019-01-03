WONDERLUST and Bonwi Announce Strategic Partnership for Aspirational Travel Discovery and Booking

|By Business Wire
January 3, 2019
Today, the aspirational online travel publication WONDERLUST (wonderlusttravel.com) announced a strategic partnership with Bonwi (bonwi.com), the richest online travel rewards program, to provide unique content and deals for leisure and business travelers. The companies will collaborate to deliver special, time-sensitive travel deals that quickly build rewards points balances for travelers. These can be redeemed for free flights, hotels, rental cars and gift cards.
“WONDERLUST speaks to luxury travelers honestly, by admitting we don’t have all the answers, but do have some very good ones. We don’t pretend to be the ultimate authority --- no-one can be --- and our readers trust us for that,” says Bob Guccione, Jr., founder and Editor in Chief of WONDERLUST. “And we only deal transactionally with the best companies and Bonwi offers one of the greatest value propositions in online travel.”
Bonwi has been a favorite of travel bloggers and business travelers for ultra-rapid travel reward points accrual since their launch in 2017. This past July, Bonwi was rated the #1 hotel booking site by the well-respected travel points guru Dan Gillaspia of uponarriving.com. Bonwi was also a finalist for the Best Travel Deals Publisher award for 2018 by Travolution. As a travel partner, Bonwi will provide WONDERLUST users with:
- Timely offers for up to 40% back in points when booking hotels and cars
- Unique registration offers
- Free dining for domestic bookings, and up to 50% off on dining, shopping and entertainment
“Our points economy can’t be beat. The Bonwi capability for instant hotel booking at an unheard of percentage back in points, plus WONDERLUST’s unique ability to inspire travelers and tell the story about what they might find or experience in a specific destination, is an immense value to business and leisure travelers,” said Mike Wargo, co-founder and CEO of Bonwi.
In just over one year, WONDERLUST has raised the bar significantly in the world of travel journalism. As the exclusive editorial content provider to Bonwi, WONDERLUST will share features and travel advisories to Bonwi members including inspiration around new destinations and experiences and access to other partners and offers in the highly curated WONDERLUST ecosystem.
About Wonderlust
WONDERLUST is a new kind of luxury and aspirational travel publication, sophisticated, fun, smart, intuitive and imaginative, and created in the perpetual sense of wonder our name implies. We know where the best places are and what to avoid and what not to miss. Sometimes we are funny because the world is quite often funny. We are a manual on how to better enjoy the planet. See more at https://wonderlusttravel.com/
About Bonwi
Bonwi is the richest travel rewards program in the online travel booking space and the fastest way to earn free travel. We offer travelers a large selection and great deals for hotels and cars, then add a robust percentage of rewards points with each booking, plus a price guarantee and first party customer service. Customers pay the same rates as other major travel sites, but can earn up to 40% back in reward points which can be redeemed for hotel stays, car rentals, air reservations and gift cards. Try a search at https://www.bonwi.com/
