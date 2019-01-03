Nuevos videos mejorados sobre dosificación de Nordson EFD explican la función de los pistones para controlar mejor el proceso

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 3, 2019 08:05 AM EST
Nordson EFD, una compañía de (NASDAQ: NDSN) fabricante líder mundial en sistemas de dosificación de fluidos de precisión, presenta una nueva serie de videos instructivos Better Dispensing™ . Estos cuatro videos útiles y educativos, presentados por el especialista en aplicaciones de EFD, Tom Muccino, explican las mejores prácticas para seleccionar y configurar los pistones del barril de la jeringa para controlar mejor los procesos industriales de dosificación de fluidos.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005014/es/
"Los pistones son una parte muy pequeña pero fundamental para el éxito de una aplicación", explicó Muccino. "Evitan la tunelización en fluidos espesos y permiten controlar mejor los fluidos finos para obtener resultados de dispensación precisos y repetibles".
Nordson EFD fabrica seis tipos de pistones para barriles de jeringas Optimum® diseñados para mejorar el control del proceso en diferentes aplicaciones. Saber cuál usar y cómo usarlo mejora los resultados de dispensación para mantener la producción funcionando sin problemas con menos correcciones y repeticiones, rechazos y desperdicio de fluidos.
-
Cómo
mejoran los pistones el proceso de dosificación
Este video ofrece una explicación general sobre la función de los pistones en el proceso, su importancia y por qué no deben subestimarse.
-
Cómo
seleccionar el pistón correcto para su fluido
Este video explica cada tipo de pistón, su diseño y qué solución ofrece para distintos fluidos.
-
Cómo
configurar un pistón azul para cianoacrilato fino y fluidos acuosos
Este video explica cómo usar el pistón de barrera LV azul único de EFD para dosificar fluidos acuosos y cianoacrilatos.
-
Cómo
evitar que las burbujas de aire provoquen el rebote del pistón
Este video explica las diversas maneras en que un operador puede crear, sin saberlo, un entorno que provoque el rebote del pistón, con consejos útiles sobre cómo evitarlo.
Estos nuevos videos instructivos Better Dispensing son la tercera serie de Nordson EFD. El objetivo es explicar las mejores prácticas para ayudar a los fabricantes a mejorar los procesos de dosificación para lograr un mayor rendimiento y reducir los rechazos, la repetición del trabajo y el desperdicio de fluidos.
Aprenda a seleccionar la boquilla dosificadora correcta y optimizar la jeringa del dosificador de mesa para aumentar la productividad.
Para más información, envíe un correo electrónico a Nordson EFD al [email protected], o llame al +34 96 313 2243.
Acerca de Nordson EFD
Nordson EFD diseña y fabrica sistemas dosificadores de fluidos de precisión para procesos en mesas y líneas de montaje automatizadas. Al permitir que los fabricantes puedan aplicar la misma cantidad de adhesivo, lubricante u otro fluido de montaje en cada parte en todo momento, los sistemas de dosificación EFD ayudan a las compañías de una amplia variedad de industrias, a aumentar su producción, a mejorar la calidad y a reducir sus costos de producción. Otras habilidades de gestión de fluidos incluyen barriles de jeringas y cartuchos de alta calidad para envasar materiales de uno y dos componentes, junto con una amplia variedad de accesorios, acopladores y conectores para controlar el flujo de los fluidos en ambientes médicos, biofarmacéuticos e industriales. La empresa también es un formulador líder de pastas de soldadura especiales para aplicaciones de dosificación e impresión en la industria electrónica.
Acerca de Nordson Corporation
Nordson diseña, fabrica y comercializa productos y sistemas diferenciados que se utilizan para la dosificación y procesamiento de adhesivos, revestimientos, polímeros, selladores y biomateriales y para el manejo de fluidos, las pruebas y la inspección de calidad, así como para el tratamiento de superficies y curado. Estos productos son respaldados por una amplia experiencia en aplicaciones y servicios y ventas directas a nivel mundial. Atendemos a una amplia variedad de mercados finales de productos de consumo no durables, durables y de tecnología, incluidos los envases, las telas no tejidas, la electrónica, los productos médicos, los dispositivos, la energía, el transporte, la construcción y montaje y el acabado general de productos. Fundada en 1954 y con sede en Westlake, Ohio, la compañía tiene operaciones y oficinas de asistencia en más de 30 países. Visite a Nordson en la web en nordson.com, twitter.com/Nordson_Corp o facebook.com/nordson.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005014/es/
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST