IDScan.net Brings Retailers Comprehensive Authentication and Facial Recognition Solutions

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 3, 2019 08:00 AM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The latest, most-advanced ID authentication technology will be unveiled by IDScan.net at "NRF 2019: Retail's Big Show" later this month in New York. IDScan.net's enhanced authentication technology detects for the presence and placement of ultraviolet and infrared light and compares it to the issuing bodies. In addition to this and a number of other checks, the solution also runs addresses against the U.S. Postal Service database to confirm they are real. This new advanced authentication is but one of many solutions IDScan.net offers to retailers and will demo at NRF booth 202.
IDScan.net will also be showcasing its Facial Recognition Solution, which is making this technology more accessible to the retail industry and providing a much-needed new tool in fraud prevention and customer experience enhancement.
"ID authentication and facial recognition are valuable in a wide variety of retail uses, from fraud prevention to visitor management to customer service," said Denis Petrov, IDScan.net's CEO. "Imagine an automated video camera constantly scanning the faces of people in your store, identifying customers. This will completely revolutionize retail operations."
IDScan.net's facial recognition offers unprecedented personalization to the customer experience. It works by finding people through automated video cameras, analyzing the faces to ascertain features, and verifying their identities against data previously captured. The technology can also assess people's emotions, such as joy or anxiety with liveness checks. If a customer's face is scanned when they check out, their purchases can go into a profile so the retailer can learn their purchase habits.
"The possibilities for retailers are endless," said Petrov. "Our facial recognition solution can, for example, recognize in-store customers and produce their shopping habits so that clerks can make product recommendations. For retailers with check-in lines, it can also speed up the process through automation."
IDScan.net offers its facial recognition solution in a variety of options tailored to meet the needs of a wide range of clients, including an out-of-the-box version and enterprise options. It is free to test and tiered to scale with customer growth.
"These kinds of technologies have historically been complex, expensive, and ultimately out of reach for many retailers," continued Petrov. "But our solutions can be integrated into our customers' operations by simply adding a few lines of code."
The solution can be paired with IDScan.net's popular VeriScan cloud computing software, which allows users to scan IDs from virtually anywhere in the world. Within a second and with 100% accuracy, the data from the ID is captured and vetted. The information is then stored in a sophisticated online dashboard that can provide statistics and actionable reports.
New this year, IDScan.net has automated state-specific ID scanning restrictions into its web API to help retailers remain compliant with the varying restrictive state laws. Historically, retailers using ID scanning technologies have had to set up state restrictions themselves. IDScan.net's new feature automates the process and takes the burden off of the retailers.
Many retailers, including some on the top 10 list of U.S. retailers, are using IDScan.net solutions to streamline customer enrollment for rewards programs, credit cards and gift registries, as well as for customer identity verification for in-store merchandise pick-ups and refunds.
The entire suite of IDScan.net's cutting edge solutions will be demoed at Booth 202 during NRF, January 13-15, 2019 in New York City.
About IDScan.net
IDScan.net provides businesses with the highest quality ID scanning solutions that quickly and easily verify and capture an individual's information. Our technology gives your front-line staff everything they need to know about the person standing in front of them in an instant. We provide a full spectrum of solutions to a wide range of customers for fraud prevention, access control, automatic data capture, age verification, and visitor management. Affordable, integrated Facial Recognition is just the latest in a long line of innovations. Trusted by top brands, including IBM and Shell, our suite of customizable solutions is being deployed by leaders across industries from gaming and hospitality to retail and finance.
For more information, visit IDScan.net or call 888-430-8936.
SOURCE IDscan.net
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST