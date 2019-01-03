New Market Research on the World Market for Military Infrared Imaging Detectors and Systems (Vol. IRW-M) by Maxtech International, Inc.

|By PR Newswire
SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxtech International, Inc. is releasing the 2019 edition of its market research report on military infrared detectors and systems markets (Vol. IRW-M).
Global military infrared imaging systems had a good year in 2018, with growth of 9%, mainly driven by growth in the U.S., where there was an increase in the defense budget along with pent-up demand for upgrading existing infrared systems. This, along with the development of advanced new infrared detector technologies is expected to drive the military infrared imaging market to $14 billion by 2023.
Some of the important trends that are shaping advanced military infrared systems include:
- The increasing level of maturity of Type II Superlattice (T2SL) detectors which have the potential to replace incumbent MCT and InSb technologies. The first major military T2SL infrared program was awarded in the U.S. in 2018.
- Uncooled systems for Manportable use with increasing performance based on large-format, small pixel Wafer-Level-Packaged (WLP) Focal Plane Arrays (FPAs) many of which are fabricated at commercial fabs that also fab low-end commercial FPAs.
- The development of head-mounted augmented vision systems with uncooled FPAs, digital low-light-level sensors and SWIR sensors.
- 3rd Gen dual-band cooled systems – a long delayed technology which started its programmatic development in 2016 in the U.S. and will also be incorporated in armored vehicle systems in France, followed by other countries. The technology will provide armored vehicles with unprecedented capabilities for precision strike.
- High Operating Temperature (HOT) cooled detectors and systems made with T2SL technology, bulk nBn/XBn technology or MCT. which are expected to be incorporated into major new Programs of Record over the next five years.
- SWIR detector (mainly InGaAs) growth in the double digits
- Digital-pixel readouts (DROICs) that will bring a new level of performance to all types of infrared detectors.
Geographically, the U.S. continues to be the dominant supplier of military infrared systems. However, Europe, Israel and China also have a sizable presence. Countries in the Middle East, Asia and elsewhere are increasing their purchases of these systems.
What's new in this report?
(1) Market size and company market shares for Type II Superlattice (T2SL) FPAs
(2) Updates on the five-year market forecasts for the most dynamic high-performance technologies in emerging military systems:
- HOT (High Operating Temperature) nBn/XBn/T2SL Focal Plane Arrays
- HOT MCT (Mercury Cadmium Telluride) FPAs
- 3rd Gen Dual-Band megapixel FPAs
- InGaAs FPAs and systems - a breakdown by military application and company market shares.
(3) An update on spending Projections for military infrared systems for the top 25 countries worldwide:
- NORTH AMERICA: U.S. and Canada
- EUROPE: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Poland, Greece, Norway
- MIDDLE EAST: Israel, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- ASIA: China, Russia, India
- PACIFIC RIM: Japan, South Korea, Australia, Taiwan, Singapore
- SOUTH AMERICA: Brazil, Colombia
(4) Changes in U.S. Infrared Market Strategies
(5) Market shares for suppliers of gimbaled airborne infrared systems
(6) Market shares for suppliers of Stirling cryocoolers
(7) Upcoming upgrades to military infrared systems expected using T2SL/nBn technology
Maxtech International's up-to-date research on World Military Infrared Imaging Markets separately covers the infrared detectors (FPAs) and the military infrared systems in which they are used. The following military infrared systems are covered in detail:
Ground-based Systems, including Night Sights, Fire Control Systems, Driver's Vision Enhancers, Thermal Weapon Sights, Fused IR/I2 Systems, Unattended Ground Sensors, Soldier Systems, Hostile Fire Indicators (HFI); Active Protection Systems (APS).
Airborne Systems, including Targeting/Navigation Pods, Targeting/Piloting Systems, Reconnaissance Systems, Infrared Countermeasures, Infrared Search and Track (IRST) Systems and Persistent Surveillance Systems (aerostats and air vehicles: fixed wing, rotary wing and UAVs), Degraded Visual Enhancement (DVE) systems;
Naval Systems including optronic masts, thermal night sights, targeting systems and shipboard IRST;
Tactical Missile Seekers, including air-to-air, surface-air, air-surface, ground-ground; and smart munitions;
Strategic Surveillance and Missile Defense including infrared satellite early warning systems and ballistic missile defense systems.
The World Market for Military Infrared Imaging Detectors and Systems is the only such report on world military infrared markets and follows Maxtech International's highly acclaimed report on world commercial infrared markets. The report contains over 400 pages of up-to-date market information and forecasts and is priced at $5350. It is only available directly from Maxtech (no third parties are authorized for its distribution.)
Maxtech International's analysis of World Military Infrared Imaging Markets provides the following valuable market information:
- The current size of world military infrared detector and systems markets (base year: 2018).
- Five-year projections of world military infrared detector and systems markets (2019 - 2023)
- Geographic segmentation of the overall market into the following regions: North America, Europe, Pacific Rim, Asia, Latin America, Africa and Middle East
- An analysis of military infrared capabilities for 26 countries
- Five-year Projections for Military Infrared Spending for the Top 25 Countries Worldwide
- The expected market growth rate for various types of infrared FPAs
- Technology trends and the status of next-generation FPAs and systems
- Competitive analyses and market shares
- Profiles of 46 suppliers of Military Infrared Imaging Detectors and Systems Worldwide Including their market strategies
Updated new sections include:
Five year market forecasts for:
- HOT (High Operating Temperature) nBn/XBn, MWIR T2SL Focal Plane Arrays
- nBn/XBn bulk FPAs
- HOT MCT (Mercury Cadmium Telluride) FPAs
- 3rd Gen Dual-Band megapixel FPAs
- T2SL FPAs
- InGaAs FPAs and systems
Market shares for suppliers of:
- Military infrared systems (Missiles. Ground, Naval, Strategic)
- Airborne Gimbaled Systems
- MCT FPAs
- InSb FPAs
- T2SL FPAs
- Uncooled FPAs
- InGaAs FPAs
- Stirling Cryocoolers
The structure of the report:
Executive Summary
A concise summary of the important results in the report.
Introduction
A review of definitions, the scope of topics covered, the methodology used and the sources of information.
Types of Infrared Detectors and Systems - An Analysis
Cooled Focal Plane Arrays, Cameras and Systems
- Mercury Cadmium Telluride (HgCdTe) FPAs and systems
- Indium Antimonide (InSb) FPAs and systems
- T2SL (Type II Superlattice) FPAs and systems
- nBn/XBn FPAs and systems
- QWIP (Quantum Well Infrared Photodetectors) FPAs and systems
- Lead Sulfide and Lead Selenide (PbS and PbSe) FPAs and systems
- Extrinsic Silicon (Si:X) FPAs and systems
- Other cooled FPAs and systems
- HOT (High Operating Temperature) FPAs
New developments in detector cooling technologies: Thermoelectric, Stirling and Joule-Thomson.
New developments in infrared optics, including molded optics and wafer-level optics.
Uncooled Focal Plane Arrays (FPAs), Cameras and Systems
- Vanadium Oxide (VOx) Microbolometers and Systems
- Amorphous Silicon (a-Si) Microbolometers and Systems
- Other Microbolometers
- SOI FPAs
- Ferroelectric (Pyroelectric) Arrays and Systems
- Thermopile Arrays and Systems
- Vacuum Packaging of Uncooled FPAs
- Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs) FPAs and Systems
- Novel Uncooled Technologies
Uncooled FPA development and production plans in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Japan, and the Rest of the World.
The effect of commercial smartphone thermal imagers on the military infrared market.
Trends in Military Infrared Imaging Systems:
- 1st Gen
- 2nd Gen
- 3rd Gen (MWIR/LWIR HD)
- HD (High Definition) Infrared Systems
- T2SL/nBn/XBn technology starting to replace MCT/InSb
- HOT ("High" Operating Temperature) FPAs and Systems
Technology Trends
Leading research and technology developments are discussed. High Operating Temperature ("HOT") sensors (including nBn FPAs), new developments in Type II Superlattice (T2SL) FPAs (VISTA), 3-D Imaging Sensors, Digital-pixel ROICs (DROICs), Ultra-small pixel Uncooled FPAs and Novel Uncooled FPA development. The latest and upcoming DARPA programs.
Military Infrared Programs
More than 200 major military infrared programs worldwide are described including the detector type, prime contractors, status of program and status of funding.
Market Segmentation and Forecasts
World market sizes and forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are provided separately for Infrared Detectors and Systems.
The overall market (consumption) is segmented geographically into the following regions: North America, Europe, Pacific Rim, Asia, Latin America, Africa and Middle East.
A five-year forecast (by number of units) is made separately for the following FPAs: mercury cadmium telluride, indium antimonide, nBn/XBn Bulk FPAs, T2SL, QWIPs, Uncooled Microbolometers, Indium Gallium Arsenide and Other Uncooled.
Separate forecasts are given comparing HOT MCT FPAs and HOT nBn/XBn FPAs and a 10 year forecast for 3rd Gen FPAs
A separate, more detailed forecast is given for U.S. military infrared systems in the following segments:
Tactical Missiles, Strategic Missiles and Defense, Airborne, Naval and Ground Based systems.
Five-year Projections for Military Infrared Spending for the Top 25 Countries Worldwide
Suppliers of Military Infrared Detectors and Systems
The structure of the military infrared industry is analyzed. Market shares and market strategies for suppliers of infrared detectors (overall) and of various types of infrared FPAs are given separately. Market shares and market strategies for suppliers of infrared systems are given. Market shares for EO/IR gimbals are provided. Market shares for suppliers of Stirling cryocoolers are given. A total of 46 company profiles are provided, including:
AIM Infrarot-Module (AIM)
BAE Systems
Boeing
Clear Align
Diehl Defence
Leonardo DRS
Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems of America
FLIR Systems
Fujitsu
Harris
Hensoldt Optronics
Honeywell International
i3system
IAI – Tamam
IRnova
L3 Technologies
L3 Space & Sensors-Cinc.
L3 Sensor Technologies
L3 Insight
L3 KEO
L3 Wescam
Leonardo Co./Leonardo MW
Lockheed Martin
MBDA
Mitsubishi Electric
N2 Imaging Systems/UTC
NEC
NORINCO-Kunming North / North GuangWei IC (GWIC)
Northrop Grumman
Opgal
Orion R&P
Qioptiq
QmagiQ
Rafael
Raytheon
Raytheon Vision Systems
Rheinmetall Electronic Solutions
SCD Semi-Conductor Dev.
Safran Electronics & Defense
Sofradir
Sumitomo Electric
Teledyne
Thales
ULIS
UTC Aerospace Systems
TABLES AND CHARTS IN THE REPORT
TABLES
Table 1.1 FIVE YEAR MARKET FORECAST FOR WORLD MILITARY INFRARED DETECTORS AND SYSTEMS
Table 1.2 FORECASTS FOR INFRARED FOCAL PLANE ARRAYS BY INFRARED DETECTOR MATERIAL (Units)
Table 1.3 MILITARY INFRARED DETECTOR AND INFRARED SYSTEM USE BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION
Table 1.4 FIVE YEAR MARKET FORECAST FOR U.S. MILITARY IR IMAGING SYSTEMS
Table 1.5 FIVE YEAR MARKET FORECAST FOR INFRARED SPENDING BY THE TOP 25 COUNTRIES WORLDWIDE
Table 3.1 PROPERTIES OF INFRARED DETECTOR MATERIALS
Table 3.2 Representative HOT FPA PROGRAMS AND PRODUCTS
Table 3.3 MEMS StructureS used in uncooled FPAs
Table 3.4 Types of Standard Advanced Dewar Assemblies
Table 4.2 HOT SWaP Cores
Table 4.3 MAJOR UNCOOLED INFRARED PROGRAMS IN THE U.S. MILITARY
Table 4.4 Major Weapon Systems and their IR Subsystems
Table 4.5 Major Weapon Systems and Their IR Subsystems (Continued)
Table 4.6 FUTURE SOLDIER SYSTEMS programs WORLDWIDE
Table 5.1 UPCOMING UPGRADES TO u.s. MILITARY INFRARED SYSTEMS
Table 10.1 FIVE YEAR MARKET FORECAST FOR WORLD MILITARY INFRARED DETECTORS AND SYSTEMS
Table 10.2 MILITARY INFRARED DETECTOR AND INFRARED SYSTEM USE BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION
Table 10.3 THE WORLD INFRARED MILITARY MARKET BY TYPE OF INFRARED DETECTOR (Units)
Table 10.4 FORECASTS FOR INFRARED FOCAL PLANE ARRAYS BY INFRARED DETECTOR MATERIAL (Units)
Table 10.5 FIVE YEAR MARKET FORECAST FOR INFRARED SPENDING BY THE TOP 25 COUNTRIES WORLDWIDE
Table 10.6 FIVE YEAR MARKET FORECAST FOR U.S. MILITARY IR IMAGING SYSTEMS
Table 11.1 RECENT COMPANY CHANGES (ACQUISITIONS, NEW COMPANIES, POLICY CHANGES)
Table 11.2 RECENT COMPANY CHANGES (ACQUISITIONS, NEW COMPANIES, POLICY CHANGES) (Continued)
CHARTS
Chart 1.1 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (All Detector Types) – Ranked by Dollar Shipments
Chart 1.2 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (Cooled Scanning and Staring FPAs) – Ranked by Unit Shipments
Chart 1.3 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (Scanning and Staring MCT FPAs) – Ranked by Unit Shipments
Chart 1.4 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (InSb Staring FPAs) – Ranked by Unit Shipments
Chart 1.5 Market Shares for Suppliers of T2SL FPAs – Ranked by Unit Shipments
Chart 1.6 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (Uncooled FPAs) – Ranked by Unit Shipments
Chart 1.7 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (InGaAs FPAs) – Ranked by Unit Shipments
Chart 1.8 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Systems – Ranked by Dollar Shipments
Chart 3.1 Military Applications of InGaAs FPAs
Chart 10.1 Market Growth for HOT nBn/XBn/T2SL and HOT MCT (units)
Chart 10.2 Market Growth for 3rd Gen Focal Plane Arrays (units)
Chart 11.1 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (All Detector Types) – Ranked by Dollar Shipments
Chart 11.2 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (Cooled Scanning and Staring FPAs) – Ranked by Unit Shipments
Chart 11.3 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (Scanning and Staring MCT FPAs) – Ranked by Unit Shipments
Chart 11.4 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (InSb Staring FPAs) – Ranked by Unit Shipments
Chart 11.5 Market Shares for Suppliers of T2SL FPAs – Ranked by Unit Shipments
Chart 11.6 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (Uncooled FPAs) – Ranked by Unit Shipments
Chart 11.7 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (InGaAs FPAs) – Ranked by Unit Shipments
Chart 11.8 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Systems – Ranked by Dollar Shipments
Chart 11.9 Market Shares for Suppliers of Airborne EO/IR Gimbals – Ranked by Dollar Shipments
Chart 11.10 Market Shares for Suppliers of Stirling Cryocoolers
For additional information, please visit:
https://maxtech-intl.com/Info/Volume-IRW-M.aspx
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-market-research-on-the-world-market-for-military-infrared-imaging-detectors-and-systems-vol-irw-m-by-maxtech-international-inc-300772112.html
SOURCE Maxtech International, Inc.
