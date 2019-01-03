Designzillas Selected by Orlando Economic Partnership to Design New Website

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 3, 2019 08:00 AM EST
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Orlando Economic Partnership (the Partnership) announced its choice of local digital creative agency Designzillas to strategically redesign and execute its website: www.orlando.org. The announcement comes as the Partnership revealed its three-year Launch to Tomorrow, an ambitious plan to recast economic development to achieve broad-based prosperity for the region.
A unified and strategic web presence became increasingly necessary following the recent merger of the Orlando Economic Development Commission, Orlando Regional Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Orlando and Orlando Film Commission. The Partnership sought a qualified vendor to plan, design and execute its new website, requiring in each candidate: demonstrated experience with managing website projects, expertise in best practices regarding user experience, and proper use of development and deployment.
"As a business community, Orlando is very lucky to have so many creative agencies with such depth of talent, range of creativity and expertise in our market," said Lisa Hultquist, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications at the Partnership. "We considered numerous top contenders and it became very clear Designzillas understood our organization from a holistic perspective. By bringing us into their process and demonstrating a strategic and analytical focus on the user journey, we got a feel for how the project would flow and knew we were in good hands."
Top objectives planned for the new site include:
- Scalable information architecture strategy
- Seamless user experience
- Easily accessible tools and resources for a variety of audiences
- Demonstrate the strong, diverse and unified business community in Orlando in a visually appealing, easily consumable format
- Showcase a data center/report builder for quick access to key information
The Partnership and Designzillas plan to launch the new website in phases beginning spring, 2019, with the debut of the Partnership's Communication Hub. The Hub will be designed to amplify Orlando's story through engaging content that changes perceptions and advances Orlando as a future-ready region. Another new concept will feature a talent and recruiting portal to support local industry candidate pipelines. Final phases are set to launch late 2019.
About the Orlando Economic Partnership
The Orlando Economic Partnership is a public-private, not-for-profit economic and community development organization. The Partnership represents seven counties in Central Florida, including the City of Orlando, and hundreds of the region's top private businesses. For more information, visit www.Orlando.org.
About Designzillas
Coming up on its 12th year as a leading full-service digital creative agency in downtown Orlando, Designzillas is comprised of a unique blend of web designers, developers and marketing experts. The agency partners with a variety of clients from many different industries to create ferocious online presences through effective digital solutions, including strategically crafted web design, user experience (UX) design, web development, e-commerce solutions, inbound marketing, growth-driven design, custom branding design and more.
To learn more about Designzillas and see their portfolio of work, visit www.designzillas.com or call 407.637.2833 for more information.
Contact:
Justin Braun, MBA
Orlando Economic Partnership
301 E. Pine Street, Suite 900
Orlando, FL 32801
407-902-0211
www.orlando.org
Danielle Irigoyen
Designzillas, LLC
500 South Magnolia Avenue
Orlando, FL 32801
407-637-2833
www.designzillas.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/designzillas-selected-by-orlando-economic-partnership-to-design-new-website-300772028.html
SOURCE Orlando Economic Partnership
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST