VIZIO Honored for Sustainable Recycling Achievements by EPA

|
January 3, 2019
IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VIZIO, Inc. today announced its Silver Tier award distinction from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) which recognizes the brand's consistent contributions and values in sustainable electronics recycling practices for a cleaner tomorrow. The EPA presented VIZIO with the award at today's Sustainable Materials Management (SMM) Electronics Challenge Awards Ceremony held at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
The Silver Tier award recognizes VIZIO's commitment and adherence to the goals of EPA's Sustainable Materials Management (SMM) Electronics Challenge, including VIZIO's sustainability and public disclosure of its innovative recycling management practices. VIZIO continued to send 100% of collected used electronics to certified recyclers or refurbishers backed by a third-party certification program.
"VIZIO's commitment to the sustainable management of electronics demonstrates that successful business practices and environmental stewardship can go hand-in-hand," said EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler. "I congratulate VIZIO for their leadership and commitment to recycle electronics responsibly."
Continuing to break numbers, VIZIO surpasses well over 200,000,000 pounds of recycled electronic waste since 2014, demonstrating their commitment to responsible and safe recycling industry practices and environmental sustainability.
"VIZIO continues to take pride in our unwavering commitment to reduce e-waste and the industry's overall environmental impact," said Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer, VIZIO. "We are honored to have our electronic recycling program acknowledged by the EPA for the third consecutive year and to be a part of a community that's collectively focused on promoting refurbishment, reuse and recycling of electronics."
For more information about VIZIO's sustainability projects visit VIZIO.com/environment and to learn more about the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency visit EPA.gov.
About VIZIO
VIZIO's mission is to deliver the ultimate entertainment experience through our community of connected consumers, advertisers, and media content providers. Through our connected entertainment platform, VIZIO is transforming the way consumers discover and experience media content. Since our founding in California in 2002, VIZIO has built an industry-leading brand of products, including televisions, sound bars and other devices. VIZIO is a leading HDTV and sound bar brand in America. VIZIO product leadership is highlighted by a number of industry reviews and awards, making the 2018 collection the most awarded in company history. The 2018 VIZIO SmartCast E-, P-, and P-Series Quantum TVs have earned Reviewed.com's Editors' Choice awards1. VIZIO 2018 P-Series earned Wirecutter's Best LCD/LED TV and the P-Series Quantum earned their Upgrade Pick2. VIZIO's SB3651 was named "Best Budget Pick" by Wirecutter3, a New York Times company. The SB3621n-E8 sound bar received a 9.1 score and an Editor's Choice from CNET4. For more information, please call 888-VIZIOCE or visit www.VIZIO.com.
© 2019 VIZIO, Inc. VIZIO, the V Logo, VIZIO SmartCast and other terms and phrases are trademarks or registered trademarks of VIZIO, Inc. All other trademarks and logos are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
