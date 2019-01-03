Neue Videos von Nordson EFD zeigen, wie Stopfen die Prozesssteuerung beim Fluidauftrag optimieren

|By Business Wire
|
January 3, 2019 08:05 AM EST
Nordson EFD, ein Nordson-Unternehmen (NASDAQ: NDSN), und der weltweit führende Hersteller von Präzisionsdosiersystemen, stellt eine neue Better Dispensing™ How-To Video-Serie vor. Diese vier informativen, von EFD Application Specialist Tom Muccino präsentierten Videos zeigen das optimale Vorgehen bei der Auswahl und Einstellung von Stopfen für Kartuschen zur besseren Steuerung von industriellen Fluid-Dosierverfahren.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005011/de/
„Stopfen sind ein sehr kleiner, jedoch sehr wichtiger Teil einer erfolgreichen Anwendung“, erklärte Muccino. „Sie verhindern die Tunnelbildung in dicken Medien und ermöglichen eine bessere Kontrolle dünner Flüssigkeiten, um präzise wiederholgenaue Dosierergebnisse zu erzielen.“
Nordson EFD stellt sechs verschiedene Stopfentypen für Optimum®-Kartuschen her, um die Prozesssteuerung für verschiedene Anwendungsbereiche zu optimieren. Die Auswahl der richtigen Stopfen und deren richtige Anwendung sorgen für optimale Ergebnisse und eine reibungslose Produktion, während sie Ausschuss, Nacharbeit und Abfallstoffe reduzieren.
-
How
Pistons Improve Your Dispensing Process
Dieses Video erläutert, warum Stopfen eine wichtige Rolle in Ihrem Verfahren spielen und daher nicht zu unterschätzen sind.
-
How
to Select the Right Piston for Your Fluid
Dieses Video erläutert jeden Stopfentyp mit den verschiedenen Konstruktionen und zeigt, welche Lösung die Stopfen für die verschiedenen Fluids bieten.
-
How
to Set Up a Blue Piston for Thin CAs and Watery Fluids
Dieses Video erläutert die Verwendung von EFDs einzigartigen LV Barrier-Stopfen für die Dosierung von wässrigen Fluids und Cyanacrylaten.
-
How
to Prevent Air Bubbles from Causing Piston Bounce
Dieses Video demonstriert, wie der Anwender unwissentlich ein „Springen“ des Stopfens verursachen kann, und enthält Tipps für die Vermeidung dieses Phänomens.
Die neuen Better Dispensing How-To-Videos stellen die dritte Serie der Schulungsvideos von Nordson EFD dar. Ihr Ziel ist es, bewährte Praktiken zur Verfügung zu stellen, um den Herstellern dabei zu helfen, ihre Dosierprozesse zu verbessern und eine höhere Durchsatzleistung zu erzielen, während sie Ausschuss, Nacharbeit und Abfallstoffe reduzieren.
Erfahren Sie mehr über die Auswahl der richtigen Dosiernadel und Optimierung Ihres Dosiersystems für eine höhere Produktivität.
Weitere Informationen erhalten Sie von Nordson EFD per E-Mail unter [email protected] oder telefonisch unter +44 (0) 1582 666334.
Über Nordson EFD
Nordson EFD entwickelt und produziert Präzisionsdosiersysteme für Flüssigkeiten, die bei der Tischmontage und automatisierten Fließbandvorgängen verwendet werden. EFD-Dosiersysteme sorgen für gleichmäßige Abgabe von Kleb- und Schmierstoffen und anderen Montageflüssigkeiten bei jedem Werkstück und sind somit Herstellern in einem breiten Spektrum von Branchen behilflich, Durchsatz und Qualität zu steigern und die Produktionskosten zu senken. Zu weiteren Produkten aus dem Fluidmanagement gehören hochwertige Kartuschen für Ein- und Zweikomponentenmaterialien zusammen mit einer breiten Vielfalt von Formteilen, Verbindungsstücken und Anschlüssen zur Steuerung von Flüssigkeiten im medizinischen, biopharmazeutischen und weiteren industriellen Bereichen. Das Unternehmen ist auch ein führender Entwickler spezieller Lotpasten für Dosier- und Druckanwendungen in der Elektronikindustrie.
Über die Nordson Corporation
Nordson entwickelt, produziert und vermarktet differenzierte Produkte und Systeme, die zum Auftragen und Verarbeiten von Klebstoffen, Beschichtungen, Polymeren, Dichtungsmitteln und Biomaterialien sowie beim Flussmanagement, der Qualitätsprüfung und -inspektion, Oberflächenbehandlung und Aushärtung zum Einsatz kommen. Die Produkte des Unternehmens werden durch umfangreiches Applikationsfachwissen und globalen Direktvertrieb und Service unterstützt. Nordson beliefert eine breite Vielfalt von Endmärkten für kurzlebige und langlebige Verbraucher- und Technologieprodukte der Bereiche Verpackung, Textilverbundstoffe, Elektronik, Medizin, Energie, Transport, Bau und allgemeine Produktmontage sowie Fertigung. Das seit 1954 bestehende Unternehmen hat seinen Hauptsitz in Westlake im US-Bundesstaat Ohio und unterhält Betriebs- und Service-Niederlassungen in über 30 Ländern. Besuchen Sie Nordson auf www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com/Nordson_Corp oder www.facebook.com/nordson.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005011/de/
