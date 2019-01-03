Paytomat Adds Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) to Supported Currencies

|By PR Newswire
SINGAPORE, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) will be the newest addition to Paytomat's point-of-sale (POS), wallet, and settlement system (including both crypto-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat settlements). This follows the November 2018 announcement of BCD & Paytomat's collaboration to release the BCD Pay Wallet for iOS and Android, due for release in January 2019.
Paytomat has a rapidly growing user base across Europe, with presence in countries such as Georgia, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands, in addition to its native Ukraine. BCD and Paytomat's partnership will help to increase BCD's accessibility and usability in many areas of the world, making this an important milestone for BCD's path to mass-market adoption.
Known for its fast transactions, low fees, high security, and affordable coin prices, BCD is designed to make everyday transactions practical. Now that Paytomat has added BCD to its ready-to-install cryptocurrency point-of-sale system, any e-commerce or brick-and-mortar business can also accept BCD as payment with minimal effort and initial investment.
Furthering its mission of adoption, BCD is also being added to the Paytomat Wallet, a convenient multi-coin tool that allows for storage and management of assets all in one secure app. Customers can now hold BCD and other crypto assets all in one place and make instant payments at their selected stores, while receiving current fiat value updates for each crypto.
BCD and Paytomat share a goal of bridging the gap between retail and cryptocurrency. With the practicality of BCD and convenience of Paytomat's suite of technologies, accepting cryptocurrency payments is quickly becoming a reality for a large number of traditional and e-commerce merchants around the world.
In 2019, BCD aims to continue establishing partnerships with leading cryptocurrency organizations to increase brand awareness and encourage adoption.
About Bitcoin Diamond (BCD)
Bitcoin Diamond is a Bitcoin fork that was created to solve the slow transaction confirmations and high threshold requirements of Bitcoin. Through BCD Pay, business owners are able to offer their products to a global market without needing to absorb expensive fees from international payments. Furthermore, with BCD Pay, business owners do not have to worry about costly chargebacks from indecisive or fraudulent customers.
Earlier this year, BCD debuted BCD Bazaar, an international marketplace that gives customers access to a wide range of products from across the world by accepting payments in Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) or Bitcoin (BTC).
About Paytomat
Paytomat is a decentralized crypto payment system that is currently used by more than 300 merchants, brick-and-mortar and e-commerce alike. The Paytomat Wallet currently accepts more than 18 of the world's most powerful cryptocurrencies. It works as a convenient multi-coin tool allowing to store and manage assets in one secure app.
Paytomat offers a standalone crypto payment solution, which means brick-and-mortar merchants can accept cryptocurrency payments without the need to purchase additional hardware. The solution integrates seamlessly with the merchants' existing point-of-sale systems.
By increasing the security and speed of transactions and streamlining payments in multiple cryptocurrencies, Paytomat's goal is to bridge the blockchain ecosystem with retail.
