IDScan.net Brings Retailers Comprehensive Authentication and Facial Recognition Solutions

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The latest, most-advanced ID authentication technology will be unveiled by IDScan.net at "NRF 2019: Retail's Big Show" later this month in New York. IDScan.net's enhanced authentication technology detects for the presence and placement of ultraviolet and infrared light and compares it to the issuing bodies. In addition to this and a number of other checks, the solution also runs addresses against the U.S. Postal Service database to confirm they are real. This new advanced authentication is but one of many solutions IDScan.net offers to retailers and will demo at NRF booth 202.

IDScan.net will also be showcasing its Facial Recognition Solution, which is making this technology more accessible to the retail industry and providing a much-needed new tool in fraud prevention and customer experience enhancement.

"ID authentication and facial recognition are valuable in a wide variety of retail uses, from fraud prevention to visitor management to customer service," said Denis Petrov, IDScan.net's CEO. "Imagine an automated video camera constantly scanning the faces of people in your store, identifying customers. This will completely revolutionize retail operations."

IDScan.net's facial recognition offers unprecedented personalization to the customer experience. It works by finding people through automated video cameras, analyzing the faces to ascertain features, and verifying their identities against data previously captured. The technology can also assess people's emotions, such as joy or anxiety with liveness checks. If a customer's face is scanned when they check out, their purchases can go into a profile so the retailer can learn their purchase habits.

"The possibilities for retailers are endless," said Petrov. "Our facial recognition solution can, for example, recognize in-store customers and produce their shopping habits so that clerks can make product recommendations. For retailers with check-in lines, it can also speed up the process through automation."

IDScan.net offers its facial recognition solution in a variety of options tailored to meet the needs of a wide range of clients, including an out-of-the-box version and enterprise options. It is free to test and tiered to scale with customer growth.

"These kinds of technologies have historically been complex, expensive, and ultimately out of reach for many retailers," continued Petrov. "But our solutions can be integrated into our customers' operations by simply adding a few lines of code."

The solution can be paired with IDScan.net's popular VeriScan cloud computing software, which allows users to scan IDs from virtually anywhere in the world. Within a second and with 100% accuracy, the data from the ID is captured and vetted. The information is then stored in a sophisticated online dashboard that can provide statistics and actionable reports.

New this year, IDScan.net has automated state-specific ID scanning restrictions into its web API to help retailers remain compliant with the varying restrictive state laws. Historically, retailers using ID scanning technologies have had to set up state restrictions themselves. IDScan.net's new feature automates the process and takes the burden off of the retailers.

Many retailers, including some on the top 10 list of U.S. retailers, are using IDScan.net solutions to streamline customer enrollment for rewards programs, credit cards and gift registries, as well as for customer identity verification for in-store merchandise pick-ups and refunds.

The entire suite of IDScan.net's cutting edge solutions will be demoed at Booth 202 during NRF, January 13-15, 2019 in New York City.

About IDScan.net

IDScan.net provides businesses with the highest quality ID scanning solutions that quickly and easily verify and capture an individual's information. Our technology gives your front-line staff everything they need to know about the person standing in front of them in an instant. We provide a full spectrum of solutions to a wide range of customers for fraud prevention, access control, automatic data capture, age verification, and visitor management. Affordable, integrated Facial Recognition is just the latest in a long line of innovations. Trusted by top brands, including IBM and Shell, our suite of customizable solutions is being deployed by leaders across industries from gaming and hospitality to retail and finance.

For more information, visit IDScan.net or call 888-430-8936.

